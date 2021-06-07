Versie 8.0 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. Versie 8 voegt onder meer een donker thema en een Arm-versie toe. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

Notepad++ v8 new features & bug-fixes: Add Dark Mode. (Implement #9183 & #7692)

ARM64 build is available. (Implement #5158)

One button to build them all - build Notepad++ with Scintilla static lib and Boost RegExpr headers. (Implement #9594)

Add new Fluent UI icons for toolbar. (Implement #9742)

Add new feature “Distraction Free Mode” (Menu “View->Distraction Free Mode”).

Add new API NPPM_ADDTOOLBARICON_FORDARKMODE for dark mode (Implement #9928).

Add 1 click action (SHIFT-click) on close button to close all tabs in dockable panel (Implement #8922.

Add ability of changing select text foreground color (optional). (Fix #3397 & #1314)

Allow Replace to stop after replacement (optional). (Implement #4437)

Fix append extension feature not working in save dialog. (Fix #9939)

Add ability to reverse line order. (Implement #9837)

Add ability to style only current instance of text. (Fix #9263)

Fix duplicated entries in Auto-Completion pop-up window. (Fix #9711)

Fix Python Function List not showing functions in some circumstance. (Fix #9844)

Enhance Folder as Workspace performance while adding/removing files in bulk. (Fix #9203)

Add Ada, Fortran, Fortran77 & Haskell in function lists. (Fix #9698)

Improve performance of “Open all” command in Search results. (Fix #9819)

Add “Copy Pathnames” command to Search results context menu. (Fix #9821)

Catch regex search exceptions and show exception message. (Fix #9565)

Add MarkAll Preference settings for case and word. (Fix #9751 & #5148)

Fix regression: Handle “Default Directory” setting correctly in Open/Save File Dialog. (Fix #9767)

Fix a special character in UTF16 file crash issue (regression). (Fix #9797)

Add “Append extension” checkbox to Save As dialog. (Implement #9515)

Fix Copy command in Search result is available as there’s no selection. (Fix #9757)

Add padding ability in the edit zone. (Fix #2323)

Make new tab name translatable. (Fix #2837)

Improve character case handling in RegEx. (Fix #9636)

Fix dragged out UDL file is not applied to UDL in the new instance. (Fix #3451)

Add command line parameter for adding specified string to app title bar. (Implement #9539)

Fix Auto-Completion ignoring case issue. (Fix #3997, #4833 & #4998)

Fix “Match Whole Word” option being enabled in RegEx Search. (Fix #9766)

Fix sort with column key selection that appears after tab characters. (Fix #9682)

Fix “Reload Workspace” menu command not working issue. (Fix #9350)

Fix view file in Edge browser failure issue if name contains spaces. (Fix #9313)

Add ability to avoid accumulating multiple search results. (Fix #8777)

Fix UTF-16 decoding/encoding for code points above U+FFFF. (Fix #9597, #3747 & #5754)

Fix “Save As” command removing original path from recent files history issue. (Fix #9673)

Fix function List button tool tips mixed up issue. (Fix #9804)

Remove Microsoft Bing from Notepad++ for Search on Internet command, due to its poor reliability. (Ref)