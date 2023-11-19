Versie 1.3 van Inkscape is uitgebracht. Dit opensource- en cross-platformprogramma is bedoeld voor het bewerken van vectorafbeeldingen. Het vertoont overeenkomsten met programma's als Adobe Illustrator, Corel Draw, Freehand en Xara X, maar het grote verschil is dat Inkscape met Scalable Vector Graphics werkt, een door het W3C ontwikkelde open standaard. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen en verbeteringen die in versie 1.3 zijn aangebracht kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In versie 1.3.1 treffen we verder voornamelijk bugfixes aan.

The latest point release, Inkscape 1.3.1, has grown into one of the biggest bug fix packages we've ever shared with the community. Update to benefit from more than 70 bug fixes, 16 improved user interface translations, and even two small, new features!