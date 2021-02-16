Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.0.2, 9.0.43, 8.5.63 en 7.0.108 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:
Tomcat 10.0.2 Released
The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 10.0.2 of Apache Tomcat. This release is the first stable release in the 10.0.x series and is targeted at Jakarta EE 9.
Users of Tomcat 10 onwards should be aware that, as a result of the move from Java EE to Jakarta EE as part of the transfer of Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation, the primary package for all implemented APIs has changed from javax.* to jakarta.*. This will almost certainly require code changes to enable applications to migrate from Tomcat 9 and earlier to Tomcat 10 and later. A migration tool is under development to aid this process.
The notable changes in this release are:
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 10 changelog.
- Add support for using Unix domain sockets for NIO when running on Java 16 or later.
- Add a new StringInterpreter interface that allows applications to provide customised string attribute value to type conversion within JSPs. This allows applications to provide a conversion implementation that is optimised for the application.
- Add peerAddress to coyote request, which contains the IP address of the direct connection peer. If a reverse proxy sits in front of Tomcat and the RemoteIp(Valve|Filter) is used, the peerAddress is likely to differ from the remoteAddress. The remoteAddress is likely to contain the address of the client in front of the reverse proxy, not the address of the proxy itself.
Tomcat 9.0.43 Released
The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.43 of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.41 include:
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.
Tomcat 8.5.63 Released
The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.63 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x replaces 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.61 include:
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.
- Escape elements in the access log that need to be escaped for the access log to be parsed unambiguously.
Tomcat 7.0.108 Released
The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 7.0.108 of Apache Tomcat. This release contains a number of bug fixes and improvements compared to version 7.0.107.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 7 changelog. Note: End of life date for Apache Tomcat 7.0.x is announced.
- Fix a potential file descriptor leak when WebSocket connections are attempted and fail. Patch provided by Maurizio Adami.