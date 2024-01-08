Software-update: Linux Kernel 6.7

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.7 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 6.7 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor het Bcachefs-bestandssysteem, heeft Meteor Lake graphics status stabiel bereikt en is er ondersteuning voor nVidia's GPU System Processor. Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux te vinden. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen uit deze uitgave.

What’s New in Linux 6.7?

Linux 6.7 introduces a suite of networking enhancements, significantly improving performance and security. Key updates include:

  • GRO Decapsulation for IPsec ESP in UDP: Enhances the efficiency of encapsulating and decapsulating IPsec ESP packets in UDP.
  • TCP Timestamps with Microsecond Resolution: This feature allows for more accurate timestamping of TCP packets, improving network performance and diagnostics.
  • TCP Authentication Option (TCP-AO): A modern replacement for the MD5 option, TCP-AO enhances security in TCP/IP networking.
  • Fragmented SKBs over Vsock Sockets Support: Improves data handling over virtual socket (vsock) connections, enhancing communication in virtualized environments.
  • MCTP over I3C Support: This addition broadens the range of Multi-Channel Tunneling Protocol (MCTP) support to include I3C, widening Linux’s networking capabilities.
Advanced Filesystem and Storage Improvements

Linux 6.7 brings significant enhancements to filesystems and storage, including:

  • EXT4 File System Improvements: Enhancements to the multi-block allocator and optimization in handling released data blocks to reduce lock contention.
  • Btrfs Performance Enhancements: Substantial improvements to reduce file deletion time and enhance the efficiency of critical functions.
  • F2FS Bigger Page Size Support: Aligned internal block size with page size to improve efficiency, especially in zoned block device environments.
Virtualization and Architecture Support

Linux 6.7 significantly expands its virtualization and architecture support:

  • KVM Virtualization for LoongArch and RISC-V: Introduces support for the LoongArch architecture and enhances RISC-V virtualization with Smstateen extension support.
  • ARM and RISC-V Enhancements: Includes new HWCAP definitions for ARM64, support for Ampere SoC PMUs, and several improvements for RISC-V, like cbo.zero support in userspace and virtualized SBI debug console (DBCN) for KVM.
Driver and Hardware Support Expansion

The kernel update adds numerous drivers and hardware support enhancements:

  • USB Type-C Additions: New drivers and expanded support, including XHCI tracing and “La Jolla Cove Adapter (LJCA)” support.
  • Enhanced Support for Lenovo Devices: Improved handling of auxiliary MAC addresses and suspend/resume functionalities for ThinkPad keyboards.
  • EDAC Driver for Xilinx’s Versal Integrated Memory Controller: A new driver supporting Xilinx’s memory controller technology.
Security and Cryptography Updates

Linux 6.7 strengthens its security framework with several key updates:

  • Enhanced Crypto Support: Introduction of a virtual-address based lskcipher interface and improved AES/XTS performance for PPC.
  • AppArmor Security Enhancements: Updates include mediating io_uring and userns creation and optimizations in retrieving the current task’s secid.
Miscellaneous Enhancements

Additional notable enhancements in Linux 6.7 include:

  • Initial Network Support for Landlock: This feature adds TCP bind and connect access control within the Landlock framework.
  • Media Drivers Using VB2 kAPI: Transition of all media drivers to VB2 kAPI, moving away from the old V4L2 core videobuf kAPI.
  • Support for Non-Contiguous Capacity Bitmasks: Enhancements for Intel’s CAT implementation, improving memory capacity handling.

Linux Kernel 6.7, a transient branch, will receive support for a brief period, spanning only a few months. Linus Torvalds has officially initiated the merge process for its successor, Linux Kernel 6.8. The anticipated release of Linux Kernel 6.8 is slated for mid-March 2024.

08-01-2024
4 • submitter: TheVivaldi

08-01-2024 • 18:50

4

TheVivaldi

novasurp 8 januari 2024 22:55
De snelheid van Bcachefs valt vooralsnog helaas tegen, hopelijk verbetert het en lukt het om er het nieuwe standaard bestandssysteem van Linux van te maken.
MornixRS 9 januari 2024 14:49
Op 9to5linux zeggen ze dit over de Nvidia update:

"Linux kernel 6.7 also introduces support for NVIDIA’s GSP firmware in the Nouveau open-source graphics driver, which will be used only on hardware where GSP (GPU System Processor) isn’t supported while being optional on hardware where it’s already supported."

Weet iemand wat dit precies inhoudt en in hoeverre dit relevant is voor de bruikbaarheid van de Nouveau driver? Ik heb die driver precies een halfuur ooit geprobeerd en ben toen weer snel naar de "proprietary" driver gegaan.
beerse @MornixRS9 januari 2024 22:01
De officiële nvidia drivers (en software) ondersteunt niet alle nvidia hardware. Als de hardware over een bepaalde leeftijd is vervalt de ondersteuning. Nouveau doet het in dat opzicht beter. Hier een paar laptops van meer dan 10 jaar oud die nog best wel mee kunnen.

Aan de andere kant, juist de nieuwere hardware wordt door de officiële nvidia drivers weer beter ondersteunt. Daarmee lees ik deze update als dat de nouveau weer wat meer ondersteunt.
MornixRS @beerse10 januari 2024 10:34
Helder! Dus inderdaad weer een mooi stapje vooruit voor de Nouveau drivers.

