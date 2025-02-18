Versie 1.8.7 van Obsidian is uitgekomen. Obsidian is een applicatie voor het maken van notities en is beschikbaar voor Android, iOS, Windows, Linux en macOS. Notities worden lokaal in Markdown opgeslagen, waardoor je altijd baas over je eigen data bent en deze eenvoudig naar een ander platform is te converteren. Het programma is uiterst aanpasbaar met honderden plug-ins en gratis te gebruiken, maar voor commercieel gebruik of bepaalde functionaliteit, zoals end-to-endversleuteling of versiecontrole, wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Improvements Improved the "Insert horizontal rule" command to behave more intuitively when used on a non-empty line.

The title bar is now visible while the app is loading, allowing the window to be dragged and minimizing, maximizing, and closing on Windows and Linux.

Improved performance of tree view rendering.

Outgoing Links: Right-clicking on links now shows the file menu. No longer broken Fixed issue with adjacent numbered lists being considered part of the same list and having incorrect list numbers applied.

Fixed issue where Shift + Enter inside a list did not add the correct indentation.

+ inside a list did not add the correct indentation. Fixed missing CSS variable --font-mermaid for setting a custom font in Mermaid graphs.

for setting a custom font in Mermaid graphs. Web viewer: Clicking on results in the Web history view will open in the background if "Always focus new tabs" is turned off in Editor settings.

Web viewer: Fixed issue with "Clear web viewer data" not fully removing the stored session data.

Web viewer: Fixed issue with built-in Ad blocker not properly capturing web requests.

Web viewer: Fixed bug where "Save to vault" failed without displaying an error.

Bookmarks: Clicking a bookmarked URL will now open it in your external browser by default, unless you have Web viewer configured to open external links.

Fixed regression in Mermaid causing some text to get chopped off when the window's zoom level was not 100%.

Fixed page preview appearing unexpectedly after using Graph view then pressing Command / Ctrl .

/ . Fixed issue where dragging and dropping files into a property field caused old values to reappear.

Fixed right-clicking on history navigation buttons unintentionally triggering navigation.

Fixed bug where page preview would immediately hide when opening it from a pop-out window.

Settings: Fixed issue where the attachment folder field didn’t display the selected folder name.

Fixed issue where closing a vault with pop-out windows would not reopen when relaunching Obsidian.

Outline: Fixed scroll position issues when "Auto-reveal current section" was enabled and rapidly clicking different headings.

Fixed Option + Shift + M hotkey not working.

+ + hotkey not working. Fixed reading mode not properly folding headings when opening a file.

Fixed changes to the folding API that caused some plugins to malfunction.

Fixed issue where opening a file in a new split or new window didn’t focus the editor.

Selecting a tab from the tabs menu will now properly focus the tab.

All Properties: Fixed "Rename" menu item not being available if you select a property with Alt ( Option on macOS).