Versie 24.3.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 24.3.3: SQL Editor: Added support for SELECT INTO query smart completion Changed shortcuts for result set zoom: Ctrl + Alt + 0 and Ctrl + Alt + 9 Fixed the order of completion suggestions in the proposals list New completion engine: Fixed a bug with duplicating alias part during column completion Fixed autocomplete for join conditions when multiple joins are present Proposals list now contains only objects from the next hierarchy level Fixed autocompletion for SELECT statements with table hints for SQL Server Fixed the issue where the old result set tab didn’t close when switching between multiple and single tab modes Fixed a stack overflow error that occurred when a user tried to execute a script for an open result set with row coloring When an error occurs, the last executed query is now displayed next to the error message Fixed an exception that appeared while typing

AI assistant: Fixed syntax issues in queries generated by Azure Open AI

Data Editor: Added hints for geometries with SRID and for timestamps with time zones Added the ability to configure hint visibility for a table or a datasource Hints presentation was enhanced Added backslash escaping when generating scripts Added an option to disable the dictionary view (set “Maximum amount of elements” to 0) Fixed freezing issues when pasting big number of rows or when performing find/replace Added an option to save XML and JSON files in compressed format Fixed data editor filters for commoт table expressions

Miscellaneous: Added the ability to create bookmarks from the context menu of object tabs

Databases: Cloudberry driver was added CUBRID: Fixed view name generation in DDL MySQL: USAGE privilege is now hidden if any other privilege has been granted Fixed loading of DBA privileges PostgreSQL: Fixed the display of infinity for date values

