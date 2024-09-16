UAD-ng staat voor Universal Android Debloater Next Generation en is een programma voor Windows, Linux en macOS waarmee overbodige software, ofwel bloat, van een Android-telefoon kan worden verwijderd. Dit moet onder meer de privacy en de prestaties van de batterij ten goede komen. Dit is uiteraard niet zonder risico en dus enige voorzichtigheid en natuurlijk een goede back-up vooraf is aan te raden. Meer informatie over dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 1.1.0 is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:
Features
Fixed
- feat(ci): add test coverage analysis in #411
- feat(app): exclude windows terminal attach in #414
- feat: graphically display error when adb command fails in #409
- feat(ci): run test coverage in CI and upload to DeepSource in #416
- feat(backup): re-add export selection to text file in #435
- feat: add ability to customize backup folder in #434
- feat(ci): run the ci script on uad_list.json changes in #446
- feat(theming): add icon to Windows executable in #470
- feat(backup): add ability to export uninstalled packages with their description in #527
- feat(theme): follow system theme by default in #531
- feat: add Nix flake in #421
Miscellaneous
- fix(ci): upload artifacts correctly in #413
- fix(codecov): move serial environment variable name into constant in #433
- pkg: remove bracket that breaks list in #436
- bug(ui): visual bugs in selection review in #452
- fix(ci): incorrect filename being used for UAD list in #466
- build(ci): fix ci not running for user-submitted PR in #497
- hotfix(settings): patch regression and refactor a bit in #533
- fix(uad_lists): add missing quotes in #567
- fix: use
pm blockand
pm clearfor sdk versions below 19 in #620
Packages/apps
- docs(readme): add Matrix link in #408
- style: remove redundant spaces and fix misc typos in #399
- docs(readme): add DeepSource badges in #412
- refactor: reduce cycolmatic complexity in #422
- build(deps): bump rustls from 0.22.2 to 0.22.4 in #428
- refactor: add wrapper function for button in #437
- refactor: use
clone_frominstead of
clonein #445
- chore(bug-template): Include OS, WM, and DE in #552
- build(linting): add more lints in #537
- build(ci): treat warns as warns in #582
- chore(cargo): append ".toml" to
configin #587
- docs(contributing): recommend
rebasefrom
mainin #597
- refactor(app_id): specify
iced::Settings.idin #603
- chore(issue-template): improve correctness, privacy, and comprehensiveness in #606
- docs(public-functions): add documentation for public functions in
sync.rsin #621
- refactor(linting): fix warnings from #537 in #578
- pkg(com.heytap.headset): add package and change removal of
com.oplus.melodyin #391
- pkg(com.qti.qualcomm.datastatusnotification): change description and removal in #388
- pkg(com.qualcomm.qtil.btdsda): change description and removal in #387
- pkg(descriptions): replace Nitter URL by Archive.org URL in #382
- pkg(com.android.keyguard): add warning for Mi Pad in #397
- pkg: replace Nitter URLs in #395
- pkg(com.vzw.hss.myverizon): change description in #406
- pkg(com.android.phone): change description and removal in #405
- pkg(com.sec.knox.switcher): add package in #407
- pkg(samsung): add Samsung packages and improve documentation of some others in #402
- pkg(com.realme.as.music): add package in #425
- pkg(com.facemoji.lite.transsion): add info about potential breakage on Infinix phones in #426
- pkg(transsion): add packages in #427
- pkg(realme/xiaomi): improve description regarding bootlooping and change removal in #430
- pkg(com.dti.tracfone): add description for popular carrier bloatware installer in #431
- pkg(com.oplus.safecenter): improve description in #439
- pkg(com.ape.mtbf): add Archive link for Twitter in #469
- pkg: add packages, improve descriptions and removals in #457
- pkg(samsung): remove duplicate packages in #471
- pkg(oneplus): add OnePlus package in #472
- pkg: add packages, fix descriptions from issues section and from discord in #473
- pkg(tecno): add Tecno packages and change descriptions/removals of other packages in #478
- pkg(me.phh.treble.app): add package for GSI ROM in #481
- pkg(samsung): add com.samsung.android.dbsc in #482
- pkg: improve description and change removal of com.qualcomm.timeservice and com.google.android.configupdater in #484
- pkg(samsung/qualcomm): update descriptions in #492
- pkg(com.samsung.samsungpssdplus): add Samsung Magician in #496
- pkg(com.android.camera): fix typos in description in #495
- pkg(sony): add packages of Android TV in #498
- pkg(samsung): add warning to descriptions in #424
- pkg(sony): raise removal level of Android TV packages in #502
- pkg(lg): add missing packages in #489
- pkg(com.motorola.virtualuiccpayment): update description in #506
- pkg(com.motorola.att.phone.extensions): update description in #505
- pkg(samsung): add com.samsung.android.adaptivebrightnessgo in #512
- pkg(com.oneplus.config): change description in #522
- pkg(miui.systemui.plugin): add note about breaking reboot menu in #504
- pkg(com.huawei.android.internal.app): add note about sharing function in #503
- pkg(sony): add packages in #524
- pkg(com.lge.ims): change description and removal in #528
- pkg(miui): change descriptions and removals based on potential bootloop in #535
- pkg(samsung): add packages in #525
- pkg(com.google.android.googlequicksearchbox): improve description in #561
- pkg(com.google.android.pixelnfc): improve description in #566
- pkg(onyx): add Boox apps in #573
- pkg(com.preff.kb.xm): add package in #575
- pkg(com.customermobile.preload.vzw): update description with security finding in #586
- pkg(com.lge.sui.widget): change description and removal in #588
- pkg(com.android.chrome): add note about passkeys to description in #593
- pkg(oneplus): add packages and improve descriptions in #581
- pkg(samsung): add packages in #600
- pkg(
com.hoffnung): inform about bootloop and change
removalto
unsafein #609
- pkg(samsung): alt names, missing packs,
fmtlist in #555
- pkg(com.android.settingsaccessibility): add package in #611
- pkg(motorola): add packages in #610