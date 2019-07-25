Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 9.0.22 en 8.5.43 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 9.0.22 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.22 of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.21 include: Add user buildable optional modules for easier CDI 2 and JAX-RS support. Also include a new documentation page describing how to use it.

Update to Tomcat Native 1.2.23 including Windows binaries built with OpenSSL 1.1.1c.

Update to Eclipse Complier for Java 4.12. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.



Tomcat 8.5.43 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.43 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x replaces 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.42 include: Add the ability for a UserDatabase to monitor the backing XML file for changes and reload the source file if a change in the last modified time is detected. This is enabled by default meaning that changes to $CATALINA_BASE/conf/tomcat-users.xml will now take effect a short time after the file is saved.

Update to Tomcat Native 1.2.23 including Windows binaries built with OpenSSL 1.1.1c. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.