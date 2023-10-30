Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 80 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
MKVToolNix v80.0 released
Time for another release. I’m still in a bit of a coding slump (or rather: preoccupied with all the amazing games that have come out this year); therefore this release is really, really small. I’ll likely do one more bug fix release this year that’ll be around this size as well. But let’s see how things shake out.New features and enhancements
Bug fixes
- MKVToolNix GUI: if the system’s locale uses one of the Han scripts, the GUI will force Arabic numerals to be used in spin boxes. This prevents Suzhou numerals from being used which seems to be the default on Windows systems sold in China. Implements #3624.
- build system: fixed detection of Qt6 if
clangis used for compilation on Linux. In that case Qt’s
qmakeadded a
gcc-specific option that
clangdoesn’t understand,
-mno-direct-extern-access.
configurewill now pass the parameter
-spec linux-clangto
qmakeso that it uses the correct compiler flags.
- build system: fixed the use of
mktempto be more portable to e.g. macOS. Fixes #3608.
- mkvmerge: if a video aspect ratio was given with
--aspect-ratio-factor, the code would apply a second factor based on the pixel resolution, resulting in much too large values for the
DisplayWidthelement. For example, with a pixel resolution of 720×520 & an aspect ratio factor of 1/1 the result should be 720×520, but instead it was 900×520. Up until release 76.0 this has only happened when a track order was given (which unfortunately includes all invocations with MKVToolNix GUI as it always includes the track order). Starting with release 77.0 this has always happened due to the automatic sorting of tracks implicitly creating a track order, even if none was given.