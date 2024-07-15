Linux Kernel 6.10

Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.10 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. De nieuwe uitgave bevat de gebruikelijke hoeveelheid aan verbeteringen. Meer informatie kan bij 9to5Linux en OMG Ubuntu worden gevonden.

Linux 6.10 is an exciting summer 2024 kernel upgrade with many exciting features. Linux 6.10 introduces the new Panthor DRM driver for newer Arm Mali graphics, more Intel Xe2 graphics preparations, better AMD ROCm/AMDKFD support for "small" Ryzen APUs, AMD GPU display support on RISC-V hardware thanks to RISC-V kernel mode FPU, new additions for AMD Zen 5, better IO_uring zero-copy performance, faster AES-XTS disk/file encryption with modern Intel and AMD CPUs, continued online repair work for XFS, Steam Deck IMU support, the initial DRM Panic infrastructure, MSEAL as a new memory sealing capability, TPM bus encryption and integrity protection, and many other changes.