Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Apache Tomcat 10.0.0-M10 / 9.0.40 / 8.5.60 / 7.0.107

Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.0.0-M10, 9.0.40, 8.5.60 en 7.0.107 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 10.0.0-M10 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 10.0.0-M10 of Apache Tomcat. This release is a milestone release and is targeted at Jakarta EE 9.

Users of Tomcat 10 onwards should be aware that, as a result of the move from Java EE to Jakarta EE as part of the transfer of Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation, the primary package for all implemented APIs has changed from javax.* to jakarta.*. This will almost certainly require code changes to enable applications to migrate from Tomcat 9 and earlier to Tomcat 10 and later. A migration tool is under development to aid this process.

The notable changes in this release are:
  • Statistics are now available (via JMX) for HTTP/2, WebSocket and HTTP/1.1 upgraded connections
  • Stability improvements for HTTP/2
  • Stability improvements for the NIO connector
Tomcat 9.0.40 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.40 of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.39 include:
  • Statistics are now available (via JMX) for HTTP/2, WebSocket and HTTP/1.1 upgraded connections
  • Stability improvements for HTTP/2
  • Stability improvements for the NIO connector
Tomcat 8.5.60 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.60 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x replaces 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.59 include:
  • Statistics are now available (via JMX) for HTTP/2, WebSocket and HTTP/1.1 upgraded connections
  • Stability improvements for HTTP/2
  • Improvements to error handling in the connection pool used by the JNDI Realm
Tomcat 7.0.107 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.107 of Apache Tomcat. This release contains a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.106.
  • Ensure that none of the methods on a ServletContext instance always fail when running under a SecurityManager. Pull request provided by Kyle Stiemann.
Note: End of life date for Apache Tomcat 7.0.x is announced.
Versienummer 10.0.0-M10 / 9.0.40 / 8.5.60
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website Apache Tomcat Project
Download https://tomcat.apache.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 30-11-2020 08:360

30-11-2020 • 08:36

0 Linkedin

Bron: Apache Tomcat Project

Update-historie

27-06 Apache Tomcat 10.0.7 / 9.0.48 / 8.5.68 0
05-'21 Apache Tomcat 10.0.6 / 9.0.46 / 8.5.66 17
02-'21 Apache Tomcat 10.0.2 / 9.0.43 / 8.5.63 / 7.0.108 0
11-'20 Apache Tomcat 10.0.0-M10 / 9.0.40 / 8.5.60 / 7.0.107 0
06-'20 Apache Tomcat 10.0.0-M6 / 9.0.36 / 8.5.56 0
04-'20 Apache Tomcat 10.0.0-M4 / 9.0.34 / 8.5.54 0
07-'19 Apache Tomcat 9.0.22 / 8.5.43 0
05-'19 Apache Tomcat 9.0.20 / 8.5.41 0
04-'19 Apache Tomcat 9.0.19 / 8.5.40 / 7.0.94 0
10-'18 Apache Tomcat 9.0.12 / 8.5.34 / 7.0.91 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Apache Tomcat

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True