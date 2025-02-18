Software-update: Obsidian 1.8.7

Obsidian logoVersie 1.8.7 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en deze eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements
  • Improved the "Insert horizontal rule" command to behave more intuitively when used on a non-empty line.
  • The title bar is now visible while the app is loading, allowing the window to be dragged and minimizing, maximizing, and closing on Windows and Linux.
  • Improved performance of tree view rendering.
  • Outgoing Links: Right-clicking on links now shows the file menu.
No longer broken
  • Fixed issue with adjacent numbered lists being considered part of the same list and having incorrect list numbers applied.
  • Fixed issue where Shift+Enter inside a list did not add the correct indentation.
  • Fixed missing CSS variable --font-mermaid for setting a custom font in Mermaid graphs.
  • Web viewer: Clicking on results in the Web history view will open in the background if "Always focus new tabs" is turned off in Editor settings.
  • Web viewer: Fixed issue with "Clear web viewer data" not fully removing the stored session data.
  • Web viewer: Fixed issue with built-in Ad blocker not properly capturing web requests.
  • Web viewer: Fixed bug where "Save to vault" failed without displaying an error.
  • Bookmarks: Clicking a bookmarked URL will now open it in your external browser by default, unless you have Web viewer configured to open external links.
  • Fixed regression in Mermaid causing some text to get chopped off when the window's zoom level was not 100%.
  • Fixed page preview appearing unexpectedly after using Graph view then pressing Command/Ctrl.
  • Fixed issue where dragging and dropping files into a property field caused old values to reappear.
  • Fixed right-clicking on history navigation buttons unintentionally triggering navigation.
  • Fixed bug where page preview would immediately hide when opening it from a pop-out window.
  • Settings: Fixed issue where the attachment folder field didn’t display the selected folder name.
  • Fixed issue where closing a vault with pop-out windows would not reopen when relaunching Obsidian.
  • Outline: Fixed scroll position issues when "Auto-reveal current section" was enabled and rapidly clicking different headings.
  • Fixed Option+Shift+M hotkey not working.
  • Fixed reading mode not properly folding headings when opening a file.
  • Fixed changes to the folding API that caused some plugins to malfunction.
  • Fixed issue where opening a file in a new split or new window didn’t focus the editor.
  • Selecting a tab from the tabs menu will now properly focus the tab.
  • All Properties: Fixed "Rename" menu item not being available if you select a property with Alt (Option on macOS).

Obsidian

Versienummer 1.8.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Obsidian
Download https://obsidian.md/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-02-2025 16:14 14

18-02-2025 • 16:14

14

Bron: Obsidian

Update-historie

24-03 Obsidian 1.12.7 13
28-02 Obsidian 1.12.4 9
09-02 Obsidian 1.11.7 9
21-01 Obsidian 1.11.5 4
12-01 Obsidian 1.11.4 8
25-11 Obsidian 1.10.6 19
17-11 Obsidian 1.10.3 14
02-10 Obsidian 1.9.14 7
08-'25 Obsidian 1.9.12 1
08-'25 Obsidian 1.9.10 8
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Notitiedienst Obsidian maakt commercieel gebruik gratis beschikbaar
Notitiedienst Obsidian maakt commercieel gebruik gratis beschikbaar Nieuws van 21 februari 2025
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Reacties (14)

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Flippi 18 februari 2025 17:50
Ik gebruik Obsidian, maar vind het enerverend dat bij de minste wijziging aan een document dit onmiddellijk automatisch wordt weggeschreven.
Ik bewaar de bestanden op mijn NAS waardoor die constant in werking is tijdens het typen in een bestand. Bovendien maak ik op mijn NAS ook gebruik van versioning om te kunnen terugkeren naar eerdere wijzigingen. Het aantal versies van een bestand is echter beperkt en bij het bereiken van het maximum worden oudere versies overschreven. Door het feit dat er constant wijzigingen worden opgeslagen wordt dit maximum zeer vlug bereikt.
Ik wil binnenkort eens proberen met Zettlr.
Ook Notion vind ik goed, maar die werkt online in de cloud. Ik heb het echter liever in eigen beheer.
johanl79 @Flippi18 februari 2025 22:36
Of Joplin, ook gratis en met bijv. Nextcloud te gebruiken voor sync.
DrClaw @johanl7918 februari 2025 23:39
Ik gebruik al jaren obsidian in combinatie met nextcloud. Werkt als een tierelier.
Falco @Flippi18 februari 2025 18:40
Probeer ook Logseq eens, vind ik persoonlijk erg fijn werken.

https://logseq.com/
shady61 @Flippi18 februari 2025 19:35
Ik ben laatst begonnen met het gebruik van Zettlr. Het ziet er niet zo strak uit als Obsidian maar voor Markdown is het voldoende. Ik gebruikte de grafische weergave van Obsidian sowieso niet. Ik ben wel een enkele bug tegengekomen in Zettlr maar dat kan ook liggen aan Linux of de flatpak.
striper @Flippi19 februari 2025 00:16
Kijk anders eens naar Outline (de self-hosted versie). Werkt met een Postgres DB. Wel handig om icm docker te draaien. Werkt echt heel fijn.
Zobat @Flippi19 februari 2025 02:28
emacs...
Antipater @Flippi19 februari 2025 08:34
Is het in jouw geval niet handiger om dit met een tussenstap te doen. Ik bedoel Obsidian lokaal te laten schrijven en met een rsync of zoiets regelmatig te syncen naar je NAS?
Flippi @Antipater26 februari 2025 01:52
Ik heb me niet helemaal duidelijk uitgedrukt in mijn oorspronkelijk bericht, maar eigenlijk werk ik al zoals jij voorstelt. Ik maak gebruik van Synology Drive waarbij de bestanden lokaal bewaard worden op PC of laptop en die synchroniseert ogenblikkelijk met de NAS, maar wel bij omzeggens elke toetsaanslag.
Ik zou de automatische synchronisatie kunnen uitzetten en dan weer aan, maar dat is nu ook niet meteen de meest elegante methode. Ik kijk wel eens naar de alternatieven die hier worden aangeboden, waarvoor dank.
TheDudeFrom83 19 februari 2025 11:30
Ik ben wat aan het experimenteren met siyuan. Dit is vergelijkbaar met obisidian en notion ed. Ik draai deze in docker op mijn NAS. https://github.com/siyuan-note/siyuan
stappel_ @TheDudeFrom8319 februari 2025 15:29
Een andere is https://github.com/TriliumNext/Notes
Altruis 18 februari 2025 16:57
Absoluut fantastische software en heeft mijn leven in positieve zin verbeterd. Ik houd nu continu notities bij over alles wat ik lees en meemaak, waardoor ik informatie moeiteloos kan terugvinden zonder telkens opnieuw te moeten zoeken. Geen frustrerend gepeins meer over iets wat vaag op het puntje van mijn tong ligt—ik zoek het gewoon op.

De software is gratis, maar voor interne sync functie moet je wel betalen. Aangezien de ontwikkelaars uitstekend werk leveren en deze functie puur een quality-of-life-upgrade is, betaal ik dat van harte.
Ikmezelf 18 februari 2025 17:34
Ik heb een poos Obsidian gebruikt, maar gebruik nu text bestanden met neovim. Obisidan heeft me echt goed geholpen, maar ik heb voor 99% van mijn bestanden geen markdown formatting nodig (laat staan .docx of .odt).

Wat me opviel is dat Obsidian mega traag is met opstarten vergeleken met neovim. Dat zat wel een beetje in de weg als ik snel iets wilde opschrijven.

Nu had ik recentelijk toch markdown nodig, omdat ik een documentje had (.odt) dat toch echt niet in plain text zou kunnen (er zaten grote tabellen in). Ik heb liever markdown dan odt. Toen had ik met pandoc een poging gedaan om het document van .odt naar markdown om te zetten. Was wel gelukt, maar de tabellen die ik dan kreeg in dat .md document werden niet goed gerenderd in obsidian. En andersom werkten tabellen die ik in obsidian had geschreven weer niet met de markdown neovim plugin (https://github.com/MeanderingProgrammer/render-markdown.nvim).

Weet iemand of obsidian een andere soort markdown gebruikt dan pandoc?
Jacco011 19 februari 2025 11:11
Ik gebruik Joplin. Werkt ook goed samen met het Johnny.Decimal systeem en is denk ik het makkelijkste systeem om mee te werken als je voorheen OneNote had.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jacco011 op 19 februari 2025 11:12]


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