Serato heeft updates van zijn Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht, met 2.5.5 voor de Pro-versie en 1.5.5 voor de Lite-uitvoering als versienummers. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro en Lite uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden, dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:
New Features
Other Changes
- Serato Virtual Audio
- Improvements to the live streaming workflow with the addition of Serato Virtual Audio, removing the need for iShowU to be used. This also adds live streaming capability for Apple M1 machines.
- Plays function can now be disabled.
- Instant Doubles no longer increases Plays.
- Audio quality improved when scratching with Phase on Windows.
- Fixed an issue where album artwork was not displayed for WAV files.
- Fixed a subscription renewal error when upgrading from Toolkit to Suite.
- Fixed an issue where certain "Subscription Active" pop-ups displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect text was displayed in the "Subscription Expiring Soon" pop-up.
- Various crash fixes.