Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.0.0-M10, 9.0.40, 8.5.60 en 7.0.107 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:
Tomcat 10.0.0-M10 Released
The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 10.0.0-M10 of Apache Tomcat. This release is a milestone release and is targeted at Jakarta EE 9.
Users of Tomcat 10 onwards should be aware that, as a result of the move from Java EE to Jakarta EE as part of the transfer of Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation, the primary package for all implemented APIs has changed from javax.* to jakarta.*. This will almost certainly require code changes to enable applications to migrate from Tomcat 9 and earlier to Tomcat 10 and later. A migration tool is under development to aid this process.
The notable changes in this release are:
Tomcat 9.0.40 Released
- Statistics are now available (via JMX) for HTTP/2, WebSocket and HTTP/1.1 upgraded connections
- Stability improvements for HTTP/2
- Stability improvements for the NIO connector
The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.40 of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.39 include:
Tomcat 8.5.60 Released
- Statistics are now available (via JMX) for HTTP/2, WebSocket and HTTP/1.1 upgraded connections
- Stability improvements for HTTP/2
- Stability improvements for the NIO connector
The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.60 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x replaces 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.59 include:
Tomcat 7.0.107 Released
- Statistics are now available (via JMX) for HTTP/2, WebSocket and HTTP/1.1 upgraded connections
- Stability improvements for HTTP/2
- Improvements to error handling in the connection pool used by the JNDI Realm
The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.107 of Apache Tomcat. This release contains a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.106.
Note: End of life date for Apache Tomcat 7.0.x is announced.
- Ensure that none of the methods on a ServletContext instance always fail when running under a SecurityManager. Pull request provided by Kyle Stiemann.