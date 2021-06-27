Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Apache Tomcat 10.0.7 / 9.0.48 / 8.5.68

Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.0.7, 9.0.48 en 8.5.68 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 10.0.7 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 10.0.7 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Jakarta EE 9 platform.

Applications that run on Tomcat 9 and earlier will not run on Tomcat 10 without changes. Java EE based applications designed for Tomcat 9 and earlier may be placed in the $CATALINA_BASE/webapps-javaee directory and Tomcat will automatically convert them to Jakarta EE and copy them to the webapps directory. This conversion is performed using the Apache Tomcat migration tool for Jakarta EE tool which is also available as a separate download for off-line use.

The notable changes in this release are:
  • Improve robustness of HTTP/2 HPACK decoding
  • Improvements to the handling of the Transfer-Encoding header
  • Review code used to generate Java source from JSPs and tags and remove code found to be unnecessary.
    Warning: Please test that all your JSP pages are compiled successfully. There are known regressions caused by this change, to be fixed in the next release. See bugs 65387, 65390.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 10 changelog.

Tomcat 9.0.48 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.48 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Java EE 8 platform. The notable changes compared to 9.0.48 include:
  • Improve robustness of HTTP/2 HPACK decoding.
  • Improvements to the handling of the Transfer-Encoding header.
  • Review code used to generate Java source from JSPs and tags and remove code found to be unnecessary.
  • Backport the updated blocking NIO code and optimizations from Tomcat 10.0.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.

Tomcat 8.5.68 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.68 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Java EE 7 platform. The notable changes compared to 8.5.66 include:
  • Improve robustness of HTTP/2 HPACK decoding
  • Improvements to the handling of the Transfer-Encoding header
  • Review code used to generate Java source from JSPs and tags and remove code found to be unnecessary.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.
