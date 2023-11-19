Subtitle Edit is een opensource programma waarmee ondertitels gemaakt, bewerkt, gesynchroniseerd en geconverteerd kunnen worden. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor meer dan 250 verschillende formaten en het programma kan in meer dan dertig talen worden gebruikt. Het wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, maar kan door van Mono gebruik te maken ook onder Linux worden gebruikt. Versie 4.0.2 is uitgekomen en de changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New:
Improved:
- UI layouts with support for TikTok/YouTube-shorts
- Language filter (to minimize the long list of languages in combo boxes)
- Interjections are now language specific
- Translate via Facebook's NLLB (requires local API)
- Translate via LibreTranslate (requires local API)
- Statistics for selected lines
- Shortcut "Set start time and go to next"
- Add new json subtitle format
- Add new json format
- Add Video CD DAT subtitle format
- Add Italian SE word dictionary file
- BD SUP edit: Add "Select non-forced lines"
- Take ASSA style from file in CLI
- Split long lines in CLI
- Add new "Remove text for HI" option "only music symbols"
- Add format "Cavena 890" to "Batch convert"
Fixed:
- Update Korean translation
- Update Italian language
- Update Portuguese translation
- Update Polish translation
- Update Finnish translation
- Update Chinese translation
- Update French translation
- Update Bulgarian translation
- Update German translation
- Update Russian translation
- Update Spanish translations
- Update Dutch translation
- Save settings from selected lines unbreak/break
- Add simple page up/down for combo-boxes
- Add access keys for message box buttons
- Use split container in "Break/split long lines"
- Change max font size in ASSA style from 200 to 500
- Edit interjection is now a text box
- Bookmark list now has context menu with edit/delete
- Update Tesseract to 5.3.3 (2023-10-05, 64-bit only)
- Auto-translate re-written, so it's easier to add new translators
- Close all processes when closing Faster Whisper
- Allow drag-n-drop in "Multiple replace" rules
- ASSA: "Replace style" now works on multi-selection
- Add some support for ASSA inline color in bdsup export
- Update cuBLAS/cuDNN libs to v2 for Purfview's Faster Whisper
- Update Purfview's Faster Whisper to r160.7 (large v3)
- Update Whisper CPP to v1.5.0
- Update OpenAI Whisper to include large v3 model
- Update FFmpeg/FFprobe to version 6.1 (from 6.0)
- Fix for paste in waveform
- Fix remember text box settings (bold/size)
- Fix for two pass encoding in burn-in subs
- Fix crash in CSV reader
- Fix bug in "Remove text for HI"
- Fix find/replace position
- Fix 3-part time code in TTML
- Fix image export simple render center left/right align
- Fix for "Merge short lines" with dialog
- Fix duration combo-box frames in frame-time-code-mode
- Fix for BD-SUP edit "toggle forced"
- Fix Whisper post-processing language using "Translate to English"
- Fix "ASSA Tools - Set position" on Linux
- Fix for "Generate video with burned-in subtitle" in SMPTE mode
- Fix remove of font name in ASSA/SSA
- Fix possible freeze when loading XML files
- Fix issues with "Set end, add new, and go to new"
- Fix some missing Thai characters in format PAC
- Fix crash in spell check
- Fix crash minimizing ASSA batch styles
- Fix crash in "Replace" window after "File - New"