Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en Gnome 43. In versie 6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 13.0.13. This includes the changes brought by 13.0.12.

Update Thunderbird to 115.9.0. Fixed problems Fix Onion Circuits. #20233

Fix Welcome Screen frequently showing a "Welcome to Tails!" is not responding error. #20236

Fix Videos showing an error message during playback. #20243

Fix problems with changing the passphrase of the Persistent Storage. #20217

Tails Cloner can now install and upgrade to devices with multiple mounted partitions. #20149

The Persistent Storage settings now display all enabled custom Persistent Storage features. #19267

Mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU vulnerabilities. #20274 For more details, read our changelog.