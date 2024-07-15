Software-update: Linux Kernel 6.10

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.10 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. De nieuwe uitgave bevat de gebruikelijke hoeveelheid aan verbeteringen. Meer informatie kan bij 9to5Linux en OMG Ubuntu worden gevonden.

Linux 6.10 Released

Linux 6.10 is an exciting summer 2024 kernel upgrade with many exciting features. Linux 6.10 introduces the new Panthor DRM driver for newer Arm Mali graphics, more Intel Xe2 graphics preparations, better AMD ROCm/AMDKFD support for "small" Ryzen APUs, AMD GPU display support on RISC-V hardware thanks to RISC-V kernel mode FPU, new additions for AMD Zen 5, better IO_uring zero-copy performance, faster AES-XTS disk/file encryption with modern Intel and AMD CPUs, continued online repair work for XFS, Steam Deck IMU support, the initial DRM Panic infrastructure, MSEAL as a new memory sealing capability, TPM bus encryption and integrity protection, and many other changes.

Linux Kernel 6.10

Versienummer 6.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux kernel
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Winduss 15 juli 2024 16:51
IMU support in de kernel is vet voor Steam Deckers! Iemand enig idee wanneer Valve deze nieuwe kernel implementeert?
rbr320 @Winduss15 juli 2024 20:55
Ondersteuning hiervoor zit nu in de upstream kernel, maar zat door middel van eigen patches natuurlijk al lang in de kernel zoals Valve die zelf voor hun SteamOS images bouwt. Voor Steam Deck gebruikers zal er dus letterlijk niets veranderen.
rtxxx 15 juli 2024 15:41
Kan ik hieruit opmaken dat AMD gpu's nu werken icm risc-v?
Nico Klus 15 juli 2024 16:03
Ja, sommige.
- Newer AMD Radeon graphics cards now have working display support on RISC-V systems. This comes as a kernel-mode FPU implementation was merged for Linux 6.10 that is needed for the AMDGPU driver's Display Core (DC).

