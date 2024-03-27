Software-update: Tails 6.1

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 6 is op Debian 12 gebaseerd en Gnome 43. In versie 6.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 13.0.13. This includes the changes brought by 13.0.12.
  • Update Thunderbird to 115.9.0.
Fixed problems
  • Fix Onion Circuits. #20233
  • Fix Welcome Screen frequently showing a "Welcome to Tails!" is not responding error. #20236
  • Fix Videos showing an error message during playback. #20243
  • Fix problems with changing the passphrase of the Persistent Storage. #20217
  • Tails Cloner can now install and upgrade to devices with multiple mounted partitions. #20149
  • The Persistent Storage settings now display all enabled custom Persistent Storage features. #19267
  • Mitigate the RFDS Intel CPU vulnerabilities. #20274

For more details, read our changelog.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-03-2024 13:04
0 • submitter: Munchie

27-03-2024 • 13:04

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Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Tails

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