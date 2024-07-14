Software-update: Notepad++ 8.6.9

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.6.9 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, HTML, XML en PHP. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.6.9 bug-fixes & enhancements:
  • Make installation and updates easy & quiet by adding “Yes (Silent)” button. (Fix #8514)
  • Add new options ‘/closeRunningNpp’ & ‘/runNppAfterSilentInstall’ in the installer. (Implement #15230, implement #15280)
  • Fix crash of “Next Search Result” command on the empty search result. (Fix #15247)
  • Fix the regression where the Find dialog size is not remembered across sessions. (Fix #15294)
  • Fix the regression of content lost by using Encoding “Convert to…” commands. (Fix #15324, #15271, #3054, possibly #9426)
  • Fix the regression of exception/crash on Windows Server Core 2022. (Fix #15313)
  • Prevent DirectWrite from being enabled under Windows Sever. (commit)
  • Enhance the quality of Fluent toolbar icon sets for different DPI settings. (Fix #15253)
  • Improve the look & feel of tabbar close button in dark mode. (Fix #15321, implement #15326)
  • Improve the dark mode tab bar icon in the search results panel. (Implement #15286)
  • Add ability to pre-populate the predefined color sets for custom tones. (Fix #15055)
  • Add “Show All Character” popup menu on toolbar button. (Fix #14832)
  • Fix the rectangular selection copy-paste bug. (Fix #15139, #15151)
  • Allow opening shortcut files (*.lnk) directly if the file extension is changed. (Fix #9643, #11089, #10139)
  • Fix the lost panels issue. (Fix #13084)
  • Add Backspace unindent option. (Fix #15180)
  • Fix CSS more indentation bug. (Fix #14962)
  • Include F13-F24 keys in Shortcut Mapper. (Fix #11975)
  • Fix the problem where the last empty clean untitled tab cannot be closed after renaming. (Fix #15306)
  • Add plugin a command (NPPM_SETUNTITLEDNAME) to rename untitled tab. (Fix #8916)
  • Display a message box with information about disabled backward regex searching. (Fix #15239)
  • Fix the display glitch for unsaved tabs containing tab characters. (Fix #15202)
  • Fix status bar and tab bar flicker during the GUI updated (fixed only for dark mode). (Fix #15260)
  • Fix the issue with “Begin/End Select” command after deletion. (Fix #15221)
  • Resolve the integer overflow problem in the Column Editor. (Fix #15167)
  • Adjust the position of hits text in the File Progress dialog. (Fix #13426, #15244)
  • Fix the deployment of other software blocked due to NppShell. (Fix #62)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.6.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.6.9/
Bestandsgrootte 6,24MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-07-2024
Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

14-07-2024 • 13:18

3

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Notepad++

Reacties (3)

pdegroote 14 juli 2024 22:02
Ik bemerk echter dat versie Notepad++ v8.6.9 zowat 1,5 MB groter is dan versie 8.6.8.
Zou dit een speciale reden hebben (hopelijk een verbetering, en geen 'supply chain attack')... ?

Notepad++ v8.6.9: 6 541 144 bytes
Notepad++ v6.8.8: 4 985 152 bytes
beerse
@pdegroote15 juli 2024 09:13
Goed om in de gaten te houden. Even terug gekenen:
Versie 8.0: download: Notepad++ 8.0.0: 4,04 MB
Versie 7.0: download: Notepad++ 7.0.0 : 2,7 MB.
Versie 6.6.6: download: Notepad++ 6.6.6 7,32 MB.
Versie 6.0: download: Notepad++ 6.0 5,5 MB.
Versie 5.0, download: Notepad++ 5.0 : 2.05 MB.
Versie 4.0, download: Notepad++ 4.0 1,36 MB.
Versie 3.0, download: Notepad++ 3.0 0,5 MB.
Versie 2,3 (oudste info op tweakers), download: Notepad++ 2.3 0,369 MB.

Volgens mij zitten de verschillen met deze oudere versies vooral in gebruikte libraries. De groei komt van toegenomen functionaliteit van ingebouwde add-ons. Een ander punt waar binaries groter van gaan worden zijn het mee-linken van debug informatie.

Met het bovenstaande, iets langere lijstje en de fluctiatie in de maat, ga ik er van uit dat er wat slordig wordt omgesprongen met wel of niet mee nemen van debug informatie.

Van versie 6.6.6. heb ik het idee dat daar wat paaseieren in zitten. Er zijn meer versies die wat speciaals hadden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 22 juli 2024 13:21]

Jbro 15 juli 2024 19:07
Even gecheckt wat er in de oorspronkelijk downloads van NPP staat: mbv 7Zip
v 8.6.8 - executable 7.395.160 bytes
v 8.6.9 - executable 8.370.002 bytes
Weinig verschil: de plugin directory is een fractie groter, voor de rest zijn de componenten vergelijkbaar in grootte. Zal inderdaad te maken hebben hoe eea door de compiler is gehaald en de achterliggende library versie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

