Versie 4.2.0 van Qubes OS uitgebracht. Qubes OS is een op privacy en beveiliging georiënteerd besturingssysteem. Het maakt gebruik van security by isolation, wat inhoudt dat de verschillende onderdelen van het OS in aparte vm's draaien. In tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld VMware Workstation en Virtualbox is er geen host-os, maar draaien de vm's direct op de aanwezige hardware. De virtualisatie wordt door bare-metal hypervisor Xen verzorgd en voor de gebruikersomgeving kan onder meer uit Fedora, Debian, Whonix en Windows worden gekozen. Meer informatie over Qubes OS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Qubes OS 4.2.0 brings a host of new features, major improvements, and numerous bug fixes. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.

Dom0 upgraded to Fedora 37 (#6982)

Xen upgraded to version 4.17

Default Debian template upgraded to Debian 12

Default Fedora and Debian templates use Xfce instead of GNOME (#7784)

SELinux support in Fedora templates (#4239)

Several GUI applications rewritten, including: Applications Menu (also available as preview in R4.1) (#6665), (#5677) Qubes Global Settings (#6898) Create New Qube Qubes Update (#7443)

Unified grub.cfg location for both UEFI and legacy boot (#7985)

location for both UEFI and legacy boot (#7985) PipeWire support (#6358)

fwupd integration for firmware updates (#4855)

Optional automatic clipboard clearing (#3415)

Official packages built using Qubes Builder v2 (#6486)

Split GPG management in Qubes Global Settings

Qrexec services use new qrexec policy format by default (but old format is still supported) (#8000)

For further details, see the Qubes 4.2 release notes and the full list of issues completed for Qubes 4.2.