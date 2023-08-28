2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.0.1.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: Chunked upload support for Box Updated: About window shows some system info

Logging of reason why files skipped is no longer enabled by default

Swedish translations

Scheduler Monitor service modified to try and avoid warning about schedules that were run later when missed (e.g. computer off) Fixed: (Pro): Stop retrying to create folders on Egnyte if it already exists

(Pro): Egnyte now allows files with DWL, DWL1, DWL2 extensions to be uploaded

(Pro): Better handling of expired access tokens when using Backblaze

(Pro/SE): Out of memory error when using LZMA2 with very large files and no Zip temp directory specified

Sometimes crashes on variables window in profile configuration

(Pro): Retrieves all SharePoint Document libraries in the case the user has more than 200 libraries per site