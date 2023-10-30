Software-update: Linux Kernel 6.6

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.6 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 6.6 treffen we onder meer bescherming tegen stack-overwrite aanvallen op Intel cpu's, kunnen bios-instellingen op computers van HP vanuit Linux worden aangepast en zijn er diverse verbeteringen voor AMD gpu's gemaakt. Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux te vinden. Hieronder is een overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen uit deze uitgave.

Linux Kernel 6.6 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

Linux kernel 6.6 also comes with support for changing charger mode, middle fan, and eGPU settings for ASUS devices, support for keyboard backlight control on more Lenovo IdeaPad devices, support for new Mellanox-powered devices, as well as support for new device tree interfaces, support for kernel address-space layout randomization, KASLR support, and support for the BPF prog pack allocator on the RISC-V architecture.

On top of that, Linux kernel 6.6 comes with zoned block device and compression support improvements for the F2FS file system, support for shared mmaps in no-cache mode for the FUSE file system, fixes for netfilter and BPF, numerous fixes for the AMDGPU driver, regression fixes for MIDI 2.0 support, and better Intel RAPL power management.

A just-in-time BPF compiler has been added to the PA-RISC architecture, hotplug SMT support is now available for the PowerPC architecture, the mount API gained a new flag to prevent a mount from sharing in-kernel superblocks with other mounts, support for SEV-SNP and TDX guests are now supported on Hyper-V, and the io_uring subsystem received initial support for network operations.

KASAN, KCOV, KDB, KFENCE, KGDB, and other kernel tools are now supported on the LoongArch architecture, support for zoned-storage devices landed for the ublk user-space block driver, the tmpfs filesystem now supports quota, direct I/O, and extended attributes, support for NFSv4 write delegations arrive for the in-kernel NFS server, and the in-kernel SMB3 file system introduced in Linux kernel 5.15 is now finally considered stable.

There’s also improved hardware support on Linux kernel 6.6 thanks to USB MIDI 2 gadget support, support for the Cirrus Logic CS42L43 audio codec, support for Group Multi-Color (GMC) LEDs, support for the GameSir T4 Kaleid controller, KFENCE, KASAN, KGDB, and KDB support for the LoongArch architecture, and support for NVIDIA T4 GPUs to use Secondary Bus Reset.

Linux Kernel 6.6

Versienummer 6.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux kernel
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-10-2023 09:04 54

30-10-2023 • 09:04

54

Bron: Linux kernel

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15-06 Linux Kernel 7.1 29
13-04 Linux Kernel 7.0 20
09-02 Linux Kernel 6.19 23
01-12 Linux Kernel 6.18 21
29-09 Linux Kernel 6.17 2
07-'25 Linux Kernel 6.16 22
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npourq 30 oktober 2023 12:57
Iets wat in het artikel mist, Linux gebruikt vanaf deze versie standaard een nieuwe CPU scheduler, namelijk EEVDF in plaats van CFS. https://en.wikipedia.org/...deadline_first_scheduling
recyclebin @npourq30 oktober 2023 13:34
Dit lijkt me wel een belangrijke verandering. Ik heb vanuit verschillende hoeken vernomen dat de nieuwe scheduler systemen over het algemeen meer responsief maakt en her en der een paar procentpunten prestatiewinst kan boeken. Ook voor gaming zou het zeer gunstig zijn.

Ik heb zelf wel nog geen concrete benchmarks gezien om de statements te bekrachtigen, maar ik verwacht wel dat er binnenkort wel een benchmark artikel op Phoronix verschijnt voor een definitieve conclusie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door recyclebin op 25 juli 2024 03:14]

Nightscope 30 oktober 2023 09:21
Ik wacht nog steeds op ondersteuning voor mijn wifi driver voor dit moederbord uitvoering: ASRock A620M Pro RS WiFi 🥲.

Weet iemand of er een andere manier is om hieraan te komen?

Edit: ben alle stabiele uitgave van de kernels afgegaan maar helaas.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nightscope op 25 juli 2024 03:14]

MvGroenigen @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 10:03
je al eerst het exacte device moeten opzoeken

met het commando

lspci -vnn

kun je een lijst genereren met alle devices op de PCI bus.

zoek in de output naar je device.. ik heb ff geen wireless maar hier een voorbeeld van mijn netwerk kaart.

00:1f.6 Ethernet controller [0200]: Intel Corporation Ethernet Connection (2) I219-V [8086:15b8] (rev 31)
Subsystem: Dell Device [1028:06b8]
Flags: bus master, fast devsel, latency 0, IRQ 126
Memory at df200000 (32-bit, non-prefetchable) [size=128K]
Capabilities: [c8] Power Management version 3
Capabilities: [d0] MSI: Enable+ Count=1/1 Maskable- 64bit+
Capabilities: [e0] PCI Advanced Features
Kernel driver in use: e1000e
Kernel modules: e1000e

door te googlen op het device ID hier bijv 8086:15b8 kun je vaak wat meer info vinden.
in dit geval geeft hij ook al de kernel module/driver aan die je moet laden.

er zijn wireless kaarten waar je eerst een propiatry module voor nodig heb.. die worden nooit standaard meegeleverd vanwege copyright/open source policies.

maar meestal als je het device id googled vindt je wel handleidingen waar je het eea moet downloaden en neerzetten op je systeem.

mocht lspci niet bestaan.. bij bijvoorbeeld fedora/redhat/centos zit het in het package pciutils.
installeren met:

dnf install pciutils

Mediatec heeft vendor ID 14C3
https://devicehunt.com/view/type/pci/vendor/14C3


Gevonden op de laatste pagina van de manual
https://download.asrock.c...20M%20Pro%20RS%20WiFi.pdf

Model: MT7922A22M

hier een thread waar ze het aan de gang krijgen met de mt7921e driver..
ook een opmerking: When "Pre-boot WiFi" is enabled in BIOS, the mt7921e device may not work

https://bbs.archlinux.org/viewtopic.php?id=286981

andere optie.. als je geen zin heb om elke keer te prutsen als je weer een nieuwe distro installeert..

uitvoering: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 adapter (non vPro, AX201.NGWG.NV)
https://www.intel.com/con...s/000005511/wireless.html

of elke andere M2 wireless kaart die je kan vinden

[Reactie gewijzigd door MvGroenigen op 25 juli 2024 03:14]

Nightscope @MvGroenigen30 oktober 2023 10:37
Die laatste link was de gouden tip! Thanks! Het gaat om de MT7922. Ik draai nu kernel versie 6.6 maar hij doet het nog niet. In de terminal staat dat hij nog unclaimed is en op het moederbord is het geen m.2 insteekkaart, Het is echt eentje ingebouwd waarbij ik bij de I/O shield 2 antennes moet indraaien.

Als ik zo de berichten online lees dan had hij het al moeten doen. Op deze pagina staat dat je de firmware kan downloaden maar ik weet niet zo goed wat ik moet downloaden en hoe verder.

Als dit te lang doorgaat dan wil ik hier best een forum post voor maken zodat ik het hier niet spam.

Edit: Ik zie nu pas de geupdatete bericht. Super bedankt!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nightscope op 25 juli 2024 03:14]

johnbetonschaar @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 10:42
Misschien helpt dit:

https://github.com/morrow...ased_USB_WiFi_adapters.md

(note: de pagina suggereert dat het alleen over MediaTek USB adapters gaat, maar is ook van toepassing op jouw PCIe adapter):
Note: The instructions in sections 1 and 2 apply to PCIe cards as well as USB adapters.

[Reactie gewijzigd door johnbetonschaar op 25 juli 2024 03:14]

Nightscope @johnbetonschaar30 oktober 2023 11:04
Leuke tip, maar het heeft voor mij niet uitgemaakt. Bluetooth doet het wel maar dat zal een aparte chip zijn.
GertMenkel @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 12:27
Je bent niet de enige met die MT*-apparaten met issues. Volgens mij is de firmware voor die dingen gewoon niet goed. Ik heb wel vaker verhalen over die apparaten gehoord, met vage issues als "WiFi doet het als ik mijn PC vanuit Windows herstart" en "netwerkkaart verdwijnt en komt niet online zonder reboot".

Er is op internet een kernelpatch te vinden die het laden van een driver zou moeten fixen (wel voor een oudere kernel) maar met hoeveel issues de rest van het internet met deze productlijn hebben, zou een andere netwerkkaart makkelijker zijn dan klooien met oude firmware tot het ding werkt. Jammer dat het geen normale m.2 is, dan zou swappen voor een ondersteunde kaart zo gepiept zijn...
MulMonkey @Robbaman30 oktober 2023 14:55
Het is maar net wat je gewend bent. Als ik iets soortgelijks moet regelen op Windows, is dat vaak ook niet gebruiksvriendelijk.

Voor alle OS'en zijn 2 dingen belangrijk:
  • 1. Wordt je hardware ondersteund?
  • 2. Geef jezelf tijd om te wennen als je overstapt!
Out of the box en voor alledaags gebruik is Linux gebruiksvriendelijker dan Windows. Dat is geen mening, maar een feit 😁😉

Met hun pushy reclame, privacy instelling, onoverzichtelijke instellingen, geïnstalleerde shit die je allemaal niet nodig hebt. Maar ook installeren van programma's met een installer. Voelt zo ouderwets.
sus @MulMonkey30 oktober 2023 20:39
Maar ook installeren van programma's met een installer. Voelt zo ouderwets.
Een installer of in een terminal iets installeren met apt/yum is toch gewoon hetzelfde? Of vanuit een gui een icoontje aanklikken, install kiezen. Dat is vergelijkbaar met de store op Windows.

Dus, deze opmerking volg ik niet helemaal

[Reactie gewijzigd door sus op 25 juli 2024 03:14]

MulMonkey @sus30 oktober 2023 22:49
Ik begrijp je. Ik doelde echt op wat je gewend bent. Voor mij voelt een installer als vreemd. En voor iemand anders voelt apt/yum vreemd.

Persoonlijk vind ik Linux beter, maar ik wéét dat dat persoonlijk is. Mijn punt is: Het is maar net wat je gewend bent.

Maar Linux is in mijn ogen absoluut niet minder gebruiksvriendelijk dan Windows. Vanuit het oogpunt van Linux is Windows net zo gebruiksONvriendelijk.
marktweakt @Robbaman30 oktober 2023 13:42
Ik snap echt niet waarom Linux nog niet de consumentenwereld veroverd heeft. Het is allemaal zo simpel en gebruiksvriendelijk... 🤣🤣
Zolang een aantal hardware fabrikanten weigert om drivers of specificaties voor linux beschikbaar te maken zal dit altijd een probleem blijven. Ook voor de fabrikant want het kost ze omzet.

Ik koop alleen hardware waarvan ik weet dat er goede linux drivers beschikbaar zijn (liefst OS drivers).

En voor de rest is het volgens mij helemaal niet zo'n probleem dat linux 'de consumentenwereld nog niet heeft veroverd'. Ik vraag mij af wat voor negatieve effecten dat allemaal op het mooiste en succesvolste OSS project alle tijden zou gaan hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door marktweakt op 25 juli 2024 03:14]

rookie no. 1 @Robbaman30 oktober 2023 14:11
Dat is het ook, echt! Kies bv. Pop-OS en je bent zo up-and-running.
Uiteraard even wennen, want je hebt wat andere applicaties in sommige gevallen. Maar ja...nieuwe dingen is altijd even wennen en wat de boer niet kent, vre(e)t 'ie niet :)
dcm360 @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 09:28
De eerste vraag is dan welke wifi-module er precies op zit. In theorie zou het in de kernel moeten zitten als het een gangbare module is.
iCore @dcm36030 oktober 2023 09:34
Het is niet te vinden op de productpagina welke het is maar het is een Mediatie chipje want support pagina heeft mediatek drivers
dcm360 @iCore30 oktober 2023 09:37
Zo ver was ik dan ook wel gekomen, maar dat is niet het antwoord op de vraag welke module het precies is...
Nightscope @dcm36030 oktober 2023 09:43
Hoe kan ik dat achterhalen? Ik ben sinds een paar maanden linux gebruiker dus ik moet opnieuw mijn weg leren in de OS (ik gebruik Zorin op het moment als dat helpt)
bzzzt @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 10:10
Met het 'lspci -v' commando kan je de exacte pci id's krijgen. De vraag is alleen hoeveel je daar aan hebt.

Die Mediatek chips zijn kennelijk nogal nieuw (net als Wifi 6E) en/of de fabrikant boeit het niet of ze goed werken op Linux. Mogelijk komt er in de toekomst nog support voor, maar als je Linux gebruikt moet je gewoon opletten welke hardware je aanschaft.
Als die kaart in een m2 slot zit zou je 'm kunnen wisselen voor eentje die wel support heeft (Intel doet het meestal wel).
sfranken @bzzzt30 oktober 2023 11:12
MediaTek, Realtek en Broadcom hebben inderdaad zeer slechte support voor Linux, dat is echt jammer. Vreemd genoeg zijn de desktop kaarten van Realtek dan weer wel goed ondersteund, maar al hun spul voor in laptops is om te janken.
bzzzt @sfranken30 oktober 2023 11:20
Tsja, het zijn de goedkoopste chips en dat word je niet door je bezig te houden met marginaal gebruikte besturingssystemen. Dat zo'n chip dan soms 'per ongeluk' goed ondersteund wordt dmv reverse engineering zou je eigenlijk niet moeten belonen.
Doorgaans is het spul van Intel veel beter ondersteund en stabieler, in ieder geval in de gevallen waar Intel zelf code aanlevert.
latka @bzzzt30 oktober 2023 11:54
Realtek maakt zelf drivers en levert die ook op de website uit. Weinigs marginaals aan Linux zover ik weet. De hardware van realtek is inderdaad wel supercheap. En dat merk je ook onder Windows met stabiliteits issues in meer of mindere mate. Vooral onder load willen ze nog wel eens 'gek' gaan doen. Oplossing is dan inderdaad een Intel kaart erin.
bzzzt @latka30 oktober 2023 13:24
Alleen gaat het hier om Mediatek, niet Realtek.
Met 'marginaal' bedoel ik niet per se iets negatiefs: het marktaandeel van Linux op desktop systemen is zo klein dat veel fabrikanten niet eens de moeite nemen om te garanderen dat het werkt. Je moet gewoon ontzettend goed oppassen wat voor hardware je aanschaft wat je bij andere OSen niet per se hoeft te doen.
latka @bzzzt30 oktober 2023 16:43
Voor Mediatek geld een beetje hetzelfde dit zijn bijv. patches aangeleverd door Mediatek. Ik ken eigenlijk weinig bedrijven die niet in ieder geval proberen Linux te ondersteunen. De ene is daar beter in dan de ander en inderdaad goed opletten wat je koopt.
kvandijck @latka30 oktober 2023 13:34
Realtek levert naar mijn mening wel vuile drivers aan, met een hoog demo gehalte.
Al eens een realtek weken op de wifi gehouden? Mij lukt het niet, die moet een keertje resetten.

Maar ach, voor een laptop is dat niet erg, je doet die toch dicht op het einde van de dag.

Ik heb Ralink USB devices altijd veruiit stabieler en eenvoudiger gevonden. Nu zijn ze al even overgenomen door MediaTek. Ging het bergafwaarts?
latka @kvandijck30 oktober 2023 16:45
Realtek drivers (en veel andere drivers van fabrikanten) zijn niet al te best.... geeft te denken over de kwaliteit van de niet open-source windows-drivers. En Realtek houd de ethernet al niet robuust onder zware load, laat staan dat ik de wifi probeer (dat doe ik dan ook niet... wifi is voor telefoons en gasten, de rest prikken we aan de stroom/ethernet).
sfranken @bzzzt30 oktober 2023 14:10
Die chips zijn niet reverse engineered, dat is het ergste. De code word door Realtek (die pak ik even als voorbeeld, meeste ervaring mee) aangeleverd en daarna nooit meer bijgewerkt. Sommige chips werken, andere niet. Realtek haalt z'n schouders op en zegt "jammer joh".
mailis @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 09:49
Volgens de foto's van het Asrock mobo zelf lijkt het een M.2230 insteekkaartje. Op de foto's is het niet te lezen, maar als je er zelf op kijkt vindt je daar waarschijnlijk wel een typenummer. Als ik zelf een gok mag doen, denk ik dat het de MT7922 betreft.
Nightscope @mailis30 oktober 2023 11:07
Helemaal gelijk
mrmrmr @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 14:01
@Nightscope
Er is nog in juli een update geweest.
https://git.kernel.org/pu...M_CODE_MT7922_1_1_hdr.bin

Afhankelijk van de Linux distributie kun je de laatste firmware als package installeren. Distributies kunnen onderscheid maken tussen nonfree en free. Dit is een binary, dus non-free. Misschien kan je het bestand ook uit een beta versie of gerelateerde distributie vissen.
Nightscope @mrmrmr30 oktober 2023 15:06
Ik heb hem op jouw aanraden in de firmware mapje gezet, maar helaas, hij detecteert het nog niet niet.
mrmrmr @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 22:47
Welke distributie heb je?
Nightscope @mrmrmr31 oktober 2023 05:53
ZorinOs
mrmrmr @Nightscope31 oktober 2023 11:11
@Nightscope

Maak s.v.p. een topic aan op het Linux forum, zoals @ahbart aanraadde. Daar kunnen we verder gaan.
curkey @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 09:50
Probeer eens met commando lspi -v of met lshw?
Hardfreak @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 09:51
Met het commando lspci kom je misschien al ver.
ahbart @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 09:52
Maak een topic aan in het linux-forum
i-chat @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 09:53
Google search how to find wifi chip in terminal

https://www.nixcraft.com/...ifi-chipset-on-linux/4134
Gkirmathal @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 10:04
Kan op een paar manieren. Via de console de output controleren van de volgende commands:
inxi -N
Of
sudo dmesg | grep eth
Of je hardware bekijken door een diagram van je moederbord op te zoeken en kijken waar je ethernet chip op je moederbord zit, dan je behuizing open maken en kijken wat er op de netwerkchip staat.
Shmotten @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 10:15
Offtopic maar de hoeveelheid behulpzame reacties hierop omschrijft voor mij direct de pracht van de Linux community!
Nightscope @Shmotten30 oktober 2023 11:06
Nou, fantastisch! Moet wel zeggen dat wanneer ik op askUbuntu een vraag stel, ik soms wel snede reacties krijg en geeft mij het gevoel dat ik een domme vraag stel. Dus het verschilt per persoon en soms per platform.
xFeverr @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 11:51
Ja, dat is iets typisch aan Stack Exchange misschien? Aangezien Stack Overflow ook best vervelend kan zijn.
Sinclair @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 10:20
http://en.techinfodepot.s...7922A22M_Reference_Design

Waarschijnlijk geen Linux ondersteuning. Het kaartje zit wel in een M.2 slotje. Makkelijk te wisselen voor een met Linux ondersteuning. Deze kaartjes zijn vrij goedkoop.

https://bbs.archlinux.org/viewtopic.php?id=286981
Nightscope @Sinclair30 oktober 2023 11:07
Ik keek net op mijn mobo en was overtuigd dat het geen m.2 is. Misschien moet ik beter kijken maar dat zou wel heel fijn zijn inderdaad.
Qalo @Nightscope30 oktober 2023 13:09
Ben alle stabiele uitgave van de kernels afgegaan maar helaas.
Zorin (dat wil zeggen: de laatste versie, dus 16) is standaard met de 5.15 kernel meegeleverd (comform de Ubuntu versie waarvan het is afgeleid). Welke kernels heb je zelf geïnstalleerd? De laatste LTS-kernel is 6.1. De laatste kernel vóór deze 6.6 kernel is 6.5.7 (tenminste: op mijn Fedora installatie). Heb je die toevallig ook geprobeerd?
Nightscope @Qalo30 oktober 2023 14:35
Hi Qalo, ik heb nu 6.6 geinstalleerd maar helaas doet deze het ook niet. Je zou zeggen dat die patch die hierboven door andere is genoemd, in 6.6 zou zitten toch? Of is dat een change die misschien niet in de mainline zit/geaccepteerd?
Jerie 30 oktober 2023 10:32
Helaas, nog geen native bcachefs.
Heidistein @Jerie30 oktober 2023 11:05
Nog niet, er is wel weer wat niet patches ingediend voor 6.7, echter vrees ik dat er nog wel wat iteraties over heen gaan...
Jerie @Heidistein31 oktober 2023 17:05
Good news everyone! Hij zit er in! https://www.phoronix.com/news/Bcachefs-Merged-Linux-6.7
nhbergboer 30 oktober 2023 09:31
Misschien niet zo heel belangrijk, maar er zijn aardig wat M.2 plankjes met een AX99100 serial interface to koop, en die worden vanaf 6.6 in de mainline kernel ondersteund. De review thread is hier, en de submission hier .

Ik gebruik een oud Skylake NUCje met een seriële GPS als NTP/PTP server met zo'n M.2 plankje, en dat maakt het leven weer iets gemakkelijker.
Matthijs8 30 oktober 2023 09:31
Als het goed is werkt deze nieuwe CET / Shadow Stack feature ook voor de soortgelijke feature op AMD CPU's: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Shadow-Stacks-Linux-AMD
MartineEekhof 30 oktober 2023 09:52
Als ik de drivers bekijk heb je de AMD rebranded Mediatek WiFi module, waarschijnlijk de MTK7921K. Deze wordt sinds kernel 5.17 ondersteund. Een modprobe doen geeft je meer duidelijkheid.

https://linux-hardware.org/?id=pci:14c3-0608-14c3-0608

[Reactie gewijzigd door MartineEekhof op 25 juli 2024 03:14]

karel1 30 oktober 2023 09:26
Ja, heb je al gegoogled "linux driver Realtek RTL8111H"
iCore @karel130 oktober 2023 09:34
Ja, heb je al gegoogled "linux driver Realtek RTL8111H"
Dat is de Ethernet driver, niet de wifi adapter (dat is een mediatek)

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