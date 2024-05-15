Software-update: Linux Kernel 6.9

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.9 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor Rust op AArch64-cpu's en is er een nieuwe dm-vdo. Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux te vinden. Hieronder is een door OMG Ubuntu samengesteld overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen in deze uitgave.

Overview of Linux 6.9 Features

Linux kernel 6.9 includes the usual glut of enablement work for upcoming hardware and hardware-related features that most of us aren’t currently able to take advantage of. But there is plenty of stuff that is more relevant. Linux 6.9 debuts AMD P-State ‘preferred core’ support in the AMD P-State driver for AMD Zen 2 and later chips.

Preferred cores reach a higher maximum frequency than other cores, and this kernel support allows Linux scheduler to pass high priority tasks to those cores specifically. Also included is Intel Fastboot support which, as the name implies, hastens boot speeds. How? By reducing (and in some cases skipping) mode-sets not required during boot. Previously enabled for “Skylake” and above, Linux 6.9 brings this feature to older chipsets.

For several years kernel devs have been working on a big update to CPU timer code, which organises, schedules, and enforces the timing of tasks and processes — in Linux 6.9 it arrives! Additionally, Linux 6.9 sees “significant and invasive” changes to its workqueue code, primarily to address some issues introduced by an earlier change in Linux kernel 6.6. A handful of tweaks to improve CPU isolation also feature.

The Linux kernel virtualisation module KVM sees a clutch of assorted improvements, including performance gains in emulated event triggering and during ‘forced immediate exit’ scenarios. Performance improvements to case-insensitive file and folder handling in EXT4 (and other file systems that use it) is present, with kernel now said to be “trying a case-sensitive comparison first and then fallback to case-insensitive lookup if that fails”.

Linux kernel 6.9 also nukes a hardware vulnerability in Intel Atom CPUs (remember those?) which “may allow a malicious actor to infer data values previously used in floating point registers, vector registers, or integer register.” Device-specific buffs include battery charge control for Fujitsu laptops, and a substantial performance boost on the HP Omen 17 laptop, albeit with significantly larger power draw and heat generation — don’t worry; it’s optional.

There’s also support for the Lenovo IdeaPad ‘refresh rate’ key (which you’ll be shocked to hear us used to change display refresh rate); fan speed control for Microsoft Surface laptops, and the Lenovo ThinkPad ACPI driver now works with more Fn keys. Linux 6.9 supports scores of Samsung wireless devices out-of-the-box, including an unspecified wireless keyboard, the (thicc looking) Gamepad controller, the (cute) S Action Mouse, and the Galaxy Book Cover and HOGP keyboard combo.

Linux gamer with an Xbox controller fetish? You’ll be thrilled to hear that two of most popular (and pretty decent, I hear) 3rd-party Xbox controllers work in Linux kernel 6.9 through the Xpad driver: the Snakebyte GAMEPAD BASE X and GAMEPAD RGB X. An array of ARM-related improvements are onboard, including Rust language support on 64-bit ARM processors; support for running in LPA2 mode; and improved performance thanks to better translation lookaside buffer (TLB) usage.

Other notable changes in Linux 6.9:

  • Power efficiency tweaks for Intel Meteor Lake
  • Kernel energy model supports run-time updating
  • Access to GCC named address spaces
  • Larger fonts in frame-buffer console
  • Better memory bandwidth throttling
  • Btrfs throughput increase + other fixes
  • Cirrus HD audio codec supports more devices
  • Energy Efficient Ethernet adds 2.5GE and 5GE link modes
  • Realtek RTW88 Wi-Fi driver supports rtw8811cu & rtw8821cu
  • FUSE passthrough support
  • EXT2 filesystem now deprecated
  • AMD FreeSync removed

Obviously there’s a lot more to this release than the hand-picked highlights above, including a flurry of security fixes, scores of finessing to various filesystem finessing, a fleet of effort to further Linux’s support for RISC-V, LoongArch, SPARC, et al.

Linux Kernel 6.9

Versienummer 6.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux kernel
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-05-2024
17 • submitter: jb044

15-05-2024 • 21:57

17

Submitter: jb044

Bron: Linux kernel

Update-historie

26-05 Linux Kernel 6.15 20
24-03 Linux Kernel 6.14 9
20-01 Linux Kernel 6.13 4
21-11 Linux Kernel 6.12 11
16-09 Linux Kernel 6.11 11
07-'24 Linux Kernel 6.10 4
05-'24 Linux Kernel 6.9 17
03-'24 Linux Kernel 6.8 37
01-'24 Linux Kernel 6.7 4
10-'23 Linux Kernel 6.6 54
Meer historie

Reacties (17)

flipthegreat 15 mei 2024 23:01
AMD FreeSync removed
Dit klopt niet. Het gaat hier om "FreeSync Video" dat verwijdert wordt uit de kernel. Dit omdat de desktop compositors KDE, gnome zelf een mechanisme hebben om de monitor te syncen met video's die een variabele framerate hebben.

FreeSync (niet voor video) blijft in de kernel en hier worden ook al fixes voor ingezonden naar de linux mailing list voor kernel versie 6.10
HollowGamer @flipthegreat16 mei 2024 04:11
Naar mijn weten is dit wel enkel Wayland/XWayland only, maar er gebeurt eindelijk ontzettend veel om het voor verschillende toepassingen werkend te krijgen.

Dit en HDR zijn gewoon belangrijk, dus fijn dat het kan, al dacht ik ook dat HDMI weer een uitdaging was voor de opensource drivers.
TheVivaldi @flipthegreat16 mei 2024 11:06
cc @Drobanir
Winduss 15 mei 2024 22:57
Waarom is AMD FreeSync weggehaald? Is dat een inmiddels verouderde protocol of?
sfranken @Winduss16 mei 2024 00:12
Dat is het niet, zie flipthegreat in 'Linux Kernel 6.9'
xorpd 16 mei 2024 10:35
Sinds wanneer is er kernel support nodig voor een programmeertaal, in dit geval Rust?
MneoreJ @xorpd16 mei 2024 11:04
Het gaat hier om het gebruik van Rust voor de ontwikkeling in de kernel (waar lange tijd alleen C een optie was), niet om ondersteuning voor user mode Rust, waar de kernel niet bij betrokken is. Overigens verkeert dit nog steeds in de testfase: het is nu mogelijk om drivers in Rust te schrijven, maar er zijn nog geen drivers in de mainline kernel waarvoor dit daadwerkelijk het geval is.
merethan 15 mei 2024 22:50
Linux kernel
"geen prijs bekend"

Want: Onbetaalbaar waardevol, zal ik maar stellen.
Boerenlater @merethan16 mei 2024 05:52
De tijd en moeite die je in troubleshooten moet steken krijg je nooit meer terug anders ;)
Jaren verschillende distros geprobeerd maar altijd is er wel wat.
BoAC @Boerenlater16 mei 2024 06:11
Net zoals met Windows of OS/2 of you name it ;)
TheVivaldi @Boerenlater16 mei 2024 11:08
Dat klinkt meer als mijn jarenlange ervaring met Windows. :Y)
ViPER_DMRT @Boerenlater16 mei 2024 15:53
Geen last van ;)
cariolive23 @merethan15 mei 2024 23:33
Dus prijs = 0, waarde = infinity
GeroldM @cariolive2317 mei 2024 04:05
Dat is een 'division by zero'-fout. Nou ja fout... :+

Vind het wel leuk gevonden trouwens.
souheil 16 mei 2024 09:15
Zijspoor/offtopic:

https://git.kernel.org/pu.../linux.git/commit/?h=v6.9

Ik had een ander code name verwacht ☹️
Sp3ci3s8472 @souheil16 mei 2024 11:36
Ja, je bent niet de enige die een Nice kernel had willen zien of iets dergelijks ;).
ViPER_DMRT @souheil16 mei 2024 15:59
They where very tired ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

