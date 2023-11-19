Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.1.16, 9.0.83 en 8.5.96 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 10.1.16 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 10.1.16 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Jakarta EE 10 platform.



Applications that run on Tomcat 9 and earlier will not run on Tomcat 10 without changes. Java EE based applications designed for Tomcat 9 and earlier may be placed in the $CATALINA_BASE/webapps-javaee directory and Tomcat will automatically convert them to Jakarta EE and copy them to the webapps directory. This conversion is performed using the Apache Tomcat migration tool for Jakarta EE tool which is also available as a separate download for off-line use.



The notable changes in this release are: Fix reloading TLS configuration could cause the Connector to refuse new connections or the JVM to crash.

Ensure that an IOException during the reading of the request triggers always error handling, regardless of whether the application swallows the exception. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 10.1 changelog.



Tomcat 9.0.83 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.83 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Java EE 8 platform. The notable changes compared to 9.0.82 include: Fix reloading TLS configuration could cause the Connector to refuse new connections or the JVM to crash.

Ensure that an IOException during the reading of the request triggers always error handling, regardless of whether the application swallows the exception. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.



Tomcat 8.5.96 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.96 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Java EE 7 platform. The notable changes compared to 8.5.95 include: Fix reloading TLS configuration could cause the Connector to refuse new connections or the JVM to crash.

Ensure that an IOException during the reading of the request always triggers error handling, regardless of whether the application swallows the exception.

The status manager servlet can now output statistics as json. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8 changelog.

Please note that Apache Tomcat 8.5.x will reach End-of-life (EOL) on 31 March 2024.