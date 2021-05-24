Software-update: Apache Tomcat 10.0.6 / 9.0.46 / 8.5.66

Apache Tomcat is een Webcontainer die is ontwikkeld door de Apache Software Foundation. Tomcat voert Java Servlets en JavaServer Pages uit, en biedt een http-webomgeving aan waarop Java-code direct kan worden gedraaid. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.0.6, 9.0.46 en 8.5.66 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Tomcat 10.0.6 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 10.0.6 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Jakarta EE 9 platform.

Applications that run on Tomcat 9 and earlier will not run on Tomcat 10 without changes. Java EE based applications designed for Tomcat 9 and earlier may be placed in the $CATALINA_BASE/webapps-javaee directory and Tomcat will automatically convert them to Jakarta EE and copy them to the webapps directory. This conversion is performed using the Apache Tomcat migration tool for Jakarta EE tool which is also available as a separate download for off-line use.

The notable changes in this release are:
  • Ensure the correct escaping of attribute values and search filters in the JNDIRealm.
  • HandlesTypes should include classes that use the specified annotation types on fields or methods.
  • Refactor the creation of WebSocket end point, decoder and encoder instances to be more IoC friendly. Instances are now created via the InstanceManager where possible.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 10 changelog.

Tomcat 9.0.46 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 9.0.46 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Java EE 8 platform. The notable changes compared to 9.0.45 include:
  • Ensure the correct escaping of attribute values and search filters in the JNDIRealm.
  • HandlesTypes should include classes that use the specified annotation types on fields or methods.
  • Refactor the creation of WebSocket end point, decoder and encoder instances to be more IoC friendly. Instances are now created via the InstanceManager where possible.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 9 changelog.

Tomcat 8.5.66 Released

The Apache Tomcat Project is proud to announce the release of version 8.5.66 of Apache Tomcat. This release implements specifications that are part of the Java EE 7 platform. The notable changes compared to 8.5.65 include:
  • Ensure the correct escaping of attribute values and search filters in the JNDIRealm.
  • HandlesTypes should include classes that use the specified annotation types on fields or methods.
  • Refactor the creation of WebSocket end point, decoder and encoder instances to be more IoC friendly. Instances are now created via the InstanceManager where possible.
Full details of these changes, and all the other changes, are available in the Tomcat 8.5 changelog.
Versienummer 10.0.6 / 9.0.46 / 8.5.66
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Java
Website Apache Tomcat Project
Download https://tomcat.apache.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 24-05-2021 22:4517

24-05-2021 • 22:45

17 Linkedin

Bron: Apache Tomcat Project

Update-historie

06-'21 Apache Tomcat 10.0.7 / 9.0.48 / 8.5.68 0
05-'21 Apache Tomcat 10.0.6 / 9.0.46 / 8.5.66 17
02-'21 Apache Tomcat 10.0.2 / 9.0.43 / 8.5.63 / 7.0.108 0
11-'20 Apache Tomcat 10.0.0-M10 / 9.0.40 / 8.5.60 / 7.0.107 0
06-'20 Apache Tomcat 10.0.0-M6 / 9.0.36 / 8.5.56 0
04-'20 Apache Tomcat 10.0.0-M4 / 9.0.34 / 8.5.54 0
07-'19 Apache Tomcat 9.0.22 / 8.5.43 0
05-'19 Apache Tomcat 9.0.20 / 8.5.41 0
04-'19 Apache Tomcat 9.0.19 / 8.5.40 / 7.0.94 0
10-'18 Apache Tomcat 9.0.12 / 8.5.34 / 7.0.91 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Apache Tomcat

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+111+20+30Ongemodereerd6
Wijzig sortering
+1sspiff
25 mei 2021 00:50
Weet iemand of dit nog actief gebruikt wordt voor nieuwe applicaties? Ik heb deze ooit moeten gebruiken toen ik nog op de schoolbanken zat, maar ben sindsdien nooit meer Servlets of Tomcat tegengekomen.
+1Cyb
@sspiff25 mei 2021 01:32
Tomcat en Servlets worden erg veel gebruikt, het zijn immers de standaard keuzes bij Java web development, en Java is één van de meeste gebruikte talen. Bij php websites zie je vaak extensies als .php, wat bij Servlets niet het geval is, waardoor het niet opvalt. Sterker nog, je zou kunnen zeggen dat als het wel zou opvallen, je iets verkeerd doet als developer.

Ook gebruikt een Java servlet applicatie meestal wat meer resources, waardoor je het wat minder bij kleine sites en kleine bedrijven zal tegenkomen. Bij financiele instellingen zie je erg vaak Servlets.
Het direct programmeren op Servlets is overigens wel vrij low-level. Meestal wordt er nog een higher-level web framework boven gebruikt, bijv. Spring MVC of een eigen framework.
Tweakers draait trouwens ook op Servlets.
+1-Dream
@Cyb25 mei 2021 09:00
Ik zie nog maar zelden .php in de url staan hoor. Terwijl toch bijna 80% van het internet op PHP draait.

Deze site draait trouwens ook op PHP, maar heeft .html achter de artikel links staan. Ziet er nu een beetje apart uit, maar was vroeger waarschijnlijk niet heel gek.
+1sspiff
@-Dream25 mei 2021 09:09
Wacht - wat is het nu - draait Tweakers op PHP of Java?
+1Cyb
@sspiff25 mei 2021 10:22
Veel bedrijven draaien Java. Vaak ook in combinatie met andere talen. PHP is bijvoorbeeld niet echt een taal die je in een grote back end wilt gebruiken, maar prima in de front-end kan.
reviews: Tweakers 7: waarom een eigen Java-back-end?
reviews: Praktisch geheugenbeheer in Java bij Tweakers.net
reviews: Tweakers' serverpark anno 2013
+1-Dream
@sspiff25 mei 2021 11:00
Ik begreep uit deze .plan dat Tweakers op het Symfony framework draait. Symfony is een bekend PHP framework.
0Standeman
@sspiff25 mei 2021 09:21
Zover ik weet is het een mix. Pricewatch is bijvoorbeeld java (als ik het me goed herinner).
0i-chat
@-Dream25 mei 2021 10:06
Deze site draait trouwens ook op PHP, maar heeft .html achter de artikel links staan. Ziet er nu een beetje apart uit, maar was vroeger waarschijnlijk niet heel gek.
waarom is het gek om in php-driven sites html te gebruiken, de hele website is opgemaakt uit blokken dynamisch gegenereerde html en css code.
Ik zie nog maar zelden .php in de url staan hoor. Terwijl toch bijna 80% van het internet op PHP draait.
dat is simpelweg het gevolg van search-frienly urls daarin kun je met tools als. apache mod_rewrite je string gewoon aanpassen. bij tweakers is dat bijvoorbeeld:

tweakers.net/index.php?cat=downloads&id=56022&friendlyname=apachte-tomcat-blabla terwijl de externe link dat allemaal netjes naar een. /downloads/nummer/apache-blabla.html. noemt.
het voordeel hierbij is voor de browser: wanneer je deze pagina download krijg je dus ook. een map met downloads/nummer/friendlyname.html in plaats van een hele lange string.
0YaPP
@Cyb25 mei 2021 10:02
Bij php websites zie je vaak extensies als .php
Doorgaans niet. De meeste frameworks hebben daar ook opties voor om de .php te verbergen.
Zelfs Wikipedia en Facebook draaien op PHP, zie je niets van.
De meeste WordPress sites idem ditto.
0Cyb
@YaPP25 mei 2021 10:11
Eens, ik bedoelde meer: als je het ziet dat een website op php draait, dan zie je dat vaak aan de .php extensie. Er zijn ook andere manieren, zoals kijken naar HTTP headers etc. Maar goed, dit detail is niet echt het punt wat ik in mijn post probeer aan te geven.
+1ShitHappens
@sspiff25 mei 2021 00:58
N=1 natuurlijk, maar de nieuwe applicaties die wij uitbrengen zijn veelal gebaseerd op Spring, en die gebruikt vervolgens weer Tomcat als webserver.
+1Typnix
@sspiff25 mei 2021 01:00
Jazeker. Juist vanwege zijn simplistische architectuur. Al is het wel aan te raden om het te draaien met NGINX als front end.
+1Urk
@sspiff25 mei 2021 01:05
Jazeker, ESET Protect (voorheen ESET ESMC) gebruikt Apache Tomcat als webserver
+1Luuk2015
@sspiff25 mei 2021 01:23
Een framework als Spring maakt gebruik van Tomcat als webserver.
+1supersnathan94
@sspiff25 mei 2021 06:08
Jazeker. Het grootste java framework (Spring) gebruikt onder water Tomcat (Jetty kan ook namelijk) als webserver. Hier een artikel van baeldung van begin dit jaar over wat verschillende configuraties en opties: https://www.baeldung.com/spring-boot-configure-tomcat

Geeft denk ik wel aan dat dit zeker nog leeft en veelvuldig gebruikt wordt.
0stefanhendriks
@supersnathan9425 mei 2021 11:00
je doelt op Spring Boot? Dat is een mooie ontwikkeling inderdaad. Van je eigen WAR bakken en die in een Tomcat App zetten je app zelf laten booten en Tomcat laten gebruiken. Veel handiger als je snel instanties wil opspinnen en met containers wil werken.
0supersnathan94
@stefanhendriks25 mei 2021 12:16
Niet alleen “Boot”. Spring web MVC, data en batch bijvoorbeeld ook. Boot is slechts een onderdeel van het grotere ecosysteem.

Idd voor containerisatie ook heel handig.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee