Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.0.0-M4, 9.0.34 en 8.5.54 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 10.0.0-M4 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 10.0.0-M4 of Apache Tomcat. This release is a milestone release and is targeted at Jakarta EE 9.



Users of Tomcat 10 onwards should be aware that, as a result of the move from Java EE to Jakarta EE as part of the transfer of Java EE to the Eclipse Foundation, the primary package for all implemented APIs has changed from javax.* to jakarta.*. This will almost certainly require code changes to enable applications to migrate from Tomcat 9 and earlier to Tomcat 10 and later. A migration tool is under development to aid this process.



The notable changes in this release are: Replace configuration via system property with configuration via an attribute on the appropriate element where practical. A large number of system properties have been replaced.

Add support for default values when using ${...} property replacement in configuration files. Based on a pull request provided by Bernd Bohmann.

Replace the system property org.apache.tomcat.util.buf.UDecoder.ALLOW_ENCODED_SLASH with the Connector attribute encodedSolidusHandling that adds an additional option to pass the %2f sequence through to the application without decoding it in addition to rejecting such sequences and decoding such sequences. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 10 (alpha) changelog.



Tomcat 9.0.34 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.34 of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.33 include:

When configuring an HTTP Connector, warn if the encoding specified for URIEncoding is not a superset of US-ASCII as required by RFC 7230.

Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.



Tomcat 8.5.54 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.54 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x replaces 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.53 include:

When configuring an HTTP Connector, warn if the encoding specified for URIEncoding is not a superset of US-ASCII as required by RFC 7230.

Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.