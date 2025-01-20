Software-update: Linux Kernel 6.13

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.13 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. De nieuwe uitgave bevat de gebruikelijke hoeveelheid aan verbeteringen. Meer informatie kan bij 9to5Linux en OMG Ubuntu worden gevonden.

Linux 6.13 Released

Highlights of Linux 6.13 include lazy preemption support to simplify kernel’s preemption logic, support for running Linux in protected virtual machines (a.k.a. realm) under the Arm CCA (Confidential Compute Architecture), user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 (ARM64) via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, and split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs.

Linux kernel 6.13 makes the amd-pstate cpufreq driver the default on some newer AMD Epyc processors, adds support for thermal thresholds that can be added and removed from user space via netlink along with a related library update, and implements a new feature in the character device uAPI to notify the user-space about changes triggered by in-kernel users.

In addition, it adds PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors, a new ACPI backlight quirk for Apple MacbookPro11,2 and Air7,2, support for the MIPI DisCo 2.0 specification in the SoundWire subsystem, a new pass-through mode for audio-related accelerators, and support for hardware superpages in the V3D driver used for Raspberry Pi computers.

Furthermore, Linux 6.13 enables the “Lazy preemption” model (CONFIG_PREEMPT_LAZY=y) for x86, RISC-V, and LoongArch architectures, which optimizes fair-class preemption by delaying preemption requests to the tick boundary, and adds per netns RTNL (disabled by default) for networking.

In terms of networking, the Linux 6.13 kernel converts the RTNL (Routing Netlink) lock into a per-network-namespace lock to reduce contention in namespace-heavy workloads, implements a new mechanism called IRQ suspension to suspend IRQs during application busy periods, adds support for per-NAPI config via netlink, and introduces a TX H/W shaping API to control traffic shaping.

Filesystem-wise, the F2FS file system received a device aliasing feature where you can carve out partitions but reclaim the space by deleting aliased files in the root directory, while the XFS file system received basic support for atomic write operations. On the other hand, the FUSE file system received page-to-folio conversions and support for configuring the maximum size of FUSE requests with a sysctl.

Moreover, the EXT4 file system received a lot of miscellaneous bug fixes and cleanups, the Btrfs file system received a performance boost by reducing lock contention when traversing extent buffers and reducing extent tree lock contention when searching for inline backref, while the exFAT file system received a performance boost by reducing FAT chain traversal.

As expected, Linux kernel 6.13 brings enhanced hardware support with new and updated drivers for various devices, including the Vexia EDU ATLA 10 and Surface Pro 9 5G tablets, Adreno A663 GPU chipset, Allwinner H616, AMD ACP 6.3, Qualcomm SM8750, and RealTek RT721 audio chips, NT36672A touchscreens, AMD I3C controllers, NVIDIA Mellanox “MLX5” network devices, and others. There’s also a new virtual-cpufreq driver for guest kernels to improve the performance and power of workloads for virtual machines.

Last but not least, Linux 6.13 brings real-time computing capabilities to the LoongArch architecture, as well as support for pointer masking in userspace, it brings support for probing vector misaligned access performance and support for qspinlock on systems with Zacas and Zabha for the RISC-V architecture, and adds support for trace events in Rust, along with a new memory allocator.

You can download Linux kernel 6.13 right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree or the kernel.org website if you fancy compiling it on your GNU/Linux distribution. However, I recommend waiting for the new Linux release to arrive in your distro’s stable software repositories before updating your kernel.

With Linux 6.13 out the door, the merge window opens for the next major kernel branch, Linux 6.14, which is expected to see the light of day in stable form at the end of March 2025. Until then, a first Release Candidate (RC) development version will be available for public testing in two weeks, on February 2nd.

Linux Kernel 6.11

Versienummer 6.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux Kernel
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-01-2025 10:30
4 • submitter: danmark_ori

20-01-2025 • 10:30

4

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Linux Kernel

Update-historie

24-03 Linux Kernel 6.14 9
20-01 Linux Kernel 6.13 4
21-11 Linux Kernel 6.12 11
16-09 Linux Kernel 6.11 11
07-'24 Linux Kernel 6.10 4
05-'24 Linux Kernel 6.9 17
03-'24 Linux Kernel 6.8 37
01-'24 Linux Kernel 6.7 4
10-'23 Linux Kernel 6.6 54
08-'23 Linux Kernel 6.5 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Linux kernel

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
4
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
2green 20 januari 2025 10:51
Had gehoopt dat de NT Sync patch in deze kernel release zou komen.

Niet elke spel heeft hier een bottleneck, maar sommige spellen zullen 50 to 150% meer frames krijgen. Enkelen zelfs meer. Zie bron voor patch beschrijving en vergelijking van enkele bekende games.

Bron: https://lore.kernel.org/l...-zfigura@codeweavers.com/

[Reactie gewijzigd door 2green op 20 januari 2025 10:53]

nvaert1986 @2green20 januari 2025 11:00
Deze komt hoogstwaarschijnlijk in 6.14. Zie: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.14-Features-Expected voor details. Als alternatief kun je de NTSYNC patch zelf toevoegen aan 6.13 door deze te downloaden via: https://github.com/Froggi...er/linux-tkg-patches/6.13 en dan je eigen kernel compilen.
FPSUsername @2green20 januari 2025 10:57
De Linux TKG kernel benoemd wel NT Sync als een optionele tweak. Weet niet of dat hetzelfde is als wat jij hebt gelinkt.

Er staat bij dat je een aangepaste wine installatie nodig hebt. Geen idee hoe dat samen gaat met Steam Proton.

Ik gebruik het al een tijdje zonder problemen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door FPSUsername op 20 januari 2025 10:58]

valhalla77 20 januari 2025 10:59
Komt in 6.14 (zie https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.14-NTSYNC-Driver-Ready) . 6.13 heeft ook aardig wat verbeterpunten, zoals nieuwe drivers voor AMD x3d procs voor betere cache vs frequency preference. Zowel 6.13 als komende 6.14 kernels hebben een heleboel mooie verbeteringen. net zoals 2024 was, zal 2025 interessant gaan worden voor Linux.

EDIT: Typos

[Reactie gewijzigd door valhalla77 op 20 januari 2025 11:00]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq