Serato heeft versie 3.3.0 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide programma's zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-versies is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

New Features: Added support for Apple Music streaming Other changes: When connecting Phase, the virtual decks are set to wireless mode by default

Phase can be assigned to decks three and four on 4 channel DVS supported hardware Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug on the Reloop Flux where THRU mode could be entered using the physical buttons when they should be disabled

Fixed a bug with custom MIDI mapping on the RANE FOUR

Fixed a crash when loading when loading some OGG files