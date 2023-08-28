Software-update: Linux Kernel 6.5

Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.5 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 6.5 wordt onder meer de P-State EFF-driver standaard ingeschakeld voor bepaalde AMD-processors. Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux en op onze frontpage te vinden. Hieronder staan de releasenotes van deze release.

Linux 6.5
Alessio Igor Bogani (1):
igb: Avoid starting unnecessary workqueues

Alexandre Ghiti (1):
mm: add a call to flush_cache_vmap() in vmap_pfn()

Amit Cohen (1):
mlxsw: Fix the size of 'VIRT_ROUTER_MSB'

Andre Przywara (2):
selftests: cachestat: test for cachestat availability
selftests: cachestat: catch failing fsync test on tmpfs

Andrey Skvortsov (1):
clk: Fix slab-out-of-bounds error in devm_clk_release()

Andrii Staikov (1):
i40e: fix potential NULL pointer dereferencing of pf->vf
i40e_sync_vsi_filters()

André Apitzsch (1):
platform/x86: ideapad-laptop: Add support for new hotkeys found
on ThinkBook 14s Yoga ITL

Andy Chiu (1):
RISC-V: vector: export VLENB csr in __sc_riscv_v_state

Anh Tuan Phan (1):
selftests/net: Add log.txt and tools to .gitignore

Ankit Nautiyal (1):
drm/display/dp: Fix the DP DSC Receiver cap size

Anshuman Gupta (1):
drm/i915/dgfx: Enable d3cold at s2idle

Arnd Bergmann (1):
radix tree: remove unused variable

Arınç ÜNAL (1):
net: dsa: mt7530: fix handling of 802.1X PAE frames

Ayush Jain (1):
selftests/mm: FOLL_LONGTERM need to be updated to 0x100

Bao D. Nguyen (1):
scsi: ufs: mcq: Fix the search/wrap around logic

Bartosz Golaszewski (2):
gpio: sim: dispose of irq mappings before destroying the irq_sim domain
gpio: sim: pass the GPIO device's software node to irq domain

Benjamin Coddington (3):
NFSv4: Fix dropped lock for racing OPEN and delegation return
nfsd: Fix race to FREE_STATEID and cl_revoked
NFS: Fix sysfs server name memory leak

Biju Das (4):
clk: Fix undefined reference to `clk_rate_exclusive_{get,put}'
pinctrl: renesas: rzg2l: Fix NULL pointer dereference in
rzg2l_dt_subnode_to_map()
pinctrl: renesas: rzv2m: Fix NULL pointer dereference in
rzv2m_dt_subnode_to_map()
pinctrl: renesas: rza2: Add lock around
pinctrl_generic{{add,remove}_group,{add,remove}_function}

BrenoRCBrito (1):
ASoC: amd: yc: Add VivoBook Pro 15 to quirks list for acp6x

Chao Song (1):
ASoC: SOF: ipc4-pcm: fix possible null pointer deference

Charles Keepax (1):
ASoC: cs35l41: Correct amp_gain_tlv values

Christian Göttsche (1):
selinux: set next pointer before attaching to list

Chuck Lever (2):
xprtrdma: Remap Receive buffers after a reconnect
NFSD: Fix a thinko introduced by recent trace point changes

Daniel Golle (1):
net: ethernet: mtk_eth_soc: fix NULL pointer on hw reset

Danielle Ratson (1):
mlxsw: pci: Set time stamp fields also when its type is MIRROR_UTC

David Hildenbrand (3):
mm/gup: reintroduce FOLL_NUMA as FOLL_HONOR_NUMA_FAULT
smaps: use vm_normal_page_pmd() instead of follow_trans_huge_pmd()
mm/gup: handle cont-PTE hugetlb pages correctly in
gup_must_unshare() via GUP-fast

David Michael (1):
drm/panfrost: Skip speed binning on EOPNOTSUPP

Edward Cree (1):
sfc: allocate a big enough SKB for loopback selftest packet

Eric Dumazet (3):
sock: annotate data-races around prot->memory_pressure
dccp: annotate data-races in dccp_poll()
ipv4: fix data-races around inet->inet_id

Fedor Pchelkin (2):
NFSv4.2: fix error handling in nfs42_proc_getxattr
NFSv4: fix out path in __nfs4_get_acl_uncached

Feng Tang (1):
x86/fpu: Set X86_FEATURE_OSXSAVE feature after enabling OSXSAVE in CR4

Florian Westphal (3):
netfilter: nf_tables: validate all pending tables
netfilter: nf_tables: fix out of memory error handling
netfilter: nf_tables: defer gc run if previous batch is still pending

Francesco Dolcini (1):
clk: keystone: syscon-clk: Fix audio refclk

Frieder Schrempf (1):
drm: bridge: samsung-dsim: Fix init during host transfer

GONG, Ruiqi (1):
samples: ftrace: Replace bti assembly with hint for older compiler

Hangbin Liu (4):
selftests: bonding: do not set port down before adding to bond
bonding: fix macvlan over alb bond support
selftest: bond: add new topo bond_topo_2d1c.sh
selftests: bonding: add macvlan over bond testing

Hans de Goede (1):
ACPI: resource: Fix IRQ override quirk for PCSpecialist Elimina Pro 16 M

Hariprasad Kelam (1):
octeontx2-af: SDP: fix receive link config

Helge Deller (1):
lib/clz_ctz.c: Fix __clzdi2() and __ctzdi2() for 32-bit kernels

Herbert Xu (1):
Revert "crypto: caam - adjust RNG timing to support more devices"

Huacai Chen (2):
LoongArch: Ensure FP/SIMD registers in the core dump file is up to date
LoongArch: Fix hw_breakpoint_control() for watchpoints

Hugh Dickins (1):
shmem: fix smaps BUG sleeping while atomic

Ido Schimmel (3):
mlxsw: reg: Fix SSPR register layout
selftests: mlxsw: Fix test failure on Spectrum-4
rtnetlink: Reject negative ifindexes in RTM_NEWLINK

Imre Deak (2):
drm: Add an HPD poll helper to reschedule the poll work
drm/i915: Fix HPD polling, reenabling the output poll work as needed

Jakub Kicinski (1):
net: validate veth and vxcan peer ifindexes

Jamal Hadi Salim (1):
net/sched: fix a qdisc modification with ambiguous command request

Jani Nikula (1):
drm/i915: fix Sphinx indentation warning

Jesse Brandeburg (1):
ice: fix receive buffer size miscalculation

Jiri Pirko (1):
devlink: add missing unregister linecard notification

Johan Hovold (1):
genirq: Fix software resend lockup and nested resend

Josua Mayer (1):
net: sfp: handle 100G/25G active optical cables in sfp_parse_support

Kees Cook (1):
tg3: Use slab_build_skb() when needed

Kevin-Lu (1):
MAINTAINERS: Add entries for TEXAS INSTRUMENTS ASoC DRIVERS

Leonard Göhrs (1):
spi: stm32: fix accidential revert to byte-sized transfer splitting

Liam R. Howlett (1):
maple_tree: disable mas_wr_append() when other readers are possible

Linus Torvalds (2):
mm: avoid 'might_sleep()' in get_mmap_lock_carefully()
Linux 6.5

Lu Wei (1):
ipvlan: Fix a reference count leak warning in ipvlan_ns_exit()

Lucas Karpinski (1):
selftests: cgroup: fix test_kmem_basic less than error

Maciej Strozek (1):
ASoC: cs35l56: Read firmware uuid from a device property instead of _SUB

Marek Behún (1):
leds: trigger: netdev: rename 'hw_control' sysfs entry to 'offloaded'

Mario Limonciello (2):
pinctrl: amd: Mask wake bits on probe again
ASoC: amd: yc: Fix a non-functional mic on Lenovo 82SJ

Masahiro Yamada (3):
LoongArch: Remove unneeded #include <asm/export.h>
LoongArch: Replace #include <asm/export.h> with #include <linux/export.h>
LoongArch: Remove <asm/export.h>

Miaohe Lin (1):
mm: memory-failure: fix unexpected return value in soft_offline_page()

Michael Ellerman (1):
ibmveth: Use dcbf rather than dcbfl

Mingzheng Xing (1):
riscv: Fix build errors using binutils2.37 toolchains

Neil Armstrong (1):
scsi: ufs: ufs-qcom: Clear qunipro_g4_sel for HW major version > 5

Oliver Hartkopp (2):
can: isotp: fix support for transmission of SF without flow control
can: raw: add missing refcount for memory leak fix

Pablo Neira Ayuso (3):
netfilter: nf_tables: flush pending destroy work before netlink notifier
netfilter: nf_tables: GC transaction race with abort path
netfilter: nf_tables: use correct lock to protect gc_list

Palmer Dabbelt (1):
RISC-V: Remove ptrace support for vectors

Pavel Skripkin (1):
crypto: fix uninit-value in af_alg_free_resources

Peng Fan (1):
of/platform: increase refcount of fwnode

Petr Oros (2):
Revert "ice: Fix ice VF reset during iavf initialization"
ice: Fix NULL pointer deref during VF reset

Ping-Ke Shih (1):
wifi: mac80211: limit reorder_buf_filtered to avoid UBSAN warning

Randy Dunlap (1):
wifi: iwlwifi: mvm: add dependency for PTP clock

Remi Pommarel (3):
batman-adv: Do not get eth header before batadv_check_management_packet
batman-adv: Fix TT global entry leak when client roamed back
batman-adv: Fix batadv_v_ogm_aggr_send memory leak

Rick Edgecombe (1):
x86/fpu: Invalidate FPU state correctly on exec()

Rik van Riel (1):
mm,ima,kexec,of: use memblock_free_late from ima_free_kexec_buffer

Rob Clark (1):
dma-buf/sw_sync: Avoid recursive lock during fence signal

Rob Herring (2):
of: unittest: Fix EXPECT for parse_phandle_with_args_map() test
of: dynamic: Refactor action prints to not use "%pOF" inside devtree_lock

Ruan Jinjie (2):
net: bgmac: Fix return value check for fixed_phy_register()
net: bcmgenet: Fix return value check for fixed_phy_register()

Ryusuke Konishi (1):
nilfs2: fix general protection fault in nilfs_lookup_dirty_data_buffers()

Sabrina Dubroca (1):
MAINTAINERS: add entry for macsec

Sasha Neftin (1):
igc: Fix the typo in the PTM Control macro

Serge Semin (2):
net: mdio: mdio-bitbang: Fix C45 read/write protocol
net: phy: Fix deadlocking in phy_error() invocation

Shenghao Ding (1):
ASoC: tas2781: fixed register access error when switching to other chips

Shih-Yi Chen (1):
platform/mellanox: Fix mlxbf-tmfifo not handling all virtio
CONSOLE notifications

Simon Trimmer (1):
ASoC: cs35l56: Add an ACPI match table

Srinivas Goud (1):
spi: spi-cadence: Fix data corruption issues in slave mode

Suren Baghdasaryan (1):
mm: enable page walking API to lock vmas during the walk

Sven Eckelmann (3):
batman-adv: Trigger events for auto adjusted MTU
batman-adv: Don't increase MTU when set by user
batman-adv: Hold rtnl lock during MTU update via netlink

Sven Schnelle (3):
tracing/synthetic: Use union instead of casts
tracing/synthetic: Skip first entry for stack traces
tracing/synthetic: Allocate one additional element for size

Swapnil Devesh (1):
platform/x86: lenovo-ymc: Add Lenovo Yoga 7 14ACN6 to
ec_trigger_quirk_dmi_table

T.J. Mercier (1):
mm: multi-gen LRU: don't spin during memcg release

Takashi Iwai (1):
ALSA: ymfpci: Fix the missing snd_card_free() call at probe error

Thinh Tran (1):
bnx2x: new flag for track HW resource allocation

Tiezhu Yang (4):
LoongArch: Do not kill the task in die() if notify_die() returns
NOTIFY_STOP
LoongArch: Return earlier in die() if notify_die() returns NOTIFY_STOP
LoongArch: Add identifier names to arguments of die() declaration
LoongArch: Put the body of play_dead() into arch_cpu_idle_dead()

Trond Myklebust (1):
NFS: Fix a use after free in nfs_direct_join_group()

Vladimir Oltean (1):
net: dsa: felix: fix oversize frame dropping for always closed
tc-taprio gates

WANG Xuerui (1):
LoongArch: Replace -ffreestanding with finer-grained -fno-builtin's

Wei Chen (1):
media: vcodec: Fix potential array out-of-bounds in encoder queue_setup

Xi Ruoyao (1):
LoongArch: Remove redundant "source drivers/firmware/Kconfig"

Yin Fengwei (3):
madvise:madvise_cold_or_pageout_pte_range(): don't use
mapcount() against large folio for sharing check
madvise:madvise_free_huge_pmd(): don't use mapcount() against
large folio for sharing check
madvise:madvise_free_pte_range(): don't use mapcount() against
large folio for sharing check

Zack Rusin (2):
drm/vmwgfx: Fix shader stage validation
drm/vmwgfx: Fix possible invalid drm gem put calls

Zheng Yejian (4):
tracing: Fix cpu buffers unavailable due to 'record_disabled' missed
selftests/ftrace: Add a basic testcase for snapshot
tracing: Fix memleak due to race between current_tracer and trace
tracing: Introduce pipe_cpumask to avoid race on trace_pipes

Zhu Wang (2):
scsi: core: raid_class: Remove raid_component_add()
scsi: snic: Fix double free in snic_tgt_create()

Linux-kernel 6.5

Versienummer 6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux kernel
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Daan van Monsjou

Nieuwsredacteur

Feedback • 28-08-2023 11:26 5

28-08-2023 • 11:26

5

Bron: Linux kernel

beerse 28 augustus 2023 15:16
Omdat de originele aankondiging weer eens in beeld kwam, uit de 'ps:'
========
PS. Yes – it’s free of any minix code, and it has a multi-threaded fs. It is NOT portable (uses 386 task switching etc), and it probably never will support anything other than AT-harddisks, as that’s all I have :-(
========

Het blijkt dus best wel portable te zijn. En ik heb het idee dat de 386 task switching niet meer zo gebruikt wordt. Daarmee vraag ik mij af of de AT-harddisks nog worden ondersteund. :+
rbr320 @beerse28 augustus 2023 20:14
Daarmee vraag ik mij af of de AT-harddisks nog worden ondersteund. :+
Volgens mij wordt hiermee de standaard bedoeld die we tegenwoordig aanduiden met PATA (Parallel ATA) of IDE, de voorloper van SATA (Serial ATA). Behoorlijke legacy want SATA is inmiddels alweer 20 jaar oud, maar ik denk dat de Linux kernel het nog wel ondersteund voor oude systemen.
MrMonkE @rbr32029 augustus 2023 19:24
Waarschijnlijk vrij stabiele code na 37 jaar. ;)
MetalfanBlackness 28 augustus 2023 11:39
Dit zijn de release notes met het verschil tussen de final versie en de 6.5-RC7 (zoals te lezen in https://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2308.3/03287.html). Het is echt niet te doen om de echte changelog hier te plaatsen.

https://git.kernel.org/pu...ff/?id=v6.5&id2=v6.4&dt=2
14897 files changed, 539377 insertions, 176056 deletions

[Reactie gewijzigd door MetalfanBlackness op 22 juli 2024 22:17]

smesjz 28 augustus 2023 11:52
Iets als https://kernelnewbies.org/LinuxChanges (hoewel nu nog voor 6.4) en Phoronix vind ik vaak fijner om te zien wat er gewijzigd is i.p.v. git repo

