Software-update: DBeaver 24.3.3

DBeaver logo Versie 24.3.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE-uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.3.3:
  • SQL Editor:
    • Added support for SELECT INTO query smart completion
    • Changed shortcuts for result set zoom: Ctrl+Alt+0 and Ctrl+Alt+9
    • Fixed the order of completion suggestions in the proposals list
    • New completion engine:
      • Fixed a bug with duplicating alias part during column completion
      • Fixed autocomplete for join conditions when multiple joins are present
      • Proposals list now contains only objects from the next hierarchy level
      • Fixed autocompletion for SELECT statements with table hints for SQL Server
    • Fixed the issue where the old result set tab didn’t close when switching between multiple and single tab modes
    • Fixed a stack overflow error that occurred when a user tried to execute a script for an open result set with row coloring
    • When an error occurs, the last executed query is now displayed next to the error message
    • Fixed an exception that appeared while typing
  • AI assistant: Fixed syntax issues in queries generated by Azure Open AI
  • Data Editor:
    • Added hints for geometries with SRID and for timestamps with time zones
    • Added the ability to configure hint visibility for a table or a datasource
    • Hints presentation was enhanced
    • Added backslash escaping when generating scripts
    • Added an option to disable the dictionary view (set “Maximum amount of elements” to 0)
    • Fixed freezing issues when pasting big number of rows or when performing find/replace
    • Added an option to save XML and JSON files in compressed format
    • Fixed data editor filters for commoт table expressions
  • Miscellaneous: Added the ability to create bookmarks from the context menu of object tabs
  • Databases:
    • Cloudberry driver was added
    • CUBRID: Fixed view name generation in DDL
    • MySQL:
      • USAGE privilege is now hidden if any other privilege has been granted
      • Fixed loading of DBA privileges
    • PostgreSQL: Fixed the display of infinity for date values

DBeaver

Versienummer 24.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website DBeaver
Download https://dbeaver.io/download/
Licentietype Open source/betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (4)

Wimmie13 20 januari 2025 09:15
Op mac ervaar ik problemen met deze applicatie als een database veel tabellen heeft, of als het binary (UUID) kolommen gebruikt. Het laden van een tabel met binrary (UUID) kolommen duurt soms 1 tot 3 minuten. Om deze reden ben ik overgestapt naar DataGrip.

Als je geen grote databases gaat inladen (in mijn geval 500+ tabellen) en niet het het data type binary gebruikt, dan is dit wel een goed programma om je databases te beheren. Deze gebruik ik dan ook liever dan HeidiSQL.

Edit: sinds de nieuwe versie is de weergave met meer dan 500+ tabellen niet meer langzaam :).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wimmie13 op 20 januari 2025 14:52]

biomass @Wimmie1320 januari 2025 12:44
Dan ben ik benieuwd wat je vind van deze optie:
Added an option to disable the dictionary view (set “Maximum amount of elements” to 0)
Is het dan nog steeds te sloom?
Wimmie13 @biomass20 januari 2025 14:50
Zowaar hebben ze dit probleem opgelost! Mooi!
Prince 20 januari 2025 10:33
Het is ook vrij vervelend dat als je deze app installeert via de windows store of via winget, je een versie krijgt waarin je geen plugins kan installeren. Je moet de versie gebruiken die je kan downloaden via de website. (ik installeer standaard bvb de plugin om naar xlsx te exporten. Erg handig voor snelle rapportages/analyses - gezien een xlsx in principe een gezipte xml is, is deze ook altijd erg klein).
Vergeet dan ook niet die van de windows store / winget te verwijderen, want die van de site installeert zich naast de versie van de store.

