Versie 1.3 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 1.3 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In versie 1.3.1 treffen we verder voornamelijk bugfixes aan.
Big, small release – Inkscape 1.3.1 is out!
The latest point release, Inkscape 1.3.1, has grown into one of the biggest bug fix packages we've ever shared with the community. Update to benefit from more than 70 bug fixes, 16 improved user interface translations, and even two small, new features!Here's a quick overview of what's in this new release:
- more than 30 crash/freeze fixes, many of which affected PDF import and Live Path Effects
- a new feature to disable snapping to grid lines, while still snapping to grid intersections
- a new feature to split text into its letters (characters), while keeping the kerning (letter distances) intact
- the Shape Builder tool now creates an appropriate number of nodes
- activating a layer in the Layers dialog no longer requires you to double-click to enter the layer on the canvas to be able to work in it
- no more auto-expanding layers in the Layers dialog when only activating them, and improved behavior on deleting and moving layers
- right-clicking now applies the change to the selected object, not to whatever group it is in
- the Page tool's size field no longer refuses to be edited
- improved handle visibility with dark desk colors
- multiple improvements for converting text objects to a path
- PDF files that could not be opened with Inkscape 1.3 can now be opened / imported again
- the English terms for Live Path Effects can now be searched for even if you use Inkscape in another language, so you can better follow tutorials
- on macOS, and many current Linux distributions, gradient dithering is now available
- there exists a workaround that users can apply when they are experiencing missing user interface fonts on macOS ('tofu')
- 3 fixes for extension bugs
- 16 improved user interface translations
- some small updates for the included tutorials and the man page
- and almost 40 more bug fixes!