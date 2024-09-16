UAD-ng staat voor Universal Android Debloater Next Generation en is een programma voor Windows, Linux en macOS waarmee overbodige software, ofwel bloat, van een Android-telefoon kan worden verwijderd. Dit moet onder meer de privacy en de prestaties van de batterij ten goede komen. Dit is uiteraard niet zonder risico en dus enige voorzichtigheid en natuurlijk een goede back-up vooraf is aan te raden. Meer informatie over dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 1.1.0 is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Features feat(ci): add test coverage analysis in #411

feat(app): exclude windows terminal attach in #414

feat: graphically display error when adb command fails in #409

feat(ci): run test coverage in CI and upload to DeepSource in #416

feat(backup): re-add export selection to text file in #435

feat: add ability to customize backup folder in #434

feat(ci): run the ci script on uad_list.json changes in #446

feat(theming): add icon to Windows executable in #470

feat(backup): add ability to export uninstalled packages with their description in #527

feat(theme): follow system theme by default in #531

feat: add Nix flake in #421 Fixed fix(ci): upload artifacts correctly in #413

fix(codecov): move serial environment variable name into constant in #433

pkg: remove bracket that breaks list in #436

bug(ui): visual bugs in selection review in #452

fix(ci): incorrect filename being used for UAD list in #466

build(ci): fix ci not running for user-submitted PR in #497

hotfix(settings): patch regression and refactor a bit in #533

fix(uad_lists): add missing quotes in #567

fix: use pm block and pm clear for sdk versions below 19 in #620 Miscellaneous docs(readme): add Matrix link in #408

style: remove redundant spaces and fix misc typos in #399

docs(readme): add DeepSource badges in #412

refactor: reduce cycolmatic complexity in #422

build(deps): bump rustls from 0.22.2 to 0.22.4 in #428

refactor: add wrapper function for button in #437

refactor: use clone_from instead of clone in #445

instead of in #445 chore(bug-template): Include OS, WM, and DE in #552

build(linting): add more lints in #537

build(ci): treat warns as warns in #582

chore(cargo): append ".toml" to config in #587

in #587 docs(contributing): recommend rebase from main in #597

from in #597 refactor(app_id): specify iced::Settings.id in #603

in #603 chore(issue-template): improve correctness, privacy, and comprehensiveness in #606

docs(public-functions): add documentation for public functions in sync.rs in #621

in #621 refactor(linting): fix warnings from #537 in #578 Packages/apps pkg(com.heytap.headset): add package and change removal of com.oplus.melody in #391

in #391 pkg(com.qti.qualcomm.datastatusnotification): change description and removal in #388

pkg(com.qualcomm.qtil.btdsda): change description and removal in #387

pkg(descriptions): replace Nitter URL by Archive.org URL in #382

pkg(com.android.keyguard): add warning for Mi Pad in #397

pkg: replace Nitter URLs in #395

pkg(com.vzw.hss.myverizon): change description in #406

pkg(com.android.phone): change description and removal in #405

pkg(com.sec.knox.switcher): add package in #407

pkg(samsung): add Samsung packages and improve documentation of some others in #402

pkg(com.realme.as.music): add package in #425

pkg(com.facemoji.lite.transsion): add info about potential breakage on Infinix phones in #426

pkg(transsion): add packages in #427

pkg(realme/xiaomi): improve description regarding bootlooping and change removal in #430

pkg(com.dti.tracfone): add description for popular carrier bloatware installer in #431

pkg(com.oplus.safecenter): improve description in #439

pkg(com.ape.mtbf): add Archive link for Twitter in #469

pkg: add packages, improve descriptions and removals in #457

pkg(samsung): remove duplicate packages in #471

pkg(oneplus): add OnePlus package in #472

pkg: add packages, fix descriptions from issues section and from discord in #473

pkg(tecno): add Tecno packages and change descriptions/removals of other packages in #478

pkg(me.phh.treble.app): add package for GSI ROM in #481

pkg(samsung): add com.samsung.android.dbsc in #482

pkg: improve description and change removal of com.qualcomm.timeservice and com.google.android.configupdater in #484

pkg(samsung/qualcomm): update descriptions in #492

pkg(com.samsung.samsungpssdplus): add Samsung Magician in #496

pkg(com.android.camera): fix typos in description in #495

pkg(sony): add packages of Android TV in #498

pkg(samsung): add warning to descriptions in #424

pkg(sony): raise removal level of Android TV packages in #502

pkg(lg): add missing packages in #489

pkg(com.motorola.virtualuiccpayment): update description in #506

pkg(com.motorola.att.phone.extensions): update description in #505

pkg(samsung): add com.samsung.android.adaptivebrightnessgo in #512

pkg(com.oneplus.config): change description in #522

pkg(miui.systemui.plugin): add note about breaking reboot menu in #504

pkg(com.huawei.android.internal.app): add note about sharing function in #503

pkg(sony): add packages in #524

pkg(com.lge.ims): change description and removal in #528

pkg(miui): change descriptions and removals based on potential bootloop in #535

pkg(samsung): add packages in #525

pkg(com.google.android.googlequicksearchbox): improve description in #561

pkg(com.google.android.pixelnfc): improve description in #566

pkg(onyx): add Boox apps in #573

pkg(com.preff.kb.xm): add package in #575

pkg(com.customermobile.preload.vzw): update description with security finding in #586

pkg(com.lge.sui.widget): change description and removal in #588

pkg(com.android.chrome): add note about passkeys to description in #593

pkg(oneplus): add packages and improve descriptions in #581

pkg(samsung): add packages in #600

pkg( com.hoffnung ): inform about bootloop and change removal to unsafe in #609

): inform about bootloop and change to in #609 pkg(samsung): alt names, missing packs, fmt list in #555

list in #555 pkg(com.android.settingsaccessibility): add package in #611

pkg(motorola): add packages in #610