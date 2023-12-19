MikroTik heeft versie 7.13 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Notice - Starting from RouterOS version 7.13, significant changes have been made to the RouterOS wireless packages. This is done due to a new product developemnt which will require more disk space for hardware drivers so we had to split it in order to maintain old products alongside the new ones. More wireless packages are yet to come.

1. When upgrading by using "check-for-updates", all versions earlier than 7.12 will display 7.12 as the latest available version. Upgrade from v7.12 to v7.13 or later versions must be done through 7.12 in order to convert wireless packages automatically. Fresh installation with Netinstall or manual package installation works in the same manner as always.

2. Drivers for older wireless and 60GHz interfaces, as well as the wireless management system CAPsMAN, are now part of a separate "wireless" package instead of being a part of the bundle package. This package can be uninstalled if not needed.

3. The existing "wifiwave2" package has been divided into distinct packages: "wifi-qcom" and "wifi-qcom-ac", and the necessary utilities for WiFi management are now included in the RouterOS bundle. RouterOS and "wifi-qcom-ac" packages alongside each other now fit into 16MB flash memory.