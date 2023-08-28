Software-update: SyncBackFree 11.0.1.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.0.1.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • Chunked upload support for Box
Updated:
  • About window shows some system info
  • Logging of reason why files skipped is no longer enabled by default
  • Swedish translations
  • Scheduler Monitor service modified to try and avoid warning about schedules that were run later when missed (e.g. computer off)
Fixed:
  • (Pro): Stop retrying to create folders on Egnyte if it already exists
  • (Pro): Egnyte now allows files with DWL, DWL1, DWL2 extensions to be uploaded
  • (Pro): Better handling of expired access tokens when using Backblaze
  • (Pro/SE): Out of memory error when using LZMA2 with very large files and no Zip temp directory specified
  • Sometimes crashes on variables window in profile configuration
  • (Pro): Retrieves all SharePoint Document libraries in the case the user has more than 200 libraries per site

Versienummer 11.0.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 40,56MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: 2Brightsparks

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
3
3
3
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
28 augustus 2023 09:22
Sometimes crashes on variables window in profile configuration
Fijn dat dit gefixed is. Dit was een hardnekkige bug waar ik last van had. Die "sometimes' was bij mij vrij frequent. Niet alleen bij het aanmaken van een profile maar ook bij het aanpassen.

Voor de rest een erg mooie tool voor het synchroniseren van informatie met zeer veel instellingen en erg actieve ontwikkeling. Het is jammer dat je elke major versie opnieuw moet kopen terwijl de aanpassingen die worden gedaan in mijn ogen lang niet altijd en nieuwe major versie verantwoorden. Het lijkt er meer op dat er gewoon elk jaar een nieuwe versie komt.
Robbierut4 @Bor28 augustus 2023 11:28
Het is jammer dat je elke major versie opnieuw moet kopen terwijl de aanpassingen die worden gedaan in mijn ogen lang niet altijd en nieuwe major versie verantwoorden. Het lijkt er meer op dat er gewoon elk jaar een nieuwe versie komt.
Kopen? Is het geen freeware dan?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Robbierut428 augustus 2023 11:28
Kopen? Is het geen freeware dan?
De Free variant wel maar de updates gelden voor alle Syncbackversies zoals SE en Pro welke betaalde oplossingen zijn.

