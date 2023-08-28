Linux-kernel 6.5

Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.5 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 6.5 wordt onder meer de P-State EFF-driver standaard ingeschakeld voor bepaalde AMD-processors. Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux en op onze frontpage te vinden. Hieronder staan de releasenotes van deze release.

Alessio Igor Bogani (1):

igb: Avoid starting unnecessary workqueues



Alexandre Ghiti (1):

mm: add a call to flush_cache_vmap() in vmap_pfn()



Amit Cohen (1):

mlxsw: Fix the size of 'VIRT_ROUTER_MSB'



Andre Przywara (2):

selftests: cachestat: test for cachestat availability

selftests: cachestat: catch failing fsync test on tmpfs



Andrey Skvortsov (1):

clk: Fix slab-out-of-bounds error in devm_clk_release()



Andrii Staikov (1):

i40e: fix potential NULL pointer dereferencing of pf->vf

i40e_sync_vsi_filters()



André Apitzsch (1):

platform/x86: ideapad-laptop: Add support for new hotkeys found

on ThinkBook 14s Yoga ITL



Andy Chiu (1):

RISC-V: vector: export VLENB csr in __sc_riscv_v_state



Anh Tuan Phan (1):

selftests/net: Add log.txt and tools to .gitignore



Ankit Nautiyal (1):

drm/display/dp: Fix the DP DSC Receiver cap size



Anshuman Gupta (1):

drm/i915/dgfx: Enable d3cold at s2idle



Arnd Bergmann (1):

radix tree: remove unused variable



Arınç ÜNAL (1):

net: dsa: mt7530: fix handling of 802.1X PAE frames



Ayush Jain (1):

selftests/mm: FOLL_LONGTERM need to be updated to 0x100



Bao D. Nguyen (1):

scsi: ufs: mcq: Fix the search/wrap around logic



Bartosz Golaszewski (2):

gpio: sim: dispose of irq mappings before destroying the irq_sim domain

gpio: sim: pass the GPIO device's software node to irq domain



Benjamin Coddington (3):

NFSv4: Fix dropped lock for racing OPEN and delegation return

nfsd: Fix race to FREE_STATEID and cl_revoked

NFS: Fix sysfs server name memory leak



Biju Das (4):

clk: Fix undefined reference to `clk_rate_exclusive_{get,put}'

pinctrl: renesas: rzg2l: Fix NULL pointer dereference in

rzg2l_dt_subnode_to_map()

pinctrl: renesas: rzv2m: Fix NULL pointer dereference in

rzv2m_dt_subnode_to_map()

pinctrl: renesas: rza2: Add lock around

pinctrl_generic{{add,remove}_group,{add,remove}_function}



BrenoRCBrito (1):

ASoC: amd: yc: Add VivoBook Pro 15 to quirks list for acp6x



Chao Song (1):

ASoC: SOF: ipc4-pcm: fix possible null pointer deference



Charles Keepax (1):

ASoC: cs35l41: Correct amp_gain_tlv values



Christian Göttsche (1):

selinux: set next pointer before attaching to list



Chuck Lever (2):

xprtrdma: Remap Receive buffers after a reconnect

NFSD: Fix a thinko introduced by recent trace point changes



Daniel Golle (1):

net: ethernet: mtk_eth_soc: fix NULL pointer on hw reset



Danielle Ratson (1):

mlxsw: pci: Set time stamp fields also when its type is MIRROR_UTC



David Hildenbrand (3):

mm/gup: reintroduce FOLL_NUMA as FOLL_HONOR_NUMA_FAULT

smaps: use vm_normal_page_pmd() instead of follow_trans_huge_pmd()

mm/gup: handle cont-PTE hugetlb pages correctly in

gup_must_unshare() via GUP-fast



David Michael (1):

drm/panfrost: Skip speed binning on EOPNOTSUPP



Edward Cree (1):

sfc: allocate a big enough SKB for loopback selftest packet



Eric Dumazet (3):

sock: annotate data-races around prot->memory_pressure

dccp: annotate data-races in dccp_poll()

ipv4: fix data-races around inet->inet_id



Fedor Pchelkin (2):

NFSv4.2: fix error handling in nfs42_proc_getxattr

NFSv4: fix out path in __nfs4_get_acl_uncached



Feng Tang (1):

x86/fpu: Set X86_FEATURE_OSXSAVE feature after enabling OSXSAVE in CR4



Florian Westphal (3):

netfilter: nf_tables: validate all pending tables

netfilter: nf_tables: fix out of memory error handling

netfilter: nf_tables: defer gc run if previous batch is still pending



Francesco Dolcini (1):

clk: keystone: syscon-clk: Fix audio refclk



Frieder Schrempf (1):

drm: bridge: samsung-dsim: Fix init during host transfer



GONG, Ruiqi (1):

samples: ftrace: Replace bti assembly with hint for older compiler



Hangbin Liu (4):

selftests: bonding: do not set port down before adding to bond

bonding: fix macvlan over alb bond support

selftest: bond: add new topo bond_topo_2d1c.sh

selftests: bonding: add macvlan over bond testing



Hans de Goede (1):

ACPI: resource: Fix IRQ override quirk for PCSpecialist Elimina Pro 16 M



Hariprasad Kelam (1):

octeontx2-af: SDP: fix receive link config



Helge Deller (1):

lib/clz_ctz.c: Fix __clzdi2() and __ctzdi2() for 32-bit kernels



Herbert Xu (1):

Revert "crypto: caam - adjust RNG timing to support more devices"



Huacai Chen (2):

LoongArch: Ensure FP/SIMD registers in the core dump file is up to date

LoongArch: Fix hw_breakpoint_control() for watchpoints



Hugh Dickins (1):

shmem: fix smaps BUG sleeping while atomic



Ido Schimmel (3):

mlxsw: reg: Fix SSPR register layout

selftests: mlxsw: Fix test failure on Spectrum-4

rtnetlink: Reject negative ifindexes in RTM_NEWLINK



Imre Deak (2):

drm: Add an HPD poll helper to reschedule the poll work

drm/i915: Fix HPD polling, reenabling the output poll work as needed



Jakub Kicinski (1):

net: validate veth and vxcan peer ifindexes



Jamal Hadi Salim (1):

net/sched: fix a qdisc modification with ambiguous command request



Jani Nikula (1):

drm/i915: fix Sphinx indentation warning



Jesse Brandeburg (1):

ice: fix receive buffer size miscalculation



Jiri Pirko (1):

devlink: add missing unregister linecard notification



Johan Hovold (1):

genirq: Fix software resend lockup and nested resend



Josua Mayer (1):

net: sfp: handle 100G/25G active optical cables in sfp_parse_support



Kees Cook (1):

tg3: Use slab_build_skb() when needed



Kevin-Lu (1):

MAINTAINERS: Add entries for TEXAS INSTRUMENTS ASoC DRIVERS



Leonard Göhrs (1):

spi: stm32: fix accidential revert to byte-sized transfer splitting



Liam R. Howlett (1):

maple_tree: disable mas_wr_append() when other readers are possible



Linus Torvalds (2):

mm: avoid 'might_sleep()' in get_mmap_lock_carefully()

Lu Wei (1):

ipvlan: Fix a reference count leak warning in ipvlan_ns_exit()



Lucas Karpinski (1):

selftests: cgroup: fix test_kmem_basic less than error



Maciej Strozek (1):

ASoC: cs35l56: Read firmware uuid from a device property instead of _SUB



Marek Behún (1):

leds: trigger: netdev: rename 'hw_control' sysfs entry to 'offloaded'



Mario Limonciello (2):

pinctrl: amd: Mask wake bits on probe again

ASoC: amd: yc: Fix a non-functional mic on Lenovo 82SJ



Masahiro Yamada (3):

LoongArch: Remove unneeded #include <asm/export.h>

LoongArch: Replace #include <asm/export.h> with #include <linux/export.h>

LoongArch: Remove <asm/export.h>



Miaohe Lin (1):

mm: memory-failure: fix unexpected return value in soft_offline_page()



Michael Ellerman (1):

ibmveth: Use dcbf rather than dcbfl



Mingzheng Xing (1):

riscv: Fix build errors using binutils2.37 toolchains



Neil Armstrong (1):

scsi: ufs: ufs-qcom: Clear qunipro_g4_sel for HW major version > 5



Oliver Hartkopp (2):

can: isotp: fix support for transmission of SF without flow control

can: raw: add missing refcount for memory leak fix



Pablo Neira Ayuso (3):

netfilter: nf_tables: flush pending destroy work before netlink notifier

netfilter: nf_tables: GC transaction race with abort path

netfilter: nf_tables: use correct lock to protect gc_list



Palmer Dabbelt (1):

RISC-V: Remove ptrace support for vectors



Pavel Skripkin (1):

crypto: fix uninit-value in af_alg_free_resources



Peng Fan (1):

of/platform: increase refcount of fwnode



Petr Oros (2):

Revert "ice: Fix ice VF reset during iavf initialization"

ice: Fix NULL pointer deref during VF reset



Ping-Ke Shih (1):

wifi: mac80211: limit reorder_buf_filtered to avoid UBSAN warning



Randy Dunlap (1):

wifi: iwlwifi: mvm: add dependency for PTP clock



Remi Pommarel (3):

batman-adv: Do not get eth header before batadv_check_management_packet

batman-adv: Fix TT global entry leak when client roamed back

batman-adv: Fix batadv_v_ogm_aggr_send memory leak



Rick Edgecombe (1):

x86/fpu: Invalidate FPU state correctly on exec()



Rik van Riel (1):

mm,ima,kexec,of: use memblock_free_late from ima_free_kexec_buffer



Rob Clark (1):

dma-buf/sw_sync: Avoid recursive lock during fence signal



Rob Herring (2):

of: unittest: Fix EXPECT for parse_phandle_with_args_map() test

of: dynamic: Refactor action prints to not use "%pOF" inside devtree_lock



Ruan Jinjie (2):

net: bgmac: Fix return value check for fixed_phy_register()

net: bcmgenet: Fix return value check for fixed_phy_register()



Ryusuke Konishi (1):

nilfs2: fix general protection fault in nilfs_lookup_dirty_data_buffers()



Sabrina Dubroca (1):

MAINTAINERS: add entry for macsec



Sasha Neftin (1):

igc: Fix the typo in the PTM Control macro



Serge Semin (2):

net: mdio: mdio-bitbang: Fix C45 read/write protocol

net: phy: Fix deadlocking in phy_error() invocation



Shenghao Ding (1):

ASoC: tas2781: fixed register access error when switching to other chips



Shih-Yi Chen (1):

platform/mellanox: Fix mlxbf-tmfifo not handling all virtio

CONSOLE notifications



Simon Trimmer (1):

ASoC: cs35l56: Add an ACPI match table



Srinivas Goud (1):

spi: spi-cadence: Fix data corruption issues in slave mode



Suren Baghdasaryan (1):

mm: enable page walking API to lock vmas during the walk



Sven Eckelmann (3):

batman-adv: Trigger events for auto adjusted MTU

batman-adv: Don't increase MTU when set by user

batman-adv: Hold rtnl lock during MTU update via netlink



Sven Schnelle (3):

tracing/synthetic: Use union instead of casts

tracing/synthetic: Skip first entry for stack traces

tracing/synthetic: Allocate one additional element for size



Swapnil Devesh (1):

platform/x86: lenovo-ymc: Add Lenovo Yoga 7 14ACN6 to

ec_trigger_quirk_dmi_table



T.J. Mercier (1):

mm: multi-gen LRU: don't spin during memcg release



Takashi Iwai (1):

ALSA: ymfpci: Fix the missing snd_card_free() call at probe error



Thinh Tran (1):

bnx2x: new flag for track HW resource allocation



Tiezhu Yang (4):

LoongArch: Do not kill the task in die() if notify_die() returns

NOTIFY_STOP

LoongArch: Return earlier in die() if notify_die() returns NOTIFY_STOP

LoongArch: Add identifier names to arguments of die() declaration

LoongArch: Put the body of play_dead() into arch_cpu_idle_dead()



Trond Myklebust (1):

NFS: Fix a use after free in nfs_direct_join_group()



Vladimir Oltean (1):

net: dsa: felix: fix oversize frame dropping for always closed

tc-taprio gates



WANG Xuerui (1):

LoongArch: Replace -ffreestanding with finer-grained -fno-builtin's



Wei Chen (1):

media: vcodec: Fix potential array out-of-bounds in encoder queue_setup



Xi Ruoyao (1):

LoongArch: Remove redundant "source drivers/firmware/Kconfig"



Yin Fengwei (3):

madvise:madvise_cold_or_pageout_pte_range(): don't use

mapcount() against large folio for sharing check

madvise:madvise_free_huge_pmd(): don't use mapcount() against

large folio for sharing check

madvise:madvise_free_pte_range(): don't use mapcount() against

large folio for sharing check



Zack Rusin (2):

drm/vmwgfx: Fix shader stage validation

drm/vmwgfx: Fix possible invalid drm gem put calls



Zheng Yejian (4):

tracing: Fix cpu buffers unavailable due to 'record_disabled' missed

selftests/ftrace: Add a basic testcase for snapshot

tracing: Fix memleak due to race between current_tracer and trace

tracing: Introduce pipe_cpumask to avoid race on trace_pipes



Zhu Wang (2):

scsi: core: raid_class: Remove raid_component_add()

scsi: snic: Fix double free in snic_tgt_create()