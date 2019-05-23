Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 9.0.20 en 8.5.41 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 9.0.20 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.20 of Apache Tomcat. The notable changes compared to 9.0.19 include: The useAsyncIO boolean attribute on the Connector element value now defaults to true.

Stack traces written by the OneLineFormatter are fully indented. The entire stack trace is now indented by an additional TAB character.

Various HTTP/2 improvements and stability fixes. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.



Tomcat 8.5.41 Released



The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.41 of Apache Tomcat. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x replaces 8.0.x and includes new features pulled forward from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes compared to 8.5.40 include: Stack traces written by the OneLineFormatter are fully indented. The entire stack trace is now indented by an additional TAB character.

Avoid OutOfMemoryErrors and ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsExceptions when accessing large files via the default servlet when resource caching has been disabled.

When running on newer JREs that don't support SSLv2Hello, don't warn that it is not available unless explicitly configured. Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.