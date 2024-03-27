UAD-ng staat voor Universal Android Debloater Next Generation en is een programma voor Windows, Linux en macOS waarmee overbodige software, oftwel bloat, van een Androidtelefoon kan worden verwijderd. Dit moet onder meer de privacy en de prestaties van de batterij te goede komen. Dit is uiteraard niet zonder risico en dus enige voorzichtigheid en natuurlijk een goed back-up vooraf is aan te raden. Meer informatie over dit programma is op deze pagina te vinden. Afgelopen maandag is versie 1.0.3 uitgekomen en de changelog daarvan ziet er als volgt uit:

Features feat(ui): consistent buttons placements and "update" wording in #321

feat(ui): "iconify" Settings button in #340 Fixed chore(cargo.toml): change UAD-ng links in #289

chore(issue-templates): fix typo in label in #305

chore(issue-templates): fix typos in labels in #307

fix(ci): edit checksum artifact paths to allow automatic check in #295

feat(startup): inform user when ADB isn't installed in #343

fix(ui): toggle all checkbox and review button is not updated on selecting device in #334

deps(iced): upgrade iced to 0.12 in #331

fix(app): unused variable 'res' when building with no-self-update in #344

fix(startup): refreshing doesn't make the "adb not installed" message disappear in #348

fix(theming): logo not visible on Windows 11 light mode in #364

fix(uad-list): json parsing error in #371

fix(update-check): when downloading an update failed, UAD-ng isn't verbose about it in #372

fix(ui): toggle all checkboxes and review button is not updated on selected device in #373 Miscellaneous chore(issue-templates): use issue forms in #282

docs(contributing): add new headers and guidelines in #314

chore(issue-template): fix incorrect placeholder in #327

release(changelog): add and remove labels in #311

in #318

docs(readme): add screenshot of v1.0.2 in #323

docs(readme): specify user's expectations what UAD-ng users can and cannot do in #337

docs(readme): clarify what the Wiki is used for in #365

docs(contributing): improve release management in #366

refactor(app): use if-else instead of match over booleans in #369

chore(release-preparation): update dependencies in #379 Packages/apps pkg(huawei-apps): add package and change descriptions in #290

pkg(com.huawei.multimedia.audioengine): change description in #292

pkg(com.google.android.apps.messaging): change description in #293

pkg(samsung): add Samsung packages in #294

fix: update uad list typos in #301

pkg: fix typos in #302

pkg: add com.longcheertel.secretcode in #304

in #304 pkg(com.sec.android.app.launcher): improve description in #296

pkg: add Infinix packages in #309

pkg(realme): add packages and fix typo in #315

pkg(huawei): update descriptions in #325

pkg(huawei): add packages and change descriptions/removals in #322

pkg: update descriptions and fix typos in #332

pkg(vivo): add packages and change descriptions in #333

pkg(com.oneplus.camera.service): add warning to description in #335

pkg: update some samsung packages in #312

pkg: fix typos in #342

pkg(com.hoffnung): warn user to disable instead of uninstall in #341

pkg(com.sec.android.diagmonagent): add warning and change removal in #351

pkg(xiaomi): add packages in #362

pkg: add Xiaomi packages and improve documentation/removals of some other packages in #367

pkg: add many packages to list (before pending) in #368