Software-update: Notepad++ 8.0

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.0 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. Versie 8 voegt onder meer een donker thema en een Arm-versie toe. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Notepad++ v8 new features & bug-fixes:
  • Add Dark Mode. (Implement #9183 & #7692)
  • ARM64 build is available. (Implement #5158)
  • One button to build them all - build Notepad++ with Scintilla static lib and Boost RegExpr headers. (Implement #9594)
  • Add new Fluent UI icons for toolbar. (Implement #9742)
  • Add new feature “Distraction Free Mode” (Menu “View->Distraction Free Mode”).
  • Add new API NPPM_ADDTOOLBARICON_FORDARKMODE for dark mode (Implement #9928).
  • Add 1 click action (SHIFT-click) on close button to close all tabs in dockable panel (Implement #8922.
  • Add ability of changing select text foreground color (optional). (Fix #3397 & #1314)
  • Allow Replace to stop after replacement (optional). (Implement #4437)
  • Fix append extension feature not working in save dialog. (Fix #9939)
  • Add ability to reverse line order. (Implement #9837)
  • Add ability to style only current instance of text. (Fix #9263)
  • Fix duplicated entries in Auto-Completion pop-up window. (Fix #9711)
  • Fix Python Function List not showing functions in some circumstance. (Fix #9844)
  • Enhance Folder as Workspace performance while adding/removing files in bulk. (Fix #9203)
  • Add Ada, Fortran, Fortran77 & Haskell in function lists. (Fix #9698)
  • Improve performance of “Open all” command in Search results. (Fix #9819)
  • Add “Copy Pathnames” command to Search results context menu. (Fix #9821)
  • Catch regex search exceptions and show exception message. (Fix #9565)
  • Add MarkAll Preference settings for case and word. (Fix #9751 & #5148)
  • Fix regression: Handle “Default Directory” setting correctly in Open/Save File Dialog. (Fix #9767)
  • Fix a special character in UTF16 file crash issue (regression). (Fix #9797)
  • Add “Append extension” checkbox to Save As dialog. (Implement #9515)
  • Fix Copy command in Search result is available as there’s no selection. (Fix #9757)
  • Add padding ability in the edit zone. (Fix #2323)
  • Make new tab name translatable. (Fix #2837)
  • Improve character case handling in RegEx. (Fix #9636)
  • Fix dragged out UDL file is not applied to UDL in the new instance. (Fix #3451)
  • Add command line parameter for adding specified string to app title bar. (Implement #9539)
  • Fix Auto-Completion ignoring case issue. (Fix #3997, #4833 & #4998)
  • Fix “Match Whole Word” option being enabled in RegEx Search. (Fix #9766)
  • Fix sort with column key selection that appears after tab characters. (Fix #9682)
  • Fix “Reload Workspace” menu command not working issue. (Fix #9350)
  • Fix view file in Edge browser failure issue if name contains spaces. (Fix #9313)
  • Add ability to avoid accumulating multiple search results. (Fix #8777)
  • Fix UTF-16 decoding/encoding for code points above U+FFFF. (Fix #9597, #3747 & #5754)
  • Fix “Save As” command removing original path from recent files history issue. (Fix #9673)
  • Fix function List button tool tips mixed up issue. (Fix #9804)
  • Remove Microsoft Bing from Notepad++ for Search on Internet command, due to its poor reliability. (Ref)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8/
Bestandsgrootte 4,04MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (59)

+1MD1975
7 juni 2021 09:00
Het versimpelen van de icons voelt als een stap terug, een hele grote.
+1beerse

@MD19757 juni 2021 10:12
Dat is helemaal niet erg. Een 'keep it simple' instelling kan ik wel waarderen. O-)
+1daanb14
@MD19757 juni 2021 15:06
Het is niet echt een probleem. Je kunt onder Settings>Preferences>General gewoon de iconen kiezen die je wilt.
0MD1975
@daanb148 juni 2021 09:25
Helemaal overheen gekeken! Thanks.
+1jimshatt
7 juni 2021 12:02
Ik gebruik Notepad++ alleen voor notities (en even snel random files openen), niet voor code, daar gebruik ik VSCode voor. Het enige nadeel is dat Notepad++ in mijn mixed-DPI setup niet scherp is op beide schermen. Hopelijk is dat bij deze versie gefixt (de bug is al een tijdje geleden in scintilla gefixt). Zo niet dan ga ik toch eens Kate of Atom proberen...

Voor mij is geen bloat belangrijk. Zo snel mogelijk opstarten en verder geen poespas.
+1IffyIffy
@jimshatt7 juni 2021 14:37
Ik ben voor snelle notities overgestapt naar de sticky notes die in Windows zitten. Sync'd ook nog eens met je MS account, dus kan zo verder op een andere pc.
0jimshatt
@IffyIffy7 juni 2021 14:45
Dank voor de tip. Als het inderdaad echt alleen om notities zou gaan dan is dat een goede optie. Ik doe er ongemerkt toch een stuk meer mee, search en replace, CSV bestandje bekijken en een beetje editen, scriptje aanpassen, etc. Niet echt programmeren, maar meer dan alleen notities.
+1GeroldM

@jimshatt7 juni 2021 23:34
Geen bloat is belangrijk en dan noem je VSCode?

Atom is hetzelfde laken een pak wanneer je het vergelijkt met VSCode. Alleen met minder uitbreidingen als VSCode. Voor een project moest ik aan de slag met AsciiDoc. Testte daarvoor VSCode, Atom, Brackets, AsciiDocFX, IntelliJ en Eclipse.

Atom beviel helemaal niet en was ook sloom in vergelijking met de andere editors op dezelfde computer en hetzelfde document.VSCode en Brackets waren aanzienlijk sneller en zeker meer capabel dan Atom. Voor het creeeren van nieuwe AsciiDoc documentatie stond AsciiDocFX met kop en schouders bovenaan. Daarna VSCode, welke voor document onderhouding prettiger is. Brackets werkte ook wel aardig met AsciiDoc.

Kreeg hierdoor wel de mening 'vrienden laten vrienden geen Atom gebruiken'.

Wil je een exht snel startende tekst bewerker? Kijk dan eens naar Edxor. Deze is zo'n 50 kilobyte in omvang en er zitten toch stiekum behoorlijk wat functies en opties in. Veel meer dan je van zo'n klein programma zou verwachten. Het ziet er wel uit als een tekst bewerker uit het Windows 95 tijdperk, maar er is geen sprake van bloat.
0jimshatt
@GeroldM8 juni 2021 13:07
Zoals ik al zei, VSCode gebruik ik voor programmeerwerk en daar vind ik functionaliteit belangrijker dan snel opstarten, dus bloat is minder een probleem.
Daarnaast wil ik een lichtgewicht text editor met ietsje meer functionaliteit dan helemaal niets. Atom valt inderdaad al af want dat is nauwelijks lichtgewicht te noemen (zie mijn andere reactie). Ik ben nu Kate een beetje aan het testen. Ik ben nog niet heel enthousiast, maar misschien is het een kwestie van wennen.
0Marctraider
@jimshatt7 juni 2021 15:48
Kan je de DPI flags op de executable niet veranderen zodat het wel scherp is op een scaled monitor?
0jimshatt
@Marctraider7 juni 2021 16:23
Ja, ik geloof het wel, maar dan is hij onscherp op mijn andere monitor. Of wanneer je van de een naar de andere monitor sleept.

Als het goed is is het een kwestie van naar een signaal luisteren (WM_DPICHANGE oid) en dat doorgeven aan de onderliggende Scintilla editor die dit al correct afhandelt. En dan moet je je eigen UI elementen nog schalen maar dat vind ik persoonlijk niet zo belangrijk. Ik heb even gekeken maar ik kon het in de code niet zo snel vinden...
+1Sicos
7 juni 2021 07:22
Het blijft een fijne editor, eens kijken hoe de dark mode bevalt.
+1Archcry
@Sicos7 juni 2021 07:41
Zou ook een mooie toevoeging op Linux zijn. Jammer dat het alleen op Windows werkt.
+1page404
@Archcry7 juni 2021 08:46
Ja ik mis ook een goed alternatief op MacOS. De next-best is Sublime maar de functies zitten soms op obscure plekken en hij blijft naggen om te kopen terwijl ik de licentie net iets te prijzig vindt.
+1ShitHappens
@page4047 juni 2021 08:54
Heb je dan Atom wel eens geprobeerd? Bij mijn wissel van Windows naar MacOS bleek dat 't fijnste alternatief voor Notepad++
0page404
@ShitHappens7 juni 2021 09:15
Ziet er mooi uit! Ga ik ook een kans geven :)
+1EmbeddedPower
@Archcry7 juni 2021 08:48
Voor een goede en light-weight cross-platform editor:
https://www.geany.org/

Op Linux gebruik ik Geany, op Windows gebruik ik Geany en Notepad++ door elkaar.
+1Raven
@Archcry7 juni 2021 09:53
Notepad++ is onder Ubuntu te gebruiken, je hebt alleen Wine nodig, werkt prima :)
0GeroldM

@Raven7 juni 2021 23:13
Notepadpp - zoek daar eens op en je krijgt een Linux native tekst-bewerker die heel erg lijkt op de Windows versie van Notepad++.

Je doet er echter goed aan om de basics van Vi te begrijpen, want het is een zeer capabele tekst bewerker. Dat gezegd hebbende, de leercurve van Vi bevalt mezelf voor geen meter en ben niet geneigd om er veel tijd in te steken.

In Windows spendeer ik echter wel veel tijd in tekst bewerkers en vind de workflow van deze wel prettig en logisch.
0Raven
@GeroldM8 juni 2021 09:41
Over vi gesproken, ik ken iemand die helemaal gek is van Spacemacs, heb dat een tijdje geprobeerd, kon er niet aan wennen...
0maevian
@Archcry7 juni 2021 09:51
op linux heb je toch vim en emacs :+
0Anoniem: 435630
@maevian7 juni 2021 13:18
Gebruik het nog steeds regelmatig op SCO Unix. Top editor ;)
0Drumar
@Anoniem: 4356307 juni 2021 15:01
heh; SCO is toch helemaal stuk geprocedeerd door IBM toen ze gingen proberen licenties op Linux op te dingen?
0Anoniem: 435630
@Drumar7 juni 2021 15:30
Kan best, maar hier draait het nog hoor. Wel als vm sinds een paar jaar.
0servies
@Anoniem: 4356307 juni 2021 16:48
sadomasochist dat je er bent...
+1Anoniem: 435630
@servies7 juni 2021 16:58
Niet als sm, maar als vm hè :P
0beerse

@Drumar7 juni 2021 15:39
Toegegeven, ik had sco-unix of hoe ze het ook noemen, al afgeschreven. Maar volgens https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenServer is ze in 2015 nog bijgewerkt. Windows 2012 dat her en der nog draait is ouder...
0beerse

@maevian7 juni 2021 10:06
vi rules!
https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vi_(Unix) & https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emacs

update: eigenlijk zocht ik https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Editor_war, maar die is niet beschikbaar op de NL wikipedia.
Detail: De edit-war is tussen vi en emacs. vim is volgens mij van na die tijd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 7 juni 2021 16:43]

0batjes
@beerse7 juni 2021 12:54
Om die oude hetze weer eens uit de kast te halen:
Nano FTW.
0Magic Power
@Archcry7 juni 2021 09:12
Op Linux gebruik ik de KDE editor Kate. Werkt trouwens ook gewoon in Linux Mint Cinnamon waar ik nu in zit. (Voor mij) een heerlijke configurabele editor, met alles wat ik van een editor verwacht, voor zowel programmeren als normale tekst.

Tip: Kijk eens naar de Font Ligature Firacode, voor als je net wat mooiere code wilt. Dit is een font die zogenaamde ligatures toepast, d.w.z. verbeterde schrijfwijze voor bepaalde 'multi-character combinations'. Zie de voorbeelden op de website voor hoe het eruit ziet. Het is puur visueel, de code wordt niet aangepast, zodat alles dat er gebruik van maakt gewoon blijft werken.

De Firacode Font is trouwens ook beschikbaar voor andere editors, en ook voor Windows en MacOS. Zie hier voor een lijst van editors die hiermee kunnen werken.
+1Grimm
7 juni 2021 08:13
Zeker geen slechte editor. Maar persoonlijk geef ik de voorkeur aan Kate.
+1sweetdude
@Grimm7 juni 2021 08:35
Alternatieven zijn altijd interessant.
Waarom geef jij de voorkeur aan Kate?
+1Magic Power
@sweetdude7 juni 2021 09:35
Voor mij in het kort: Ik kan ermee code schrijven en normale tekst schrijven, het voelt niet bloated aan, de instellingen zijn makkelijk door te gaan en het doet/kan wat ik ervan wil.

Ik heb in het verleden meerdere editors geprobeert: UltraEdit, Notepad++, Vim, Sublime Text, Atom, PSPad, Leafpad, Kwrite, en ik zal er nog wel wat vergeten zijn. Ik heb vooral heel lang UltraEdit gebruikt, daarna Notepad++. Toen kwam ik onder Linux KDE Kate tegen, en die beviel me heel erg. Sindsdien gebruik ik die ook onder de Linux Mint Cinnamon die ik nou gebruik.

Waarom ik Kate gebruik zal denk ik erg persoonlijk zijn, want de meeste editors kunnen redelijk wat ik ermee wil doen. Maar voor mij voelt Kate het fijnste aan. Ik denk de kortste uitleg die ik kan geven: Wat ik wil zit erin, het zit me niet in de weg, en het heeft kleine toepassingen die voor mij een pluspunt zijn.
0Grimm
@Magic Power7 juni 2021 15:58
Dankje, ik had het niet beter kunnen verwoorden.

Daarnaast vind ik het fijn dat ik dezelfde editor kan gebruiken op zowel Linux als windows.
+14Real
7 juni 2021 08:55
Ik heb een hele tijd PHP geschreven in Notepad++ en voor kleine hobby zaken grijp ik er soms nog wel eens na toe terug. Maar Visual Studio Code is in mijn optiek wel beter. Betere feeling, betere plugins en echt gemaakt om in te programmeren, agnostisch van de taal die je schrijft.
+1beerse

@4Real7 juni 2021 10:10
Voor het schrijven van software is een ide al snel beter. Maar voor systeem beheer taken is een ide al snel overkill. Het is maar net wat je doel is.
+1rientek
7 juni 2021 08:17
Opmerkelijke last minute fix vlak voor de release:
- Remove Microsoft Bing from Notepad++ for Search on Internet command, due to its poor reliability.
When a search engin does the censorship instead of its job, the search result loses its quality and it's not reliable anymore.
Hence, Microsoft Bing is removed from Notepad++ for "Search on Internet" command.
+1IffyIffy
@rientek7 juni 2021 08:51
Het zou geen echte Notepad++ release zijn zonder Don Ho's politieke stempel.
0pizzafried
@rientek7 juni 2021 08:28
En afgezien van de lelijke if-elseif structuur ook opmerkelijk: DuckDuckGo blijft staan en de keuze Bing wordt DuckDuckGo. Dat terwijl DuckDuckGo zijn data inkoopt bij Bing en dus ook de tankman resultaten mistte.
0Tukk
@pizzafried7 juni 2021 09:11
Hoe kom je aan de info dat DuckDuckGo z'n data koopt bij Bing?

Zelf zeggen ze daar helemaal niets over: https://help.duckduckgo.com/results/sources/?redir=1
0Magic Power
@Tukk7 juni 2021 09:47
DuckDuckGo Sources:
To do that, DuckDuckGo gets its results from over four hundred sources. These include hundreds of vertical sources delivering niche Instant Answers, DuckDuckBot (our crawler) and crowd-sourced sites (like Wikipedia, stored in our answer indexes). We also of course have more traditional links in the search results, which we also source from multiple partners, though most commonly from Bing (and none from Google).
Dus Bing zit erbij, maar het is maar een klein onderdeel van alle sources waar het informatie vandaan haalt.
0DigitalExorcist
@Magic Power7 juni 2021 16:36
though most commonly from Bing het gróótste deel is dus Bing.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DigitalExorcist op 7 juni 2021 16:36]

0DigitalExorcist
@Tukk7 juni 2021 16:35
Oud nieuws. DDG gebruikt de API van Bing (en nog een berg anderen)
+1CAP-Team
7 juni 2021 12:48
Ik heb Notepad++ een tijdje gebruikt als vervanging voor UltraEdit.
Maar daarna heb ik VS Code ontdekt en die gebruik ik nu eigenlijk altijd.
+1jimshatt
7 juni 2021 14:55
Even ter vergelijking de downloadgrootte van de installers van een aantal alternatieven, ook al zegt dat niet alles:

Notepad++ 8.0: 4 MB
Kate 12.04.01: 54 MB
Atom 1.57.0: 190 MB
SciTE 5.0.3: 1.9 MB
0beerse

@jimshatt7 juni 2021 15:43
En dan te bedenken dat vi ooit als 'te groot' werd gezien. Zie de engelse wikipedia pagina van vi: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vi.
0trevoc
7 juni 2021 10:51
Moet ik vanuit 7.9.5 handmatig updaten? Ik zie geen pop-up.
0atthias
@trevoc7 juni 2021 11:03
Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen
dat is normaal
0Dannisi
@trevoc7 juni 2021 11:05
New version available but auto-updater find nothing
In order to avoid to spread a new version witch contains regression or critical bugs, we wait always for users’ feedback during one week,
0AJediIAm
@trevoc7 juni 2021 11:09
Updater duurt een weekje. Handmatig updaten kan altijd.
0jimshatt
@AJediIAm7 juni 2021 12:03
Dan zal het met chocolatey ook nog wel een weekje duren, vermoedelijk...

