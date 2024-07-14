Software-update: Exact Audio Copy 1.8

Exact Audio Copy logo (75 pix) Versies 1.7 en 1.8 van Exact Audio Copy zijn kort achter verschenen. Exact Audio Copy is een geavanceerd audio-extractieprogramma, om al dan niet beveiligde audio-cd's in de computer in te lezen, waarbij kan worden gekozen voor vrijwel elk denkbaar compressieformaat. Het programma is ontwikkeld door André Wiethoff, uit onvrede over de toenmalige extractieprogramma's, die vaak slechte resultaten behaalden met beschadigde cd's. Exact Audio Copy gebruikt een leestechniek waarmee fouten met zeer hoge betrouwbaarheid kunnen worden gedetecteerd en in veel gevallen zelfs gecorrigeerd. De releasenotes voor beide uitgaven zien er als volgt uit:

Exact Audio Copy version 1.8

There was a small problem with version 1.7 when using it as fresh install on a new computer. In that case, no email address was set and thus the metadata retrieval failed. Here comes version 1.8, which should fix this problem.

Exact Audio Copy version 1.7

Because of some concerns regarding freedb/gnudb, I removed the freedb support completely, including freedb genre, etc. As replacement, the AccurateRip meta service is now integrated, which offers improved metadata like composers and covers. This is available without any .NET plugins, but is natively integrated into EAC. For now it doesn’t support submissions for unknown CDs, but will so in the future. At this point, I want to thank Spoon for providing the AccurateRip meta service free for all! Have a look at dBpoweramp for more information.

Other than that, I updated the MusicBrainz metadata plugin to use the correct artist information, fetch more/better covers and lyrics. Also the included flac encoder and the included CTDB plugin (which also provides CD metadata) are updated to the most current version.

There is a problem with communicating with the AcoustID server, which is hopefully fixed within the next few weeks (on the server side). Whenever it is fixed, the submissions should just start to work again. If it is not fixed by November EAC will output an error message for the first failed submission each start of EAC. If you do not want to wait until this feature works again, just create your personal user API key and enter it in the AcoustID plugin settings in the EAC options.

Exact Audio Copy screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 1.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Exact Audio Copy
Download http://www.exactaudiocopy.de/en/index.php/resources/download/
Bestandsgrootte 5,23MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-07-2024 • 15:21

14-07-2024 • 15:21

47

Bron: Exact Audio Copy

Update-historie

07-'24 Exact Audio Copy 1.8 47
11-'20 Exact Audio Copy 1.6 23
02-'20 Exact Audio Copy 1.5 10
02-'20 Exact Audio Copy 1.4 60
09-'16 Exact Audio Copy 1.3 41
08-'16 Exact Audio Copy 1.2 9
07-'15 Exact Audio Copy 1.1 8
04-'15 Exact Audio Copy 1.0 bèta 6 9
12-'14 Exact Audio Copy 1.0 bèta 4 10
09-'11 Exact Audio Copy 1.0 bèta 3 3
slaapkop 14 juli 2024 16:29
Ik gebruikte in het verleden EZ CD

Deze geinstalleerd maar bij het ophalen van informatie uit een database moet ik een e-mail adres invullen dat echter nergens mogelijk is. Je wordt automatisch naar een tabblad gestuurd waar dit niet kan.

Zowel op de site van EAC als via google het antwoord proberen te vinden, maar ik blijf steken. Hier iemand met een eenvoudig antwoord toevallig ?
_JGC_ @slaapkop14 juli 2024 16:47
Dat verplichte mailadres was sindskort dus een vereiste van gnudb.org, die hebben ze met deze versie eruitgesloopt.

Beetje achtergrond informatie over deze stap:
https://hydrogenaud.io/index.php/topic,125826.0.html
slaapkop @_JGC_14 juli 2024 16:56
Bedankt voor de reactie.

Dit neemt helaas de melding niet weg en daarmee de functionaliteit terug.

Wellicht een bug in deze versie. Ik weet dat hij bij freeDB nodig was en er toen ook een dusdanige tab met bijbehorend veld was.
pennywiser @slaapkop14 juli 2024 18:50
Om deze reden ben ik terug gegaan naar v1.6
zordaz @slaapkop15 juli 2024 00:16
Inmiddels is versie 1.8 gereleased.
Tyrian 14 juli 2024 21:06
Ik gebruik nog altijd Audiograbber voor mijn RIPS. Inmiddels ook al jaren gratis. En een stukje nostalgie omdat ik het al onder Windows 95 gebruikte om CD's te rippen. Tegenwoordig speel ik nauwelijks nog CD's, maar ik koop ze wel. En dan rip ik ze naar Lame 320kbps MP3 zodat ik ze op al mijn digitale apparaten kan afspelen. Audiograbber ondersteunt ook freedb/gnudb en voegt de CD informatie ook toe aan CDPLAYER.INI waar verschillende afspeelprogramma's het uit kunnen lezen.
zordaz @Tyrian14 juli 2024 21:56
Audiograbber ondersteunt geen AccurateRip e.d. en kan ook niet naar Flac rippen bij mijn weten. Als je dat niet nodig hebt zal het prima werken. Wil je echt 100% accurate rips dan moet je verder kijken.
Xfade @zordaz14 juli 2024 23:22
Een wav bestand is niet 100% accurate ?
zordaz @Xfade15 juli 2024 00:17
Het gaat niet om het WAV bestand, maar om het 100% accuraat rippen van de audio van een CD. Daar staan immers helemaal geen WAV bestanden op. Sterker nog: op een standaard audio CD staat ook geen traditioneel filesystem.

Zie o.a. https://wiki.hydrogenaud.io/index.php?title=Secure_ripping voor meer info.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

Xfade @zordaz15 juli 2024 04:33
Tenzij de source beschadigd is zal Audiograbber ook gewoon een 100% prima rip geven. En de resulterende wav kan je alsnog omzetten naar flac. Dat was mijn punt. Je kan misschien niet direct naar flac gaan maar dit betekend niet dat dit alsnog kan.
zordaz @Xfade15 juli 2024 08:12
Audiograbber doet bij mijn weten geen offset correctie, geen pregap dectie en geen goede gap handling. De rip zal daarmee (vrijwel) nooit 100% bit-identiek zijn aan wat er op de originele CD zelf staat en is daarmee volgens de definitie niet 'Accurate'. In de meeste gevallen zul je dat niet horen, maar zoek je bit-perfecte rips dan is Audiograbber ongeschikt.

Mocht je lossless Audiograbber rips hebben dan zou je ze kunnen checken met CUEToolsom te zien of ze echt bit-perfect zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

R2-D2 @Tyrian14 juli 2024 21:25
Is een playlist samenstellen niet wat makkelijker dan de hele kast vol CD's die je nooit gebruikt? :+
Tyrian @R2-D214 juli 2024 22:15
Audiograbber kan automatisch playlists maken per album. En de CD's heb ik als licentie, fysieke kopie en als verzamelobject. Een mooi album op CD is toch wat anders dan een map met MP3-tjes die je download van een online muziekwinkel vind ik.
recyclebin 14 juli 2024 15:52
Licentietype GPL
EAC is volgens mij niet GPL maar proprietary freeware, maar als het anders is hoor ik het graag :)
zordaz @recyclebin14 juli 2024 17:28
Je hebt gelijk, het staat er verkeerd.

Ik ga hier z.s.m. testen of deze nog onder Wine in Linux werkt. Als ik de release notes snel doorneem zijn er best wat veranderingen doorgevoerd die tot issues met Wine kunnen leiden. Dus even goed testen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

_JGC_ @zordaz14 juli 2024 17:52
Wat maakt EAC zo speciaal dat je op linux niet een willekeurige riptool op basis van cdparanoia kunt gebruiken?
zordaz @_JGC_14 juli 2024 17:58
AccurateRip ondersteuning, meerdere foutdetectie mogelijkheden, diverse CUESheet opties, HTOA ondersteuning, gap detection, de logfiles, pregap handling, pre-emphasis detectie, offset correctie, een Gui :-) etc.

Ik gebruik op zijn tijd ook native Linux tools om te rippen (bijv. Fre:ac), maar daar ontbreekt altijd wel iets aan functionaliteit t.o.v. EAC of CUERipper.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

Jeffrey2107 14 juli 2024 19:33
Deze update is alleen niet helemaal goed. Ik kan geen enkele metadata plugin gebruiken omdat ik een email adres in moet vullen in een veld dat niet meer bestaat.

Daarnaast bevriest de software vrij regelmatig. Helemaal crashen nee maar het scheelt niet veel.

Hopen op een snelle fix voor beide issues.
0siris @Jeffrey210715 juli 2024 01:35
Snelle fix is er, zie hier
audio-rent.nl 14 juli 2024 20:24
Wacht maar tot je het verschil hoort op een PA.
Wat in de huiskamer nog klinkt, daar zakt een MP3 door de vloer op een grote buiten installatie.
zordaz @audio-rent.nl14 juli 2024 20:40
Dat is al 20-30 jaar eindeloos vaak getest (dubbel blind etc.) en mits de audio -afhankelijk van de gebruikte lossy codec- op de juiste bitrate is gecodeerd is de uitkomst altijd hetzelfde: mensen horen het verschil niet. Anders gezegd: er is geen statistisch significante uitkomst waaruit blijkt dat mensen het verschil hebben gehoord.

'Killer samples' bij lossy gecodeerde audio hoor je trouwens eerder via een goede koptelefoon of op goede apparatuur binnenshuis en juist niet buiten...

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

pennywiser 14 juli 2024 17:42
EAC plus Lame 320kbps vbr en je hebt de allerbest klinkende MP3's. Maar goed wie gebruikt er nog MP3 :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

SterkeYerke @pennywiser14 juli 2024 18:42
Met hoe goedkoop opslag tegenwoordig is (voor desktops in ieder geval) vraag ik me toch af waarom je het nog naar mp3 om zou zetten. Ik heb van het begin af aan, een jaar of tien geleden in mijn geval, altijd alles naar flac geript.

Maar je hebt in principe gelijk natuurlijk: een cd is een hele mooie bron voor een mp3, want je maakt een mp3 van een bron die lossless is. Het enige wat misschien beter klinkt is een mp3 van een high-res audiobestand dat 48 kHz en 24 bit is. Maar als de master van de cd toevallig beter is wordt dat voordeel meteen al teniet gedaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SterkeYerke op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

zordaz @pennywiser14 juli 2024 18:44
Haha, ja. Voor de nu opgroeiende generatie is mp3 totaal niet meer relevant (of ze gebruiken het zonder dat ze het weten). De kleine groep die software als EAC nog actief gebruikt zal vooral naar Flac omzetten en zo de eigen collectie echt netjes willen rippen & archiveren.
pennywiser @zordaz14 juli 2024 18:51
Ik heb nog een auto welke MP3 ondersteunt :) Flac kan ook wel maar kost zo enorm veel ruimte.
El_ByteMaster @zordaz25 juli 2024 20:15
Bluetooth audio is ook lossy en hoe slechter de verbinding, hoe slechter de kwaliteit. Dan is de muziek van tegenwoordig ook vaak door compressors en limiters en andere digitale filters dusdanig verziekt dat je het inderdaad niet meer opvalt.Dat just-in-time omzetten naar lossy en weer terug gebeurde vroeger ook met de draagbare CD-spelers met schok-protectie, maar dat kon je dan bij de betere merken weer uitzetten (en had je dus 100% CD-kwaliteit). Mini-disc was altijd al lossy.
JeroenNietDoen @pennywiser14 juli 2024 18:50
Maar goed wie gebruikt er nog MP3 :+
Ik. Mijn DJ apparatuur slikt voornamelijk MP3s vanaf USB. Die MP3s haal ik weer vanaf o.a. Beatport.
pennywiser @JeroenNietDoen14 juli 2024 18:52
Ikzelf ook hoor, vooral op Winamp op de desktop en zeker ook in de auto.
Franckey @pennywiser14 juli 2024 23:07
Audio sla ik tegenwoordig op als m4a. Als ik het goed begrijp is de kwaliteit beter dan mp3 terwijl het bestand kleiner is door betere compressie.

Als ik toch mp3 nodig heb, voor bijvoorbeeld in de auto, dan maak ik met ffmpeg van de m4a bestanden mp3 bestanden.
aileron @Franckey15 juli 2024 00:32
Er zijn wel meer audio compressie codec's die beter presteren dan mp3.
Ik denk dat de meeste mensen mp3 gebruiken vanwege bekendheid en zeer brede ondersteuning.

Mijn persoonlijke voorkeur gaat uit naar open standaarden zoals ogg vorbis en flac.
Je zal je verbazen hoe goed de kwaliteit is en hoe breed deze codecs ondersteund worden.

Maar ben je een apple gebruiker ben je beter af met m4a. m4a is namelijk gemaakt door apple.
GeeBee @aileron15 juli 2024 18:21
MP3 is toch tegenwoordig ook een open en vrij Format?
zordaz @Franckey15 juli 2024 00:31
m4a is een containerformaat, wat erin zit kan lossy of lossless zijn. Het transcoden van lossy m4a (waarschijnlijk is dat AAC) naar mp3 (ook lossy) is doorgaans af te raden.

Van AAC bestaan diverse varianten, doorgaans leveren ze inderdaad iets betere kwaliteit bij dezelfde bitrate als mp3. Maar zodra je richting de 200kbit/s gaat maakt het allemaal niet zoveel meer uit, beide formaten zijn dan voor vrijwel iedereen transparant t.o.v. het lossless origineel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

Tourmaline @Franckey15 juli 2024 00:00
Dat gebruikt Apple Music ook als compressie, m4a.
GeeBee @pennywiser14 juli 2024 19:14
Ik :)
Al mijn CD’s (eigen en downloads, totaal bijna 200GB) staan op de NAS die ik overal kan benaderen en afspelen.
Het verschil tussen MP3 en lossless is te verwaarlozen op verreweg de meeste boxen, laat staan oordopjes.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GeeBee op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

gigi71 @GeeBee15 juli 2024 13:33
Gezien de prijs van opslag best mee valt heb ik al mijn muziek als flac (complete cd als enkel bestand en losse nummers) en als AAC en dat in drievoud ;) Ik gebruik de enkele flacfiles vooral in combinatie met mijn Wiim streamers en de AAC files op mijn telefoon voor in de auto.

Het voordeel van flac is dat je het terug naar het origineel bestand kunt omzetten en dat dan weer naar een ander formaat omzetten zonder informatieverlies. Bij een conversie naar mp3 verlies je informatie. als je het daarna weer naar een ander formaat wil omzetten verlies je waarschijnlijk nog meer informatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gigi71 op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

GeeBee @gigi7115 juli 2024 18:20
Klopt op zich wel.
Alleen levert flac een hoger dataverbruik op ten eerste trekt mijn abbo van €7 in de maand niet :) en ten tweede haal ik dat er met een normale autoradio toch ook niet uit.
pennywiser @GeeBee14 juli 2024 19:18
Hier ben ik zo mee eens, is gewoon onhoorbaar, wel Lame gebruiken. Laat de audiofielen het niet horen :) Of ja, misschien juist wel. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door pennywiser op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

zordaz @pennywiser14 juli 2024 19:47
Je hebt 100% gelijk, mits goed/netjes gecodeerd op een goede bitrate (dat is afhankelijk van de gebruikte lossy codec) zul je het verschil niet horen tussen lossy en lossless. Ik zet mijn eigen spul altijd om naar Flac, heb ik iets anders nodig dan codeer ik dat daarna gewoon apart. Het beste van twee werelden :-)

Het is trouwens Lame en niet Llame, of bedoel je wat anders?

[Reactie gewijzigd door zordaz op 22 juli 2024 13:41]

pennywiser @zordaz14 juli 2024 20:03
Ik bedoel gewoon Lame inderdaad
GeeBee @pennywiser15 juli 2024 00:01
Jazeker, EAC als ripper (eerder met Audiograbber?) en LAME als encoder.
downtime 14 juli 2024 15:41
Goed om te zien dat dit tooltje nog onderhouden wordt. Na vier jaar stilte begon ik haast te denken dat de ontwikkelaar ermee gestopt was. Maar het krijgt nog een beetje aandacht van hem.
JoHnnY-Btm 15 juli 2024 08:48
goed om uit te proberen, heb nog genoeg oude cd's die ik digitaal wil maken
Robertdw @JoHnnY-Btm15 juli 2024 11:42
Een cd is toch al digitaal? 8)7
Hobbit13 @Robertdw15 juli 2024 13:13
Lekker obscuur, maar de Video Single Disc was een LaserDisc (dus analoog) op het formaat van een CD.
stresstak @JoHnnY-Btm15 juli 2024 11:42
goed om uit te proberen, heb nog genoeg oude cd's die ik digitaal wil maken
Die zijn wel heel oud als ze nog niet digitaal zijn.. ;)
The Raido @stresstak15 juli 2024 13:36
afaik mag ik mijn eigen gekochte CD's rippen, om bijvoorbeeld af te luisteren op andere apparaten. Ik mag echter niet hetzelfde album uit een niet-legale bron downloaden, ookal heb ik dat album al.
ferryc 15 juli 2024 09:31
Prachtige software! Heb er mijn hele CD collectie mee geript voor op de NAS (CUE sheets voor archivering en losse rips, beide FLAC) en speelt geweldig via de BlueNode.

