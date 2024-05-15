Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.9 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Rust op AArch64-cpu's en is er een nieuwe dm- vdo . Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux te vinden. Hieronder is een door OMG Ubuntu samengesteld overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen in deze uitgave.

Linux kernel 6.9 includes the usual glut of enablement work for upcoming hardware and hardware-related features that most of us aren’t currently able to take advantage of. But there is plenty of stuff that is more relevant. Linux 6.9 debuts AMD P-State ‘preferred core’ support in the AMD P-State driver for AMD Zen 2 and later chips.

Preferred cores reach a higher maximum frequency than other cores, and this kernel support allows Linux scheduler to pass high priority tasks to those cores specifically. Also included is Intel Fastboot support which, as the name implies, hastens boot speeds. How? By reducing (and in some cases skipping) mode-sets not required during boot. Previously enabled for “Skylake” and above, Linux 6.9 brings this feature to older chipsets.

For several years kernel devs have been working on a big update to CPU timer code, which organises, schedules, and enforces the timing of tasks and processes — in Linux 6.9 it arrives! Additionally, Linux 6.9 sees “significant and invasive” changes to its workqueue code, primarily to address some issues introduced by an earlier change in Linux kernel 6.6. A handful of tweaks to improve CPU isolation also feature.

The Linux kernel virtualisation module KVM sees a clutch of assorted improvements, including performance gains in emulated event triggering and during ‘forced immediate exit’ scenarios. Performance improvements to case-insensitive file and folder handling in EXT4 (and other file systems that use it) is present, with kernel now said to be “trying a case-sensitive comparison first and then fallback to case-insensitive lookup if that fails”.

Linux kernel 6.9 also nukes a hardware vulnerability in Intel Atom CPUs (remember those?) which “may allow a malicious actor to infer data values previously used in floating point registers, vector registers, or integer register.” Device-specific buffs include battery charge control for Fujitsu laptops, and a substantial performance boost on the HP Omen 17 laptop, albeit with significantly larger power draw and heat generation — don’t worry; it’s optional.

There’s also support for the Lenovo IdeaPad ‘refresh rate’ key (which you’ll be shocked to hear us used to change display refresh rate); fan speed control for Microsoft Surface laptops, and the Lenovo ThinkPad ACPI driver now works with more Fn keys. Linux 6.9 supports scores of Samsung wireless devices out-of-the-box, including an unspecified wireless keyboard, the (thicc looking) Gamepad controller, the (cute) S Action Mouse, and the Galaxy Book Cover and HOGP keyboard combo.

Linux gamer with an Xbox controller fetish? You’ll be thrilled to hear that two of most popular (and pretty decent, I hear) 3rd-party Xbox controllers work in Linux kernel 6.9 through the Xpad driver: the Snakebyte GAMEPAD BASE X and GAMEPAD RGB X. An array of ARM-related improvements are onboard, including Rust language support on 64-bit ARM processors; support for running in LPA2 mode; and improved performance thanks to better translation lookaside buffer (TLB) usage.

Other notable changes in Linux 6.9:

Power efficiency tweaks for Intel Meteor Lake

Kernel energy model supports run-time updating

Access to GCC named address spaces

Larger fonts in frame-buffer console

Better memory bandwidth throttling

Btrfs throughput increase + other fixes

Cirrus HD audio codec supports more devices

Energy Efficient Ethernet adds 2.5GE and 5GE link modes

Realtek RTW88 Wi-Fi driver supports rtw8811cu & rtw8821cu

FUSE passthrough support

EXT2 filesystem now deprecated

AMD FreeSync removed

Obviously there’s a lot more to this release than the hand-picked highlights above, including a flurry of security fixes, scores of finessing to various filesystem finessing, a fleet of effort to further Linux’s support for RISC-V, LoongArch, SPARC, et al.