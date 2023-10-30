Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 80 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroskabestanden worden bekeken, bewerkt en geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandlinetools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Time for another release. I’m still in a bit of a coding slump (or rather: preoccupied with all the amazing games that have come out this year); therefore this release is really, really small. I’ll likely do one more bug fix release this year that’ll be around this size as well. But let’s see how things shake out.

MKVToolNix GUI: if the system’s locale uses one of the Han scripts, the GUI will force Arabic numerals to be used in spin boxes. This prevents Suzhou numerals from being used which seems to be the default on Windows systems sold in China. Implements #3624.