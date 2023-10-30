Software-update: MKVToolnix 80.0

MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 80 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v80.0 released

Time for another release. I’m still in a bit of a coding slump (or rather: preoccupied with all the amazing games that have come out this year); therefore this release is really, really small. I’ll likely do one more bug fix release this year that’ll be around this size as well. But let’s see how things shake out.

New features and enhancements
  • MKVToolNix GUI: if the system’s locale uses one of the Han scripts, the GUI will force Arabic numerals to be used in spin boxes. This prevents Suzhou numerals from being used which seems to be the default on Windows systems sold in China. Implements #3624.
Bug fixes
  • build system: fixed detection of Qt6 if clang is used for compilation on Linux. In that case Qt’s qmake added a gcc-specific option that clang doesn’t understand, -mno-direct-extern-access. configure will now pass the parameter -spec linux-clang to qmake so that it uses the correct compiler flags.
  • build system: fixed the use of mktemp to be more portable to e.g. macOS. Fixes #3608.
  • mkvmerge: if a video aspect ratio was given with --aspect-ratio-factor, the code would apply a second factor based on the pixel resolution, resulting in much too large values for the DisplayWidth element. For example, with a pixel resolution of 720×520 & an aspect ratio factor of 1/1 the result should be 720×520, but instead it was 900×520. Up until release 76.0 this has only happened when a track order was given (which unfortunately includes all invocations with MKVToolNix GUI as it always includes the track order). Starting with release 77.0 this has always happened due to the automatic sorting of tracks implicitly creating a track order, even if none was given.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 80.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 30-10-2023 06:56 0

30-10-2023 • 06:56

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Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

25-05 MKVToolnix 99.0 7
06-04 MKVToolnix 98.0 11
02-01 MKVToolnix 97.0 6
08-11 MKVToolnix 96.0 3
09-'25 MKVToolnix 95.0 2
07-'25 MKVToolnix 94.0 5
06-'25 MKVToolnix 93.0 2
04-'25 MKVToolnix 92.0 0
03-'25 MKVToolnix 91.0 7
02-'25 MKVToolNix 90.0 4
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