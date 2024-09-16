Software-update: UAD-ng 1.1.0

Android logo (79 pix)UAD-ng staat voor Universal Android Debloater Next Generation en is een programma voor Windows, Linux en macOS waarmee overbodige software, ofwel bloat, van een Android-telefoon kan worden verwijderd. Dit moet onder meer de privacy en de prestaties van de batterij ten goede komen. Dit is uiteraard niet zonder risico en dus enige voorzichtigheid en natuurlijk een goede back-up vooraf is aan te raden. Meer informatie over dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Versie 1.1.0 is uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Features
  • feat(ci): add test coverage analysis in #411
  • feat(app): exclude windows terminal attach in #414
  • feat: graphically display error when adb command fails in #409
  • feat(ci): run test coverage in CI and upload to DeepSource in #416
  • feat(backup): re-add export selection to text file in #435
  • feat: add ability to customize backup folder in #434
  • feat(ci): run the ci script on uad_list.json changes in #446
  • feat(theming): add icon to Windows executable in #470
  • feat(backup): add ability to export uninstalled packages with their description in #527
  • feat(theme): follow system theme by default in #531
  • feat: add Nix flake in #421
Fixed
  • fix(ci): upload artifacts correctly in #413
  • fix(codecov): move serial environment variable name into constant in #433
  • pkg: remove bracket that breaks list in #436
  • bug(ui): visual bugs in selection review in #452
  • fix(ci): incorrect filename being used for UAD list in #466
  • build(ci): fix ci not running for user-submitted PR in #497
  • hotfix(settings): patch regression and refactor a bit in #533
  • fix(uad_lists): add missing quotes in #567
  • fix: use pm block and pm clear for sdk versions below 19 in #620
Miscellaneous
  • docs(readme): add Matrix link in #408
  • style: remove redundant spaces and fix misc typos in #399
  • docs(readme): add DeepSource badges in #412
  • refactor: reduce cycolmatic complexity in #422
  • build(deps): bump rustls from 0.22.2 to 0.22.4 in #428
  • refactor: add wrapper function for button in #437
  • refactor: use clone_from instead of clone in #445
  • chore(bug-template): Include OS, WM, and DE in #552
  • build(linting): add more lints in #537
  • build(ci): treat warns as warns in #582
  • chore(cargo): append ".toml" to config in #587
  • docs(contributing): recommend rebase from main in #597
  • refactor(app_id): specify iced::Settings.id in #603
  • chore(issue-template): improve correctness, privacy, and comprehensiveness in #606
  • docs(public-functions): add documentation for public functions in sync.rs in #621
  • refactor(linting): fix warnings from #537 in #578
Packages/apps
  • pkg(com.heytap.headset): add package and change removal of com.oplus.melody in #391
  • pkg(com.qti.qualcomm.datastatusnotification): change description and removal in #388
  • pkg(com.qualcomm.qtil.btdsda): change description and removal in #387
  • pkg(descriptions): replace Nitter URL by Archive.org URL in #382
  • pkg(com.android.keyguard): add warning for Mi Pad in #397
  • pkg: replace Nitter URLs in #395
  • pkg(com.vzw.hss.myverizon): change description in #406
  • pkg(com.android.phone): change description and removal in #405
  • pkg(com.sec.knox.switcher): add package in #407
  • pkg(samsung): add Samsung packages and improve documentation of some others in #402
  • pkg(com.realme.as.music): add package in #425
  • pkg(com.facemoji.lite.transsion): add info about potential breakage on Infinix phones in #426
  • pkg(transsion): add packages in #427
  • pkg(realme/xiaomi): improve description regarding bootlooping and change removal in #430
  • pkg(com.dti.tracfone): add description for popular carrier bloatware installer in #431
  • pkg(com.oplus.safecenter): improve description in #439
  • pkg(com.ape.mtbf): add Archive link for Twitter in #469
  • pkg: add packages, improve descriptions and removals in #457
  • pkg(samsung): remove duplicate packages in #471
  • pkg(oneplus): add OnePlus package in #472
  • pkg: add packages, fix descriptions from issues section and from discord in #473
  • pkg(tecno): add Tecno packages and change descriptions/removals of other packages in #478
  • pkg(me.phh.treble.app): add package for GSI ROM in #481
  • pkg(samsung): add com.samsung.android.dbsc in #482
  • pkg: improve description and change removal of com.qualcomm.timeservice and com.google.android.configupdater in #484
  • pkg(samsung/qualcomm): update descriptions in #492
  • pkg(com.samsung.samsungpssdplus): add Samsung Magician in #496
  • pkg(com.android.camera): fix typos in description in #495
  • pkg(sony): add packages of Android TV in #498
  • pkg(samsung): add warning to descriptions in #424
  • pkg(sony): raise removal level of Android TV packages in #502
  • pkg(lg): add missing packages in #489
  • pkg(com.motorola.virtualuiccpayment): update description in #506
  • pkg(com.motorola.att.phone.extensions): update description in #505
  • pkg(samsung): add com.samsung.android.adaptivebrightnessgo in #512
  • pkg(com.oneplus.config): change description in #522
  • pkg(miui.systemui.plugin): add note about breaking reboot menu in #504
  • pkg(com.huawei.android.internal.app): add note about sharing function in #503
  • pkg(sony): add packages in #524
  • pkg(com.lge.ims): change description and removal in #528
  • pkg(miui): change descriptions and removals based on potential bootloop in #535
  • pkg(samsung): add packages in #525
  • pkg(com.google.android.googlequicksearchbox): improve description in #561
  • pkg(com.google.android.pixelnfc): improve description in #566
  • pkg(onyx): add Boox apps in #573
  • pkg(com.preff.kb.xm): add package in #575
  • pkg(com.customermobile.preload.vzw): update description with security finding in #586
  • pkg(com.lge.sui.widget): change description and removal in #588
  • pkg(com.android.chrome): add note about passkeys to description in #593
  • pkg(oneplus): add packages and improve descriptions in #581
  • pkg(samsung): add packages in #600
  • pkg(com.hoffnung): inform about bootloop and change removal to unsafe in #609
  • pkg(samsung): alt names, missing packs, fmt list in #555
  • pkg(com.android.settingsaccessibility): add package in #611
  • pkg(motorola): add packages in #610

UAD-ng

Versienummer 1.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website UAD-ng
Download https://github.com/Universal-Debloater-Alliance/universal-android-debloater-next-generation/releases/tag/v1.1.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (16)

lenwar 16 september 2024 08:00
Het blijft te idioot voor woorden dat dit soort programma’s bestaan dan wel nodig zijn.

Misschien zou de EU hier iets mee kunnen? Apple moet tegenwoordig alles optioneel/instelbaar/verwijderbaar maken. (En terecht!!)
Misschien zou hier wat algemeens voor moeten komen dat voor alle smart-apparaten geldt. (Telefoons/tablets/televisies/settop-boxen(AppleTV/Google TV)/slimme speakers, enz)

Ik snap uiteraard dat die fabrikanten geld ontvangen voor de derdepartijspullen en dat ze graag aan datamining doen met hun handige ‘features’ voor advertentieverkoop, maar voor de gebruiker is het gewoon sneu dat die met een (duur) product zit, wat door softwarematig opgelegde beperkingen niet fatsoenlijk te personaliseren is op dat vlak. En ook nog is een slechtere ervaring krijgt (want je hebt minder accuduur/performance, meer ongebruikte icoontjes, enz.)
Aeternum @lenwar16 september 2024 11:03
Ik begrijp het vergelijk niet helemaal. Apple heeft alles in eigen hand in tegenstelling tot samsung met android.
lenwar @Aeternum16 september 2024 11:14
Dat maakt toch niet uit?
Stel dat er EU-wetgeving komt die verplicht stelt dat alle 'slimme apparaten' (zoals mijn voorbeelden) op een 'normale manier' moeten kunnen worden geontbloat door de gebruiker/consument.
Daar is de fabrikant voor verantwoordelijk.

Ik koop een Samsung-apparaat. Dan regelt Samsung maar met Google dat Chrome verwijderd kan worden (of zo). Overigens is in het geval van een Samsung-telefoon het leeuwendeel Sumsung-bloat, maar dat even terzijde.

N.B. Ik heb toch niets met Google te maken op het moment dat ik dat Samsung-apparaat koop? Samsung brengt een product op de markt. Niet Google. Ik ga toch in het geval van een Galaxy 23 Ultra niet bij Semco klagen als ik de camera niet leuk vindt? Samsung kiest ervoor om die camera erin te stoppen. Of bij Bosch als de ruitenwisser van m'n nieuwe auto strepen trekt.
Robertdw @lenwar16 september 2024 12:18
Niemand verplicht je om überhaupt iets te kopen. Dat en wat je koopt is geheel en al je eigen keuze. Bevalt het je niet hoe een Samsung phone uitgerust is, dan koop je wat anders. :)
lenwar @Robertdw16 september 2024 12:32
Dat is zeker waar. Weet jij een moderne telefoon, tablet of televisie zonder bloat/niet-essentiele-software, waar je dus alles kunt verwijderen wat je niet wilt/nodig hebt? (het feit dat een tooltje als dit het kan verwijderen, betekend wat mij betreft dat het allemaal 'niet-noodzakelijke' software is.)

Ik ben ze niet tegengekomen.

Het gaat ook niet specifiek om Samsung of Apple of wie dan ook. Ze doen het allemaal. (Ik reageerde alleen op iemand die Samsung erbij haalde, dus ik hield dat voorbeeld aan.)
Zer0 @lenwar16 september 2024 21:28
Weet jij een moderne telefoon, tablet of televisie zonder bloat/niet-essentiele-software, waar je dus alles kunt verwijderen wat je niet wilt/nodig hebt?
Fairphone, Realme...
Dat is het leuke binnen Android, in tegenstelling tot Apple zijn er meerdere fabrikanten, die elk hun eigen ding doen.
blackSP 16 september 2024 07:54
Even de zoekfunctie gebruiken, zie deze review om je een beeld te vormen.
Tweakers review: UAD-ng 1.0.3
edeboeck @blackSP16 september 2024 08:41
Dat is geen review, dat is - net als dit artikel - een melding van een nieuwe release in de meuktracker.
Flappie 16 september 2024 07:44
Iemand ervaring hiermee?
Ik gebruik altijd ADB Appcontrol.
Is dit ergens beter of slexhter?
bvdbos @Flappie16 september 2024 07:55
Op 27 maart stelde je exact dezelfde vraag en is hier op geantwoord:
Flappie in 'UAD-ng 1.0.3'
Maar nu zouden anderen hierop kunnen reageren natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bvdbos op 16 september 2024 07:55]

lenwar 16 september 2024 11:14
- verkeerde thread -

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 16 september 2024 11:15]

terradrone 16 september 2024 14:12
Kan iemand mij uitleggen wat het verschil is met deze?
Kenhas @terradrone16 september 2024 16:30
Dit staat op de site waar deze applicatie op staat:
This is a detached fork of the UAD project, which aims to improve privacy and battery performance by removing unnecessary and obscure system apps. This can also contribute to improving security by reducing (but not eliminating) the attack surface. Read the wiki for more details on getting started. Whilst UAD-ng can remove system apps, it cannot detect or remove potentially malicious system services or drivers baked into the firmware of your device by various vendors; some vendor-specific apps are only UI front-ends to vendor-provided system services, and as such disabling/uninstalling those apps will not stop a service from running. Additional information can be found in package descriptions inside the Universal Android Debloater Next Generation application.
Die waar jij naar linkt, heeft al een tijdje geen updates gekregen dus ik vermoed dat dit de verderzetting is van waar jij naar linkt
Anonymoussaurus @Kenhas16 september 2024 23:32
CC: @terradrone Klopt! Ik ben de fork gestart met iemand anders omdat ik niet tevreden was en het project wat dood lag. Ik heb ook aan het originele project veel bijgedragen (+120 PRs), en ik vond het een slecht idee dat een project afhankelijk is van één persoon in plaats van een organisatie met leden. Ik heb hem geprobeerd te benaderen, nooit reactie gekregen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoussaurus op 17 september 2024 00:13]

terradrone @Anonymoussaurus16 september 2024 23:51
Dank je. Goed bezig! _/-\o_
Robertdw 16 september 2024 15:53
https://www.dutchitchanne...rtphone-op-europese-markt
https://www.amazon.in/gp/...RR5N6ZT615&language=en-IN
review: Nothing Phone (2a) vs. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ - Budget betekent bloatware...
Voor lenwar

[Reactie gewijzigd door Robertdw op 16 september 2024 15:54]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

