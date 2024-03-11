Software-update: Linux Kernel 6.8

NewTux logo (75 pix)Linus Torvalds heeft versie 6.8 van de Linux Kernel vrijgegeven. De kernel is het hart van het besturingssysteem en zit, simpel gezegd, als laag tussen de hardware en de applicaties in. In versie 6.8 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de Raspberry Pi 5 en apparaten uitgerust met een Meteor Lake-processor. Meer informatie is bij 9to5Linux te vinden. Hieronder is een door OMG Ubuntu samengesteld overzicht te vinden van de belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen in deze uitgave.

Linux 6.8: New Features
  • Linux 6.8 adds Raspberry Pi 5 support to the V3D DRM driver, including GPUTop and FDINFO support. This means any distro offering Mesa 23.3 and Linux 6.8 will provide a solid graphics experience out-of-the-box on the Pi 5, no kernel patches required. This will help ensure Ubuntu 24.04 LTS runs sweet as pie on the Raspberry Pi 5.
  • In this kernel version, the zswap subsystem is able to force cold pages out to real swap when memory pressure gets too much (with opt-out for those who don’t wish to use this). There’s also a new zswap mode to disable writing back to swap entirely.
  • Linux kernel 6.8 is able to prevent direct writes to block devices with mounted filesystems (excepting Btrfs for the moment ). Devs say writing to mounted devices can lead to filesystem corruption and crashes. Although this is disabled by default Linux distros are likely to enable it.
  • An adjustment to the Intel P-State CPU frequency scaling driver will mean devices powered by Intel ‘Meteor Lake’ CPUs (released at the end of last year) hit their advertised ‘boost’ speeds under Linux, as under the previous kernel they were found to be running ~100MHz under. Thus, if you use Linux on a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12), Acer Swift Go 14, ASUS Expertbook B5, or another laptop powered by Intel Core Ultra mobile processors you can expect a pinch more performance during peak loads when running the newest Linux kernel.
  • On the subject of portables, AMD Ryzen 7000 (and upcoming Ryzen 8000) laptops were suffering from radio frequency interference (RFI) from the Wi-Fi and GPU memory clocks. Linux 6.8 includes AMD RFI mitigations (WBRF) to resolve this.
  • Network-related: Linux 6.8 includes networking buffs that provide better cache efficiency. This is said to improve “TCP performances with many concurrent connections up to 40%– a sizeable uplift!

Linux gamers will be pleased to hear that Linux 6.8 now supports:

  • Nintendo Switch Online controllers
  • Powkiddy X5 & RK2023 handheld consoles
  • Adafruit Mini I2C gamepads
  • Lenovo Legion Go controllers
  • Colour management on the Steam Deck
  • And also includes driver fixes for the official Steam Controller.

In addition to the above, here are some other choice highlights in Linux 6.8:

  • New statmount() and listmount() system calls
  • New deadline servers mechanism
  • Rust kernel support for LoongArch CPUs
  • Possible to change the size of tracing sub-buffers
  • Guest-first memory feature for KVM
  • KSM advisor for auto-tuning kernel samepage merging subsystem
  • 11% (or so) higher sys call entry performance on IBM Z
  • New PHY network driver written in Rust
  • Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) host-side support
  • Intel IAA compression accelerator
  • dmesg info on whether 32-bit support is disabled at boot
  • perf tool now supports data-type profiling
  • Apple M1 Thunderbolt DART support
  • Bcachefs gains initial online filesystem check and repair
  • AppArmor switches to SHA-256 for policy-hash verification

Finally, while few (if any) of us run Linux on RISC-V boards there’s no denying that the open-source processor architecture has a bright future.

Linux kernel 6.8 adds support for AMD’s MicroBlaze V soft-core RISC-V CPU, XIP kernel features, riscv_hwprobe() system calls, can now suspend to RAM on RISC-V when the SUSP SBI extension is present, and ships a new camera subsystem driver for the StarFive SoC.

Linux Kernel 6.8

Versienummer 6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Linux kernel
Download https://www.kernel.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

26-05 Linux Kernel 6.15 20
24-03 Linux Kernel 6.14 9
20-01 Linux Kernel 6.13 4
21-11 Linux Kernel 6.12 11
09-'24 Linux Kernel 6.11 11
07-'24 Linux Kernel 6.10 4
05-'24 Linux Kernel 6.9 17
03-'24 Linux Kernel 6.8 37
01-'24 Linux Kernel 6.7 4
10-'23 Linux Kernel 6.6 54
Meer historie

Reacties (37)

Mr. M @batteries4ever11 maart 2024 17:09
Een groot deel van de drivers zitten bij Linux in de kernel, dat wil dus zeggen dat super recente hardware niet altijd goed werkt en je ofwel een rolling release moet gebruiken (die sneller nieuwere kernels hebben) of best iets oudere hardware neemt. Voor Windows heb je soms ook speciale drivers nodig, bijvoorbeeld voor opslagcontrollers of als je heel nieuwe hardware hebt (heel leuk als de Windows installer je harde schijf niet vind). Wat betreft die kernels moet je je er niet veel van voorstellen, die komen gewoon binnen net als eender welke andere updates buiten als je zelf er aan wil sleutelen, maar ik denk dat de doorsnee linux gebruiker geen custom kernels zit te installeren (ik alleszins niet).

Ik heb tijdens de zomer een mini-pc gekocht en daar linux op gezet (EndeavourOS). Ik heb daar toen niets speciaal voor moeten doen, gewoon USB stick met de distro er op en installeren. Dat is eigenlijk net hetzelfde als Windows.Het hangt natuurlijk van de software af die je wil gebruiken (Adobe weigert alle ondersteuning voor Linux bijvoorbeeld), maar ik denk dat de doorsnee mensen perfect met een gebruiksvriendelijke linux distro aan de slag zouden kunnen en daar alles mee kunnen doen wat we willen. Als ze van Windows komen gaan ze misschien alternatieve software moeten zoeken hier en daar, maar tegenwoordig werken veel mensen voor het overgrote deel in hun browser en die werken gewoon allemaal ook op Linux.

En wat betreft die distros, dat moet allemaal zo ingewikkeld niet zijn. Zo veel verschil is er eigenlijk niet in de meeste gevallen buiten wat ze standaard installeren en wat ze gebruiken om het OS te updaten. Het lijkt allemaal veel ingewikkelder dan het is. Je kan natuurlijk zo ingewikkeld gaan als je zelf wil, maar er zijn meer dan genoeg distros die gemaakt zijn om alles zo gemakkelijk mogelijk te maken. Het voordeel van Linux is dat je de keuze hebt wat je met je system doet, maar dat wil natuurlijk niet zeggen dat je iets MOET aanpassen.

De doorsnee Linux gebruiker werkt volgens ook mij niet zo heel verschillend met hun systeem dan de doorsnee Windows gebruiker. Start op, log in, doe je ding en voor die kernels/patches gewoon updaten (en dat gaat bij de meeste distros al een tijdje grafisch) en na een reboot zit je op de nieuwe kernel.

Ik heb op vraag van mijn vader een jaar of zo geleden Linux Mint op zijn oude laptop gezet en ik heb sinds toen toch geen klachten gehoord ook al is het zijn eerste linux distro. Ik ga zeker niet zeggen dat linux voor iedereen is, maar de tijd dat je zwaar moet "klussen" om het werkend te krijgen op de meeste hardware is al lang voorbij. Toen ik de eerste keer met Linux experimenteerde (in 2004 of zo in dual-boot) was dat anders, de wifi kaart in mijn desktop werkend krijgen was toen tergend als iemand die niets van linux kende, maar we spreken hier over 20 jaar geleden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mr. M op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

gbspeel @Mr. M11 maart 2024 19:26
Wat updates betreft vind ik Linux zelfs gebruiksvriendelijker dan Windows. Alle software uit de repository wordt gelijk meegenomen, waar je bij Windows allerlei achtergrondtaken hebt lopen, danwel zelf een nieuwe versie moet downloaden en de installer doorlopen.

En Linux blijft gewoon draaien ook al heb je (kernel)updates geïnstalleerd. Met Windows kom je regelmatig voor de verrassing te staan dat de volgende ochtend je PC opnieuw is opgestart, omdat de makers vinden dat je de herstart te lang hebt uitgesteld. Niet dat ik ooit werk ben kwijtgeraakt omdat ik altijd alles snel opsla, maar bloedirritant is het wel om alles weer opnieuw te openen naar de situatie van waaruit je verder wilde gaan.
terabyte @batteries4ever11 maart 2024 12:31
Geen idee wat je probeert te zeggen. Ben je aan het trollen?

Bijna niemand download direct een kernel, bijna iedereen die Linux gebruikt gebruikt dat wat in de distro zit.
Vroeger compileerde ik zelf mijn kernel, dat was normaal. Nu is het niet meer nodig.
De rest van ons
Maar uiteindelijk ben je een tweaker of niet. Deze site heet toch niet voor niets Tweakers.net?

[Reactie gewijzigd door terabyte op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

batteries4ever @terabyte11 maart 2024 15:52
Goed punt, dat is ook wat ik bedoelde met ‘OSsen als hobby”. Het is voor mensen die dat ding simpelweg willen gebruiken geen doorkomen aan met al die distros, kernals, patches enz. Dat is precies het punt dat ik probeerde te maken. Ja dit is Tweakers.net, ik heb dat punt zelf ook weleens gemaakt in de richting van iemand die als ik me goed herinner geen GPS wilde gebruiken omdat kaarten leuker waren.
Dus absoluut geen probleem met mensen die graag hiermee willen knutselen, ik stel alleen dat het niet “voor de rest van ons” is.
terabyte @batteries4ever11 maart 2024 18:00
Ik vind het een beetje jammer dat je Linux nog steeds wegzet als een soort knutsel-hobby OS, er wordt veel tijd en energie in gestopt om distros te maken die out of the box gewoon werken, nog beter dan Windows waar je na installatie nog allerlei drivers moet installeren en tweaks moet uitvoeren om het werkbaar te maken. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnE4F-IYnHg

Ik gebruik Linux sinds 2002 als daily driver en ik ben niet aan het knutselen, het is mijn werksysteem waar ik gewoon productief mee ben en mijn geld mee verdien. Maar als ik wil knutselen dan kan kan, omdat open source de vrijheid biedt. Vrijheid = blijheid.
The Zep Man @batteries4ever11 maart 2024 17:45
Goed punt, dat is ook wat ik bedoelde met ‘OSsen als hobby”. Het is voor mensen die dat ding simpelweg willen gebruiken geen doorkomen aan met al die distros, kernals [sic], patches enz.
Mensen "die dat ding simpelweg willen gebruiken" installeren geen Linux.

Mensen die geïnteresseerd zijn in Linux pakken een populaire distributie die voldoet aan hun eisen en wensen. Voor de meeste use cases zijn er de facto antwoorden. Gebruiksvriendelijk? Linux Mint. Stabiliteit? Debian. Gaming/creatie met proprietary hardware? Pop!_OS. Linux leren en de laatste software draaien? Arch Linux. Hacking like a 1337 H@XX0R? Hannah Montana Linux.

Nog steeds hoeft deze groep niets te doen met kernels, patches, ...

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

batteries4ever @The Zep Man12 maart 2024 10:33
OK, eerst goed dat mensen ook Linux-varianten kunnen draaien zonder zwarte magie, maar wat ik jammer vind is dat Linux in principe een prima alternatief voor Windows zou zijn, al kun je je ook afvragen wat "je tante" ermee op zou schieten als je zou overstappen. Juist door alle varianten zie ik door de bomen het bos niet meer en als ik b.v. Mint kies, kom er later achter dat een of ander programma/stuk hardware er niet mee om kan gaan of dat ik de desktop niet aan kan passen of de nieuwste ontwikkelingen niet gevolgd worden omdat de enthousiastelingen inmiddels naar een andere variant zijn overgestapt o.i.d.

Ik begrijp de flexibiliteit van al die oplossingen naast elkaar maar de prijs van de fragmentatie is dat het slechter kan opboxen tegen Windows. Ik wilde een paar jaar terug mijn HTPC met Kodi op Linux overzetten omdat ik het zat was dat ding niet fatsoenlijk aan/uit te kunnen zetten met mijn Logitech abb. Het begin er al mee dat ik de HDD moest herformatteren in een of ander niet door Windows ondersteund formaat, uiteindelijk gelukkig geworden met een Nvidia Shield.
waarbij Kodi met al zijn extensies e.d. soortgelijke problemen heeft als Linux. Ik ben op Kodi 18 blijven hangen en hoop dat dat zonder gedoe blijft draaien... heb ook nieuwere versies gehad, maar dat voegde voor mij niets toe: wat mij betreft zou zo'n apparaat ongeveer even programmeerbaar zijn als een wasmachine... maar ja dan komt er weer een nieuw videofomaat voorbij...

[Reactie gewijzigd door batteries4ever op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

The Zep Man @batteries4ever12 maart 2024 12:04
maar wat ik jammer vind is dat Linux in principe een prima alternatief voor Windows zou zijn,
Dat is een veel te brede stelling, en dat zeg ik als Linuxgebruiker. Ben je afhankelijk van bijvoorbeeld Adobe, van Microsoft Office of van de grootste kans dat je spel met rootkit anti-cheat/DRM draait zonder problemen? Dan is Linux geen alternatief.
Juist door alle varianten zie ik door de bomen het bos niet meer en als ik b.v. Mint kies, kom er later achter dat een of ander programma/stuk hardware er niet mee om kan gaan of dat ik de desktop niet aan kan passen of de nieuwste ontwikkelingen niet gevolgd worden omdat de enthousiastelingen inmiddels naar een andere variant zijn overgestapt o.i.d.
Als je je daarom zorgen maakt dan is Linux geen alternatief voor jou.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

Jerie @batteries4ever12 maart 2024 17:04
Waarschijnlijk maak je op meerdere devices gebruik van een Linux of BSD kernel zoals je router, je switch, je WLAN AP, je STB, je draadloze oordopjes, je spelcomputer, je weerstation, je wasmachine, enz enz. Om nog maar te zwijgen over de Intel ME microkernel. En daar hoef jij onder de motorkap niet aan te knutselen, als het goed is :+
batteries4ever @Jerie12 maart 2024 18:21
Tuurlijk en daar heb heb geen enkel probleem mee, zo lang ik er verder niet aan hoef te sleutelen. :)
Tr1pke @terabyte11 maart 2024 21:39
Maar of hier echt tweakers zitten vraag ik me al een tijdje af …….
sfranken @batteries4ever11 maart 2024 12:28
De comments hierboven gaan over een extreem experimenteel stuk hardware waar ook Windows niet lekker op draait
jja2000 @sfranken11 maart 2024 13:57
Naast het bovenstaande is het ook nog eens zo dat het werk op de X13s doorgezet kan worden naar andere vergelijkbare platforms die met de aankomende Snapdragon X Elite wel eens HEEL interessant kunnen gaan worden.

Wat dat betreft is het hebben van een x64 computer wel een beetje saai. Veel hardware combinaties werken in die situatie gewoon prima :P
sfranken @jja200011 maart 2024 14:11
Als ik zo de specifieke X13s pagina lees zijn de meeste grote kinderziektes eruit. Jammer dat X13s'n zo duur zijn, dit is inderdaad wel leuk om mee te spelen!
Hydranet @batteries4ever11 maart 2024 13:33
Als ik de commentaren hierboven zo eens doorblader, dan ben ik geneigd een schietgebedje richting MS te sturen:
"Dank U voor het beschikbaar stellen van een OS dat voor normale mensen op normale PCs werkt zonder het systeem half te moeten hacken op het moment dat ergens een hardware driver nog niet helemaal standaard is".
Alsof je blij moet zijn dat Microsoft zoveel mogelijk data over je verzameld en het gebruik van je os en daarmee je reclames wil voorschotelen binnen het os en dezelfde gegevens ook door verkoopt. Dan kies ik nog altijd voor een Linux distributie, ik gebruik dagelijks GNU/Linux en ik hoef niks te hacken om te kunnen werken met de distributie die ik gebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hydranet op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

Kaastosti @Hydranet11 maart 2024 18:29
Dat is precies wat mij langzaam richting Linux duwt.

Hulde aan MS dat ze inmiddels een systeem neerzetten dat op het grootste deel van de systemen (in al hun verscheidenheid) gewoon prima werkt.

Jammer genoeg krijgt je daar vandaag de dag een boel ongewenste troep bij. Reclame voor hun eigen producten en het automatisch doorsturen van griezelig veel data over systeem gebruik.

Als de stap naar W11 niet meer is uit te stellen, toch Linux weer eens een kans geven als daily driver.
Anoniem: 57411 @batteries4ever12 maart 2024 03:40
Het is maar hoe ingewikkeld je het wilt maken; in linux mint kan je gewoon met twee-drie kliks een nieuwere kernel installeren via de update manager.
jja2000 11 maart 2024 09:40
Voor de weinige Thinkpad X13s gebruikers onder ons, deze zorgt er ook voor dat Audio out of the box (ongeveer) werkt met de laatste alsa-ucm-conf versie.

Mocht je een pre-release Fedora 40 image ergens vandaan kunnen trekken, dan zou je hem al direct kunnen installeren :D

EDIT: Pre-release live images voor (onder andere) ARM64-systemen

[Reactie gewijzigd door jja2000 op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

M3m3nt0m0r1 @jja200011 maart 2024 10:07
Apart dat Fedora de normale kernel gebruikt ipv de Redhat versie, gezien ze van oudsher een RH distro zijn.
jja2000 @M3m3nt0m0r111 maart 2024 10:21
Officieel is het andersom, maar met wat extra patches bovenop Mainline zijn ze inderdaad vrij normaal.
sfranken @M3m3nt0m0r111 maart 2024 10:31
Fedora is de proeftuin voor RH, niet andersom. Dat was CentOS. Fedora heeft het beleid technieken zo "native" mogelijk te houden.
asing @jja200011 maart 2024 09:47
:o O wacht even! Daar heb ik al een hele tijd last van! Geluid werkt tot een herstart. Dan niet meer. Daarna moet ik de laptop weer uitzetten, wat niet werkt omdat er ergens iets hangt. Dus hard uitzetten en meestal doet het geluid het weer.
jja2000 @asing11 maart 2024 10:24
Klinkt als een andere bug.

De X13s had, vanwege zijn ARM processor, een heel andere hardware opzet die niet direct werkte.
Dat is nu aangepast.
asing @jja200011 maart 2024 12:20
Ja het lijkt er wel op. Beetje jammer, ik heb nog niet kunnen achterhalen wat de oorzaak is. Gelukkig hoef je niet zo vaak te herstarten.
sfranken @jja200011 maart 2024 10:32
Mocht je een pre-release Fedora 40 image ergens vandaan kunnen trekken, dan zou je hem al direct kunnen installeren
Je kunt 39 installeren en dan met `dnf system-upgrade` alvast upgraden naar 40 (branched) of 41 (rawhide)
jja2000 @sfranken11 maart 2024 10:35
Het probleem met specifiek de Thinkpad X13s is dat de benodigde kernel modules pas in initramfs worden meegenomen vanaf 40. Een regulier Fedora 39 image zal dus niet opstarten op dat apparaat.

Ik heb de originele comment aangepast met een link naar een workstation live image.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jja2000 op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

sfranken @jja200011 maart 2024 13:35
Ik had de s even gemist in X13s, ik dacht dat het over de "normale" (X86-64) X13 ging, my bad. Misschien is deze link handig voor je: de image finder pagina, daar vind je een overzicht/verzameling van dit soort images: https://openqa.fedoraproject.org/nightlies.html

[Reactie gewijzigd door sfranken op 23 juli 2024 15:35]

crashmatrix 11 maart 2024 12:31
* Guest-first memory feature for KVM

Dit is best fijn om te zien binnenkomen. Het betreft een hardening van de kernel om het in ieder geval voor user-space onmogelijk te maken om een kijkje te nemen in het geheugen van een gevirtualiseerde machine. Toch weer een laagje bescherming als afnemer van een VPS. Het ziet er niet uit dat dit vlot voor kernel level access gaat gebeuren, dus als de hoster een adversary is zul je toch nog moeten versleutelen.
rbr320 @crashmatrix11 maart 2024 13:10
dus als de hoster een adversary is zul je toch nog moeten versleutelen.
Als je een adversarial relatie hebt met je hoster zou ik van hoster switchen als ik jou was. Ik ga er vanuit dat een hoster root toegang heeft op het hypervisor en dus alles kan inzien wat daar gebeurd, ook binnen VM's. Het is dus of een kwestie van vertrouwen, of alles encrypten.

Ik snap dat de praktijk iets genuanceerder is maar dit is hoe ik er in de basis in sta. Volledige versleuteling van de memory pages van een VM is iets dat bijvoorbeeld nog erg weinig wordt aangeboden, dus het geheugen uitlezen zal voor iemand met root rechten op het hypervisor in theorie mogelijk moeten zijn.
Jerie @rbr32012 maart 2024 17:07
of alles encrypten
Voor de duidelijkheid: encrypten at rest op de client-side met een private en public keypair waarbij je de private key veilig moet bewaren.
Winduss 11 maart 2024 11:31
Mooi voor de Pi 5! Ben benieuwd of dat merkbaar beter is in Ubuntu. 23.10 werkt prima op de 5, maar is nogsteeds niet zo vloeiend als zelfs een 15 jaar oud Mac Mini waar ik wel eens ook op test.
Vordreller 11 maart 2024 14:31
Naar ik gelezen heb ging Ubuntu proberen deze er nog in te krijgen voor 24.04

Nadruk op "proberen". Horen we waarschijnlijk binnenkort meer over.
Ikheetchris 11 maart 2024 16:09
Linux kernel 6.8 is able to prevent direct writes to block devices with mounted filesystems
Hopelijk leidt dit tot minder mensen die een SD-kaartje voor een Raspberry Pi willen schrijven met dd en dan per ongeluk de interne opslag van de pc zelf overschrijven. Niet dat ik ooit die beginnersfout heb gemaakt :+
shady61 @Ikheetchris11 maart 2024 17:43
Ik moest hier om lachen, dd is net zoals een paar andere commands gevaarlijk als je even niet goed oplet. Gelukkig is het mij niet overkomen (afkloppen :) )

Het ergste was dat ik in een slaperige toestand de verkeerde bios probeerde te flashen op mijn systeem |:(
SVMartin @Ikheetchris11 maart 2024 18:09
Haha, ik studeerde, maar woonde thuis. Dd met of=/dev/SDA ipv fd0. Moeders heeft wat gevloek moeten aanhoren, ik wist vanaf dat moment waarom een backup ook voor mij van waarde was :)
Jerie @Ikheetchris12 maart 2024 17:21
Linux kernel 6.8 is able to prevent direct writes to block devices with mounted filesystems (excepting Btrfs for the moment ). Devs say writing to mounted devices can lead to filesystem corruption and crashes. Although this is disabled by default Linux distros are likely to enable it.
Ik had dit laatst nog in Proxmox. Typo in de VM config. Een 1 ipv een 2 oid. Woops.
Network-related: Linux 6.8 includes networking buffs that provide better cache efficiency. This is said to" improve"" ""“TCP performances with many concurrent connections up to 40%"” – a sizeable uplift!
Ook dit is een interessante voor routers en switches.
Colour management on the Steam Deck
And also includes driver fixes for the official Steam Controller.
Hier staat iets meer info https://www.phoronix.com/news/Linux-6.8-HID-Steam-Nintendo het lijkt er op dat de officiële controllers al deze patches hebben middels SteamOS.

