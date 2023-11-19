Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.2 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New: UI layouts with support for TikTok/YouTube-shorts

Language filter (to minimize the long list of languages in combo boxes)

Interjections are now language specific

Translate via Facebook's NLLB (requires local API)

Translate via LibreTranslate (requires local API)

Statistics for selected lines

Shortcut "Set start time and go to next"

Add new json subtitle format

Add new json format

Add Video CD DAT subtitle format

Add Italian SE word dictionary file

BD SUP edit: Add "Select non-forced lines"

Take ASSA style from file in CLI

Split long lines in CLI

Add new "Remove text for HI" option "only music symbols"

Add format "Cavena 890" to "Batch convert" Improved: Update Korean translation

Update Italian language

Update Portuguese translation

Update Polish translation

Update Finnish translation

Update Chinese translation

Update French translation

Update Bulgarian translation

Update German translation

Update Russian translation

Update Spanish translations

Update Dutch translation

Save settings from selected lines unbreak/break

Add simple page up/down for combo-boxes

Add access keys for message box buttons

Use split container in "Break/split long lines"

Change max font size in ASSA style from 200 to 500

Edit interjection is now a text box

Bookmark list now has context menu with edit/delete

Update Tesseract to 5.3.3 (2023-10-05, 64-bit only)

Auto-translate re-written, so it's easier to add new translators

Close all processes when closing Faster Whisper

Allow drag-n-drop in "Multiple replace" rules

ASSA: "Replace style" now works on multi-selection

Add some support for ASSA inline color in bdsup export

Update cuBLAS/cuDNN libs to v2 for Purfview's Faster Whisper

Update Purfview's Faster Whisper to r160.7 (large v3)

Update Whisper CPP to v1.5.0

Update OpenAI Whisper to include large v3 model

Update FFmpeg/FFprobe to version 6.1 (from 6.0) Fixed: Fix for paste in waveform

Fix remember text box settings (bold/size)

Fix for two pass encoding in burn-in subs

Fix crash in CSV reader

Fix bug in "Remove text for HI"

Fix find/replace position

Fix 3-part time code in TTML

Fix image export simple render center left/right align

Fix for "Merge short lines" with dialog

Fix duration combo-box frames in frame-time-code-mode

Fix for BD-SUP edit "toggle forced"

Fix Whisper post-processing language using "Translate to English"

Fix "ASSA Tools - Set position" on Linux

Fix for "Generate video with burned-in subtitle" in SMPTE mode

Fix remove of font name in ASSA/SSA

Fix possible freeze when loading XML files

Fix issues with "Set end, add new, and go to new"

Fix some missing Thai characters in format PAC

Fix crash in spell check

Fix crash minimizing ASSA batch styles

Fix crash in "Replace" window after "File - New"