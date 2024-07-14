Versies 1.7 en 1.8 van Exact Audio Copy zijn kort achter verschenen. Exact Audio Copy is een geavanceerd audio-extractieprogramma, om al dan niet beveiligde audio-cd's in de computer in te lezen, waarbij kan worden gekozen voor vrijwel elk denkbaar compressieformaat. Het programma is ontwikkeld door André Wiethoff, uit onvrede over de toenmalige extractieprogramma's, die vaak slechte resultaten behaalden met beschadigde cd's. Exact Audio Copy gebruikt een leestechniek waarmee fouten met zeer hoge betrouwbaarheid kunnen worden gedetecteerd en in veel gevallen zelfs gecorrigeerd. De releasenotes voor beide uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

There was a small problem with version 1.7 when using it as fresh install on a new computer. In that case, no email address was set and thus the metadata retrieval failed. Here comes version 1.8, which should fix this problem.

Because of some concerns regarding freedb/gnudb, I removed the freedb support completely, including freedb genre, etc. As replacement, the AccurateRip meta service is now integrated, which offers improved metadata like composers and covers. This is available without any .NET plugins, but is natively integrated into EAC. For now it doesn’t support submissions for unknown CDs, but will so in the future. At this point, I want to thank Spoon for providing the AccurateRip meta service free for all! Have a look at dBpoweramp for more information.

Other than that, I updated the MusicBrainz metadata plugin to use the correct artist information, fetch more/better covers and lyrics. Also the included flac encoder and the included CTDB plugin (which also provides CD metadata) are updated to the most current version.

There is a problem with communicating with the AcoustID server, which is hopefully fixed within the next few weeks (on the server side). Whenever it is fixed, the submissions should just start to work again. If it is not fixed by November EAC will output an error message for the first failed submission each start of EAC. If you do not want to wait until this feature works again, just create your personal user API key and enter it in the AcoustID plugin settings in the EAC options.