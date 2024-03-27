Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en Gnome 43. In versie 6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes and updates
Fixed problems
- Update Tor Browser to 13.0.13. This includes the changes brought by 13.0.12.
- Update Thunderbird to 115.9.0.
- Fix Onion Circuits. #20233
- Fix Welcome Screen frequently showing a "Welcome to Tails!" is not responding error. #20236
- Fix Videos showing an error message during playback. #20243
- Fix problems with changing the passphrase of the Persistent Storage. #20217
- Tails Cloner can now install and upgrade to devices with multiple mounted partitions. #20149
- The Persistent Storage settings now display all enabled custom Persistent Storage features. #19267
- Mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU vulnerabilities. #20274
For more details, read our changelog.