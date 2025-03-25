Software-update: Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.0

Serato logo Serato heeft versie 3.3.0 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide programma's zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-versies is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

New Features:
  • Added support for Apple Music streaming
Other changes:
  • When connecting Phase, the virtual decks are set to wireless mode by default
  • Phase can be assigned to decks three and four on 4 channel DVS supported hardware
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug on the Reloop Flux where THRU mode could be entered using the physical buttons when they should be disabled
  • Fixed a bug with custom MIDI mapping on the RANE FOUR
  • Fixed a crash when loading when loading some OGG files

Serato DJ Pro

Versienummer 3.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serato
Download https://serato.com/dj/pro/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

25-03-2025
submitter: danmark_ori

25-03-2025 • 21:45

8

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Serato

Update-historie

09-05 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.2 1
04-04 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.1 1
25-03 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.0 8
10-12 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.4 4
30-10 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.3 0
10-10 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.2 3
07-'24 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.0 4
03-'24 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.1.2 0
08-'23 Serato DJ Pro 3.0.10 0
06-'23 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.0.8 0
Meer historie

Serato DJ Pro

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (8)

theduke1989 25 maart 2025 21:49
Heeft iemand met dit soort applicaties waarbij de bpm getoond wordt etc. Op je begin als met de lied zelf?.

Ben van plan om Madtracker weer aan te slingeren. Maar dan is BPM echt een must.
biteMark @theduke198925 maart 2025 22:33
Ik weet niet of het nog altijd ontwikkeld wordt maar vroeger was er Virtual DJ.
DLabs @biteMark25 maart 2025 23:09
zeker! https://virtualdj.com/products/virtualdj/changelog.html
Indifstublatia @biteMark27 maart 2025 09:39
Virtual DJ is er nog altijd en wordt nog altijd geüpdatet. Echter wordt VDJ meer gebruikt voor de simpele DJ's (no offense, ook profi's gebruiken het, maar dat zijn meer de oudere mensen) die geen poespas willen en voor bruiloften is het ook een goed stukje software, Serato DJ echter, is professionele DJ software die alleen op specifieke hardware draait. Een mixer met twee turntables (direct aangedreven platenspelers) en/of tabletops (in feite mediaspelers met een draaischijf) kan je alleen met Serato DJ laten werken als deze gecertificeerd zijn of als je er een Reloop Flux tussen aansluit (mixer en spelers op de Flux, Flux op de computer). Ik heb bijvoorbeeld een Roland DJ-505 met ingebouwde TR-S drummachine, deze werkt alleen met Serato. Er zijn knappe koppen die hem gemapped hebben om te werken met Traktor Pro 3 en 4, maar dat werkt voor de massa niet zo goed als gehoopt. Deze professionele DJ controller is ontworpen voor gebruik met Serato.

Verreweg de meeste DJ's gebruiken Serato en Rekordbox. Rekordbox is de 'industry standard', echter is het een zogeheten fork van Serato en heeft het behoorlijke nukken (tenzij je met CDJ-3000's en een DJM A9 oid werkt, die werken met Serato/Rekordbox in HID-mode en hebben geen last van die nukken).
DrWaltman @theduke198925 maart 2025 21:54
Kan je uitleggen wat je precies nodig hebt? Bpm is vrij makkelijk zelf uit te vogelen, maar in bulk onhandig.
KeRsTmAnNeKe @theduke198925 maart 2025 22:41
Kan je niet je hele library op BPM scannen? En als een track nog niet gescanned is dat deze dan dat direct doet bij het inladen?

Paar jaar met Itch gewerkt, was een verademing na het toen al zwaar verouderde BPM Studio.
Extace666 25 maart 2025 23:14
Rekordbox is tegenwoordig ook gratie en toch wwp eem beetje de festival /club standaard
Digimann 26 maart 2025 17:35
Als ik dit soort software nodig heb gebruik ik Mixxx (mixxx.org). Een open Source equivalent en met wat ik er mee doe is het goed genoeg!

