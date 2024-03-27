UAD-ng staat voor Universal Android Debloater Next Generation en is een programma voor Windows, Linux en macOS waarmee overbodige software, oftwel bloat, van een Androidtelefoon kan worden verwijderd. Dit moet onder meer de privacy en de prestaties van de batterij te goede komen. Dit is uiteraard niet zonder risico en dus enige voorzichtigheid en natuurlijk een goed back-up vooraf is aan te raden. Meer informatie over dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Afgelopen maandag is versie 1.0.3 uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:
Features
Fixed
- feat(ui): consistent buttons placements and "update" wording in #321
- feat(ui): "iconify" Settings button in #340
Miscellaneous
- chore(cargo.toml): change UAD-ng links in #289
- chore(issue-templates): fix typo in label in #305
- chore(issue-templates): fix typos in labels in #307
- fix(ci): edit checksum artifact paths to allow automatic check in #295
- feat(startup): inform user when ADB isn't installed in #343
- fix(ui): toggle all checkbox and review button is not updated on selecting device in #334
- deps(iced): upgrade iced to 0.12 in #331
- fix(app): unused variable 'res' when building with no-self-update in #344
- fix(startup): refreshing doesn't make the "adb not installed" message disappear in #348
- fix(theming): logo not visible on Windows 11 light mode in #364
- fix(uad-list): json parsing error in #371
- fix(update-check): when downloading an update failed, UAD-ng isn't verbose about it in #372
- fix(ui): toggle all checkboxes and review button is not updated on selected device in #373
Packages/apps
- chore(issue-templates): use issue forms in #282
- docs(contributing): add new headers and guidelines in #314
- chore(issue-template): fix incorrect placeholder in #327
- release(changelog): add and remove labels in #311
- in #318
- docs(readme): add screenshot of v1.0.2 in #323
- docs(readme): specify user's expectations what UAD-ng users can and cannot do in #337
- docs(readme): clarify what the Wiki is used for in #365
- docs(contributing): improve release management in #366
- refactor(app): use if-else instead of match over booleans in #369
- chore(release-preparation): update dependencies in #379
- pkg(huawei-apps): add package and change descriptions in #290
- pkg(com.huawei.multimedia.audioengine): change description in #292
- pkg(com.google.android.apps.messaging): change description in #293
- pkg(samsung): add Samsung packages in #294
- fix: update uad list typos in #301
- pkg: fix typos in #302
- pkg: add
com.longcheertel.secretcodein #304
- pkg(com.sec.android.app.launcher): improve description in #296
- pkg: add Infinix packages in #309
- pkg(realme): add packages and fix typo in #315
- pkg(huawei): update descriptions in #325
- pkg(huawei): add packages and change descriptions/removals in #322
- pkg: update descriptions and fix typos in #332
- pkg(vivo): add packages and change descriptions in #333
- pkg(com.oneplus.camera.service): add warning to description in #335
- pkg: update some samsung packages in #312
- pkg: fix typos in #342
- pkg(com.hoffnung): warn user to disable instead of uninstall in #341
- pkg(com.sec.android.diagmonagent): add warning and change removal in #351
- pkg(xiaomi): add packages in #362
- pkg: add Xiaomi packages and improve documentation/removals of some other packages in #367
- pkg: add many packages to list (before pending) in #368