Linux-kernel 6.5

Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.5 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 6.5 wordt onder meer de P-State EFF-driver standaard ingeschakeld voor bepaalde AMD-processors. Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux en op onze frontpage te vinden. Hieronder staan de releasenotes van deze release.
Linux 6.5
Alessio Igor Bogani (1):
igb: Avoid starting unnecessary workqueues
Alexandre Ghiti (1):
mm: add a call to flush_cache_vmap() in vmap_pfn()
Amit Cohen (1):
mlxsw: Fix the size of 'VIRT_ROUTER_MSB'
Andre Przywara (2):
selftests: cachestat: test for cachestat availability
selftests: cachestat: catch failing fsync test on tmpfs
Andrey Skvortsov (1):
clk: Fix slab-out-of-bounds error in devm_clk_release()
Andrii Staikov (1):
i40e: fix potential NULL pointer dereferencing of pf->vf
i40e_sync_vsi_filters()
André Apitzsch (1):
platform/x86: ideapad-laptop: Add support for new hotkeys found
on ThinkBook 14s Yoga ITL
Andy Chiu (1):
RISC-V: vector: export VLENB csr in __sc_riscv_v_state
Anh Tuan Phan (1):
selftests/net: Add log.txt and tools to .gitignore
Ankit Nautiyal (1):
drm/display/dp: Fix the DP DSC Receiver cap size
Anshuman Gupta (1):
drm/i915/dgfx: Enable d3cold at s2idle
Arnd Bergmann (1):
radix tree: remove unused variable
Arınç ÜNAL (1):
net: dsa: mt7530: fix handling of 802.1X PAE frames
Ayush Jain (1):
selftests/mm: FOLL_LONGTERM need to be updated to 0x100
Bao D. Nguyen (1):
scsi: ufs: mcq: Fix the search/wrap around logic
Bartosz Golaszewski (2):
gpio: sim: dispose of irq mappings before destroying the irq_sim domain
gpio: sim: pass the GPIO device's software node to irq domain
Benjamin Coddington (3):
NFSv4: Fix dropped lock for racing OPEN and delegation return
nfsd: Fix race to FREE_STATEID and cl_revoked
NFS: Fix sysfs server name memory leak
Biju Das (4):
clk: Fix undefined reference to `clk_rate_exclusive_{get,put}'
pinctrl: renesas: rzg2l: Fix NULL pointer dereference in
rzg2l_dt_subnode_to_map()
pinctrl: renesas: rzv2m: Fix NULL pointer dereference in
rzv2m_dt_subnode_to_map()
pinctrl: renesas: rza2: Add lock around
pinctrl_generic{{add,remove}_group,{add,remove}_function}
BrenoRCBrito (1):
ASoC: amd: yc: Add VivoBook Pro 15 to quirks list for acp6x
Chao Song (1):
ASoC: SOF: ipc4-pcm: fix possible null pointer deference
Charles Keepax (1):
ASoC: cs35l41: Correct amp_gain_tlv values
Christian Göttsche (1):
selinux: set next pointer before attaching to list
Chuck Lever (2):
xprtrdma: Remap Receive buffers after a reconnect
NFSD: Fix a thinko introduced by recent trace point changes
Daniel Golle (1):
net: ethernet: mtk_eth_soc: fix NULL pointer on hw reset
Danielle Ratson (1):
mlxsw: pci: Set time stamp fields also when its type is MIRROR_UTC
David Hildenbrand (3):
mm/gup: reintroduce FOLL_NUMA as FOLL_HONOR_NUMA_FAULT
smaps: use vm_normal_page_pmd() instead of follow_trans_huge_pmd()
mm/gup: handle cont-PTE hugetlb pages correctly in
gup_must_unshare() via GUP-fast
David Michael (1):
drm/panfrost: Skip speed binning on EOPNOTSUPP
Edward Cree (1):
sfc: allocate a big enough SKB for loopback selftest packet
Eric Dumazet (3):
sock: annotate data-races around prot->memory_pressure
dccp: annotate data-races in dccp_poll()
ipv4: fix data-races around inet->inet_id
Fedor Pchelkin (2):
NFSv4.2: fix error handling in nfs42_proc_getxattr
NFSv4: fix out path in __nfs4_get_acl_uncached
Feng Tang (1):
x86/fpu: Set X86_FEATURE_OSXSAVE feature after enabling OSXSAVE in CR4
Florian Westphal (3):
netfilter: nf_tables: validate all pending tables
netfilter: nf_tables: fix out of memory error handling
netfilter: nf_tables: defer gc run if previous batch is still pending
Francesco Dolcini (1):
clk: keystone: syscon-clk: Fix audio refclk
Frieder Schrempf (1):
drm: bridge: samsung-dsim: Fix init during host transfer
GONG, Ruiqi (1):
samples: ftrace: Replace bti assembly with hint for older compiler
Hangbin Liu (4):
selftests: bonding: do not set port down before adding to bond
bonding: fix macvlan over alb bond support
selftest: bond: add new topo bond_topo_2d1c.sh
selftests: bonding: add macvlan over bond testing
Hans de Goede (1):
ACPI: resource: Fix IRQ override quirk for PCSpecialist Elimina Pro 16 M
Hariprasad Kelam (1):
octeontx2-af: SDP: fix receive link config
Helge Deller (1):
lib/clz_ctz.c: Fix __clzdi2() and __ctzdi2() for 32-bit kernels
Herbert Xu (1):
Revert "crypto: caam - adjust RNG timing to support more devices"
Huacai Chen (2):
LoongArch: Ensure FP/SIMD registers in the core dump file is up to date
LoongArch: Fix hw_breakpoint_control() for watchpoints
Hugh Dickins (1):
shmem: fix smaps BUG sleeping while atomic
Ido Schimmel (3):
mlxsw: reg: Fix SSPR register layout
selftests: mlxsw: Fix test failure on Spectrum-4
rtnetlink: Reject negative ifindexes in RTM_NEWLINK
Imre Deak (2):
drm: Add an HPD poll helper to reschedule the poll work
drm/i915: Fix HPD polling, reenabling the output poll work as needed
Jakub Kicinski (1):
net: validate veth and vxcan peer ifindexes
Jamal Hadi Salim (1):
net/sched: fix a qdisc modification with ambiguous command request
Jani Nikula (1):
drm/i915: fix Sphinx indentation warning
Jesse Brandeburg (1):
ice: fix receive buffer size miscalculation
Jiri Pirko (1):
devlink: add missing unregister linecard notification
Johan Hovold (1):
genirq: Fix software resend lockup and nested resend
Josua Mayer (1):
net: sfp: handle 100G/25G active optical cables in sfp_parse_support
Kees Cook (1):
tg3: Use slab_build_skb() when needed
Kevin-Lu (1):
MAINTAINERS: Add entries for TEXAS INSTRUMENTS ASoC DRIVERS
Leonard Göhrs (1):
spi: stm32: fix accidential revert to byte-sized transfer splitting
Liam R. Howlett (1):
maple_tree: disable mas_wr_append() when other readers are possible
Linus Torvalds (2):
mm: avoid 'might_sleep()' in get_mmap_lock_carefully()
Lu Wei (1):
ipvlan: Fix a reference count leak warning in ipvlan_ns_exit()
Lucas Karpinski (1):
selftests: cgroup: fix test_kmem_basic less than error
Maciej Strozek (1):
ASoC: cs35l56: Read firmware uuid from a device property instead of _SUB
Marek Behún (1):
leds: trigger: netdev: rename 'hw_control' sysfs entry to 'offloaded'
Mario Limonciello (2):
pinctrl: amd: Mask wake bits on probe again
ASoC: amd: yc: Fix a non-functional mic on Lenovo 82SJ
Masahiro Yamada (3):
LoongArch: Remove unneeded #include <asm/export.h>
LoongArch: Replace #include <asm/export.h> with #include <linux/export.h>
LoongArch: Remove <asm/export.h>
Miaohe Lin (1):
mm: memory-failure: fix unexpected return value in soft_offline_page()
Michael Ellerman (1):
ibmveth: Use dcbf rather than dcbfl
Mingzheng Xing (1):
riscv: Fix build errors using binutils2.37 toolchains
Neil Armstrong (1):
scsi: ufs: ufs-qcom: Clear qunipro_g4_sel for HW major version > 5
Oliver Hartkopp (2):
can: isotp: fix support for transmission of SF without flow control
can: raw: add missing refcount for memory leak fix
Pablo Neira Ayuso (3):
netfilter: nf_tables: flush pending destroy work before netlink notifier
netfilter: nf_tables: GC transaction race with abort path
netfilter: nf_tables: use correct lock to protect gc_list
Palmer Dabbelt (1):
RISC-V: Remove ptrace support for vectors
Pavel Skripkin (1):
crypto: fix uninit-value in af_alg_free_resources
Peng Fan (1):
of/platform: increase refcount of fwnode
Petr Oros (2):
Revert "ice: Fix ice VF reset during iavf initialization"
ice: Fix NULL pointer deref during VF reset
Ping-Ke Shih (1):
wifi: mac80211: limit reorder_buf_filtered to avoid UBSAN warning
Randy Dunlap (1):
wifi: iwlwifi: mvm: add dependency for PTP clock
Remi Pommarel (3):
batman-adv: Do not get eth header before batadv_check_management_packet
batman-adv: Fix TT global entry leak when client roamed back
batman-adv: Fix batadv_v_ogm_aggr_send memory leak
Rick Edgecombe (1):
x86/fpu: Invalidate FPU state correctly on exec()
Rik van Riel (1):
mm,ima,kexec,of: use memblock_free_late from ima_free_kexec_buffer
Rob Clark (1):
dma-buf/sw_sync: Avoid recursive lock during fence signal
Rob Herring (2):
of: unittest: Fix EXPECT for parse_phandle_with_args_map() test
of: dynamic: Refactor action prints to not use "%pOF" inside devtree_lock
Ruan Jinjie (2):
net: bgmac: Fix return value check for fixed_phy_register()
net: bcmgenet: Fix return value check for fixed_phy_register()
Ryusuke Konishi (1):
nilfs2: fix general protection fault in nilfs_lookup_dirty_data_buffers()
Sabrina Dubroca (1):
MAINTAINERS: add entry for macsec
Sasha Neftin (1):
igc: Fix the typo in the PTM Control macro
Serge Semin (2):
net: mdio: mdio-bitbang: Fix C45 read/write protocol
net: phy: Fix deadlocking in phy_error() invocation
Shenghao Ding (1):
ASoC: tas2781: fixed register access error when switching to other chips
Shih-Yi Chen (1):
platform/mellanox: Fix mlxbf-tmfifo not handling all virtio
CONSOLE notifications
Simon Trimmer (1):
ASoC: cs35l56: Add an ACPI match table
Srinivas Goud (1):
spi: spi-cadence: Fix data corruption issues in slave mode
Suren Baghdasaryan (1):
mm: enable page walking API to lock vmas during the walk
Sven Eckelmann (3):
batman-adv: Trigger events for auto adjusted MTU
batman-adv: Don't increase MTU when set by user
batman-adv: Hold rtnl lock during MTU update via netlink
Sven Schnelle (3):
tracing/synthetic: Use union instead of casts
tracing/synthetic: Skip first entry for stack traces
tracing/synthetic: Allocate one additional element for size
Swapnil Devesh (1):
platform/x86: lenovo-ymc: Add Lenovo Yoga 7 14ACN6 to
ec_trigger_quirk_dmi_table
T.J. Mercier (1):
mm: multi-gen LRU: don't spin during memcg release
Takashi Iwai (1):
ALSA: ymfpci: Fix the missing snd_card_free() call at probe error
Thinh Tran (1):
bnx2x: new flag for track HW resource allocation
Tiezhu Yang (4):
LoongArch: Do not kill the task in die() if notify_die() returns
NOTIFY_STOP
LoongArch: Return earlier in die() if notify_die() returns NOTIFY_STOP
LoongArch: Add identifier names to arguments of die() declaration
LoongArch: Put the body of play_dead() into arch_cpu_idle_dead()
Trond Myklebust (1):
NFS: Fix a use after free in nfs_direct_join_group()
Vladimir Oltean (1):
net: dsa: felix: fix oversize frame dropping for always closed
tc-taprio gates
WANG Xuerui (1):
LoongArch: Replace -ffreestanding with finer-grained -fno-builtin's
Wei Chen (1):
media: vcodec: Fix potential array out-of-bounds in encoder queue_setup
Xi Ruoyao (1):
LoongArch: Remove redundant "source drivers/firmware/Kconfig"
Yin Fengwei (3):
madvise:madvise_cold_or_pageout_pte_range(): don't use
mapcount() against large folio for sharing check
madvise:madvise_free_huge_pmd(): don't use mapcount() against
large folio for sharing check
madvise:madvise_free_pte_range(): don't use mapcount() against
large folio for sharing check
Zack Rusin (2):
drm/vmwgfx: Fix shader stage validation
drm/vmwgfx: Fix possible invalid drm gem put calls
Zheng Yejian (4):
tracing: Fix cpu buffers unavailable due to 'record_disabled' missed
selftests/ftrace: Add a basic testcase for snapshot
tracing: Fix memleak due to race between current_tracer and trace
tracing: Introduce pipe_cpumask to avoid race on trace_pipes
Zhu Wang (2):
scsi: core: raid_class: Remove raid_component_add()
scsi: snic: Fix double free in snic_tgt_create()