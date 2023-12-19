Software-update: Qubes OS 4.2.0

Qubes OS logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.0 van Qubes OS uitgebracht. Qubes OS is een op privacy en beveiliging georiënteerd besturingssysteem. Het maakt gebruik van security by isolation, wat inhoudt dat de verschillende onderdelen van het OS in aparte vm's draaien. In tegenstelling tot bijvoorbeeld VMware Workstation en Virtualbox is er geen host-os, maar draaien de vm's direct op de aanwezige hardware. De virtualisatie wordt door bare-metal hypervisor Xen verzorgd en voor de gebruikersomgeving kan onder meer uit Fedora, Debian, Whonix en Windows worden gekozen. Meer informatie over Qubes OS kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Qubes OS 4.2.0 has been released!

Qubes OS 4.2.0 brings a host of new features, major improvements, and numerous bug fixes. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.

What’s new in Qubes OS 4.2.0?
  • Dom0 upgraded to Fedora 37 (#6982)
  • Xen upgraded to version 4.17
  • Default Debian template upgraded to Debian 12
  • Default Fedora and Debian templates use Xfce instead of GNOME (#7784)
  • SELinux support in Fedora templates (#4239)
  • Several GUI applications rewritten, including:
    • Applications Menu (also available as preview in R4.1) (#6665), (#5677)
    • Qubes Global Settings (#6898)
    • Create New Qube
    • Qubes Update (#7443)
  • Unified grub.cfg location for both UEFI and legacy boot (#7985)
  • PipeWire support (#6358)
  • fwupd integration for firmware updates (#4855)
  • Optional automatic clipboard clearing (#3415)
  • Official packages built using Qubes Builder v2 (#6486)
  • Split GPG management in Qubes Global Settings
  • Qrexec services use new qrexec policy format by default (but old format is still supported) (#8000)

For further details, see the Qubes 4.2 release notes and the full list of issues completed for Qubes 4.2.

Known issues in Qubes OS 4.2.0

DomU firewalls have completely switched to nftables. Users should add their custom rules to the custom-input and custom-forward chains. (For more information, see issues #5031 and #6062.) Also see the full list of open bug reports affecting Qubes 4.2. We strongly recommend updating Qubes OS immediately after installation in order to apply all available bug fixes.

Applications running in different security domainsQubes OS arch diagram
Versienummer 4.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Website Qubes OS
Download https://www.qubes-os.org/doc/QubesDownloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 19-12-2023 08:29
11 • submitter: danmark_ori

19-12-2023 • 08:29

11

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Qubes OS

Update-historie

14-06 Qubes OS 4.3.1 0
22-12 Qubes OS 4.3.0 15
02-'25 Qubes OS 4.2.4 16
09-'24 Qubes OS 4.2.3 5
07-'24 Qubes OS 4.2.2 5
03-'24 Qubes OS 4.2.1 12
12-'23 Qubes OS 4.2.0 11
07-'22 Qubes OS 4.1.1 0
02-'22 Qubes OS 4.1.0 8
10-'15 Qubes OS 3.0 22
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Reacties (11)

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biebel.sas 19 december 2023 12:05
Ik gebruik sinds 6 maanden Qubes OS, op een gecertificeerde Qubes OS PC (CustomNova) en ben heel tevreden.
Een paar punten, positief en negatief:

-leercurve is redelijk steil (bvb instellingen in je appVM dien je op een speciale manier te doen zodoende dat de instellingen niet gereset zijn na een herstart
-AppVM's worden altijd 'gereset' na herstart, en dus geladen startende van een template Qube
-Surfen doe ik altijd in een disposable Qube (als ik m'n browser sluit, stopt de Qube en wordt deze verwijderd)
-bestanden (bvb PDF's) kunnen via een rechtermuisklik ook in een aparte disposable VM bekeken worden
-volledige controle over usb apparaten die je koppelt aan je pc. Na controle ken je ze toe aan een specifieke VM (qube)
-visueel mooie integratie van de qubes onderling, enkel de kleur van schermen geven aan dat je in een andere qube zit
-volledige controle over copy-paste functie

Mijn configuratie:
-ik heb wel 10 verschillende Qubes (persoonlijke, standard werkmail, admin taken, VPN, remote support, kali, win11 qube, vault, develop qube,...)

Deze pc, in combinatie met wat yubikeys, keepass en bitwarden, voel ik me als admin & gebruiker op m'n gemak om een heel divers takenpakket uit te voeren gaande van developer tot cloud infrastructure beheerder.
Rekcor 19 december 2023 10:05
De userbase lijkt me niet heel groot https://www.qubes-os.org/statistics/

Gewoon een vraag uit interesse: Is het niet heel risicovol om een systeem als dit te gaan gebruiken? Een OS switch lijkt me een hele klus.
foxhunt @Rekcor19 december 2023 10:15
Dat hoeft niet, dit kan je makkelijk naast je huidige os blijven gebruiken, als je nog vrije ruimte op je harddisk kan maken.

Draait zelf denk ik wel 4 verschillende os'en op 1 harddisk en met efi is dat ook makkelijker geworden want je kan simpel via je bootmenu switchen tussen de verschillende os'en
Maurits van Baerle @Rekcor19 december 2023 10:31
Toevallig ken ik een bedrijf, eentje die redelijk veel van jullie ook wel kennen maar wiens naam ik niet wil noemen, die Qubes OS gebruikt voor hun klantenadministratie. Ze zijn erg van de privacy en beveiliging en om bij hun klantenbestand te komen moet hun helpdesk een Qubes OS sessie opstarten om erbij te komen.

Het is nog net niet air-gapped maar wel een extra laag beveiliging.
CH4OS @Rekcor19 december 2023 10:42
De statistieken die je ziet, zijn ook nog eens een gedeelte van het totaal. De users die via Tor verbinden of direct naar een update server verbinden en hun proxy bypassed worden niet meegenomen in de statistieken. Men gebruikt ervoor de unieke IPv4 adressen die via de proxy van de update servers verbindt. Als je dus meerdere machines hebt met Qubes OS op 1 IPv4 adres, wordt dat als 1 gezien.
MornixRS @Rekcor19 december 2023 11:22
Twee jaar geleden ben ik van Windows naar Linux overgestapt. Dat was eigenlijk een fluitje van een cent ipv een hele klus. Niet spannender dan een standaard installatie van Windows in mijn ogen. Een jaar later heb ik mijn Synology NAS vervangen door een zelfbouw ook gebaseerd op Linux. Dat koste aanzienlijk meer tijd omdat Synology je echt veel werk uit handen neemt.
De benadering van Qubes lijkt me juist heel interessant en ik ga me er tzt zeker eens in verdiepen.
satya @Rekcor21 december 2023 21:25
Het voordeel bij dit 'OS' is dat je per taak, prive, klant of wat je dan ook gescheiden van elkaar wilt beheren schakeld tussen VM's die vrij snel opstarten en volledig van elkaar gescheiden zijn totdat je aangeeft dat dat anders mag. Zelfs copy/paste tussen de VM's is standaard niet toegestaan.
Zo is er een VM om even in het wild te browsen (eigenlijk is het alleen een browser) die volledig van alles gescheiden is en weer na default gaat bij de volgende start.
CH4OS 19 december 2023 10:15
Hoe moet ik het gebruik van dit OS zien? Voor elk doeleinde een VM waarin je vervolgens de specifieke applicaties hebt? Waarom zou je dan bijvoorbeeld niet diverse users kunnen aanmaken? Ik heb een beetje het gevoel dat dit een beetje dubbelop is.

Je zou dan ook eventueel rechten kunnen uitdelen wie toegang heeft tot welke data en daarbij ook rechten kunnen uitdelen op applicaties?

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 23 juli 2024 05:39]

Teckna @CH4OS19 december 2023 10:47
Een beetje cru gezegd heb je inderdaad virtualisatie voor verschillende doelen. Het idee is risicomitigatie door compartimentalisatie. Je mailclient kan niet bij de VM die je gebruikt voor je browsen en omgekeerd, bestanden zitten in een virtuele kluis waar je alleen bij kan als je handmatig de koppeling maakt. Je entertainment zit weer los van al het andere en je usb stick (en andere hardware) moet je actief koppelen na inpluggen voor je iets kan doen. Anders dan bij verschillende gebruikers moet je in Qubes een vm escape hebben wil je grote schade aanrichten.

Is het 100% veilig? Neuh, sowieso is niets 100% veilig en zijn er manieren om zelfs stand alone pc's 'af te luisteren' of te hacken. Maar qua veiligheid denk ik dat Qubes wel ergens bovenaan staat qua open source/particuliere veilig OS. Nadeel is dat het een vrij bewerkelijk systeem is. Je voelt je weer een beetje jaren 90 linux gebruiker met dit OS.
satya @Teckna21 december 2023 21:20
Datzelfde heb je min of meer met chromeos, elke app draaid in een eigen vm met een eigen ip address volledig van elkaar gescheiden.
Teckna @satya22 december 2023 17:37
Ook weer cru gezegd: het verschil is voornamelijk dat ChromeOS jou verteld wat jij moet doen, bij Qubes vertel jij wat het OS moet doen. En door de scheiding in templates en de vm, waar je ook verschillende templates per vm kan gebruiken heeft iedere vm zijn eigen setje software (en gekoppelde hardware) en bijv disposable VM's waarna na gebruik alles gewist wordt. Je hebt veel meer controle over wat er gebeurd met je systeem met Qubes dan op ChromeOS. Al ben ik met je eens dat ChromeOS ook een redelijk veilig OS is.

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