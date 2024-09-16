Software-update: Linux Kernel 6.11

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.11 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. De nieuwe uitgave bevat de gebruikelijke hoeveelheid aan verbeteringen. Meer informatie kan bij 9to5Linux en OMG Ubuntu worden gevonden.

Linux 6.11 Released

Highlights of Linux 6.11 include a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems, and a new mechanism to create interrupt domains.

Also new is a dmaengine_prep_peripheral_dma_vec() function to support transfers using dma vectors and documentation and user in AXI dma, along with STMicro STM32 DMA3 support, support for a minimum version for the Rust toolchain, support for the Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPU platforms, Loongson-3 CPUFreq driver support, fast CPPC support in the amd-pstate cpufreq driver, and hwmon interface support to the ACPI fan driver.

On top of that, Linux kernel 6.11 updates KVM support for the LoongArch architecture with ParaVirt steal time support, perf kvm-stat support, and some VM migration enhancements, enables KVM halt poll shrinking by default, rewrites the disk accounting scheme for the bcachefs file system to store accounting as normal btree keys, and implements NFS server-side support for the new pNFS NVMe layout type.

There’s also support for block drivers written in Rust, a dedicated bucket slab allocator that protects against heap-spraying attacks, initial support for AMD’s SEV-SNP secure encrypted virtualization mechanism, Rust abstractions for firmware loading, as well as memory hotplug support and STACKLEAK support for the RISC-V architecture.

Linux kernel 6.11 also brings a unified VMware hypercall API layer to provide for adding API support for confidential computing solutions, a new logic behind the background block group reclaim, automatic removal of cgroup after removing a subvolume, and new ‘rescue=’ mount options for the Btrfs file system, NUMA support for RISC-V ACPI-based systems, as well as many updated and new drivers for better hardware support.

Linux kernel 6.11 will be another short-lived branch supported for only a few months. It will be succeeded by Linux kernel 6.12, whose merge window has now been officially opened by Linus Torvalds and which should be the next long-term supported (LTS) kernel series due out in mid or late November 2024.

Linux Kernel 6.11

Versienummer 6.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux kernel
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Linux kernel

Update-historie

26-05 Linux Kernel 6.15 20
24-03 Linux Kernel 6.14 9
20-01 Linux Kernel 6.13 4
21-11 Linux Kernel 6.12 11
09-'24 Linux Kernel 6.11 11
07-'24 Linux Kernel 6.10 4
05-'24 Linux Kernel 6.9 17
03-'24 Linux Kernel 6.8 37
01-'24 Linux Kernel 6.7 4
10-'23 Linux Kernel 6.6 54
litemotiv 16 september 2024 10:49
Kernel 6.10 is een vrij onstabiele kernel gebleken met een aantal flinke regressies, waaronder het crashen van systemen met geintegreerde AMD graphics, het niet goed functioneren van Intel CPU scaling waardoor deze vast kwamen te zitten op lage frequenties, en het niet goed kunnen inschakelen van KMS op Nvidia graphics waardoor systemen niet konden opstarten. Een wisselwerking tussen Broadcom wifi drivers en de eerste wpa_supplicant update sinds 2 jaar zorgde ervoor dat alle oudere Macbooks geen wifi verbinding meer konden maken.

Bij bijna alle fabrikanten was er dus wel wat aan de hand. Dat hoort een beetje bij de kernels voorafgaand aan een LTS versie, maar hopelijk gaat kernel 6.11 zich al iets meer richten op stabiliteit want met 6.10 was het dweilen met de kraan open.
blorf @litemotiv16 september 2024 12:34
Krijg je in linux ook high-res console beeld als die kms module met GPU firmware is geladen maar Xorg nog niet? In FreeBSD moet ik 20 seconden tegen zwart beeld aan kijken terwijl er wel dingen gebeuren...
litemotiv @blorf16 september 2024 13:26
Ja KMS zorgt ervoor dat je high res graphics hebt tijdens het bootproces, inclusief de TTY uitvoer. die resolutie wordt dan vervolgens doorgegeven aan Xorg/Wayland zodat je naadloos door kan gaan naar een grafische desktop. Maar als KMS mislukt heb je kans dat je helemaal geen beeld hebt, omdat de overdracht naar de grafische omgeving dan ook niet goed gaat. Dus dat kan lastig zijn om te debuggen.
blorf @litemotiv16 september 2024 17:11
Het is een dual monitor setup up via de onboard Intel HD730.Ik moet binnen X.org nog overschakelen van 60 naar 75 hz, anders krijg ik geen beeld, maar voor zover ik weet zijn er met alleen die kms driver geladen helemaal nergens instellingen aan te passen. Zijn ze het schakelen tussen beeldformaten ook helemaal naar de kernel aan het verplaatsen?
litemotiv @blorf16 september 2024 21:46
Je kunt voor linux tijdens het booten forceren welke resolutie en frequentie gebruikt worden, door het als parameters mee te geven aan de kernel in dit format:
video=<driver>:<xres>x<yres>[-<bpp>][@refresh]
In praktijk bijvoorbeeld:
video=HDMI-1:1280x1024@75D
Hoe dat in FreeBSD precies werkt weet ik niet want daar heb ik geen ervaring mee.
blorf @litemotiv16 september 2024 22:51
Er is een sysctl setting: kern.vt.fb.default_mode="1280x1024", maar ik heb het nog nergens op zien reageren. De ellende begon hier eigenlijk al. Sinds de vt terminal default is kun je je boot init ook niet meer terughalen omdat dat nog 80x25 hardware-scherm was. Een error door een kapotte bootloader gaat te snel voorbij om te lezen.
Room42 @blorf16 september 2024 12:37
Is dat niet het splashscreen? Druk eens op ESC?
blorf @Room4216 september 2024 12:40
Nee, beeld wordt zwart als ik handmatig die kms module laad. Geprobeerd op 1280x1024, 1152x864 en 1024x768. Bij een X-sessie start verschijnt het maar daarna kan ik mijn systeemconsole niet meer terug krijgen. Moeten we nog naar 75hz? Ik weet alleen niet hoe als xrandr nog niet werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door blorf op 16 september 2024 12:46]

rbr320 @blorf16 september 2024 13:14
Met de open source video drivers van Intel of AMD die in de kernel zitten ingebakken is dat zeker mogelijk. Met Nvidia is het lastig.
blorf @rbr32016 september 2024 14:51
Het is een losse module. Geen in-kernel support. Ze zijn niet zo Steam-minded. :)
delta1 @litemotiv2 oktober 2024 20:28
Ondertussen op Reddit veel klachten over systemen die het (deels) niet meer doen. Ik heb geen details, maar ik wacht mooi met updaten.

