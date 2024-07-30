Software-update: Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.0

Serato heeft versie 3.2.0 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide programma's zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

New Serato FX
  • Experience a Full Suite of New FX: Powerful, custom-built enhancements are here. Dive into the mix with high-quality FX you know and love—now significantly upgraded and carefully crafted by Serato.
  • Create Your Signature Sound With Custom FX: For the first time in Serato DJ, take full control over your FX. Exclusively available to Suite, Expansions, and FX license holders, create, save, name, and manage an unlimited amount of custom presets, tailored exactly to your style.
  • Creative Channel FX: Assign four different sounds with a new Channel FX section, allowing you to move beyond a default filter knob effect.
  • Enhanced View Modes: Explore our redesigned interface with advanced parameters, designed to enhance your control and flexibility. Utilize the slim view mode for more library viewing.
Native Apple Silicon Support
  • For Mac users, Serato 3.2.0 introduces native support for Apple Silicon processors (M1, M2, M3 machines). This update ensures optimal performance and full utilization of your device's processing power.
New Features
  • Native Apple Silicon Support.
  • New Serato FX.
    • New Effect Presets.
    • A New FX Panel including 3 view modes: Slim View, Default View and Advanced View.
    • Advanced View mode is exclusively available to Suite, Expansions, and FX licence holders. This mode unlocks sophisticated parameter adjustments and the ability to save custom FX presets.
    • 4x Favourite FX Banks.
    • Channel FX (for supported hardware) gives you the ability to change the effect applied using your hardware's Filter knob.
Other Changes
  • Manual Loops now respect Quantize value.
  • Improved Unicode support.
  • Improved international character handling.
  • Removed support for Serato Remote & Remote Mini apps.
  • Stopped Serato DJ Pro trying to launch when being run on a Mac that does not have Metal Rendering.
  • Improved crash reporting for Windows users.
  • CPU & memory optimisations.
  • Performance & stability optimisations.
  • Added Rane FOUR 1.0.3 Mac Audio Driver to Serato DJ Pro installer
Hardware Changes to FX
  • Hardware with FX MODE buttons now toggle between Slim and Default FX views.
  • Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX6 Merge FX presets have been updated:
    • Preset 1: Slot 2 is now Echo instead of Tape Echo. Slot 4 is Stretch instead of Time Freeze.
    • Preset 2: Slot 1 is now Infinity Tone instead of Noise Sweep. Slot 4 is Roll instead of Looper.
    • Preset 3: Slot 1 is now Infinity Tone instead of Noise Sweep. Slot 5 is Ping Pong Delay instead of Side Delay.
    • Preset 4: Slot 3 is now Vast Reverb instead of Space Reverb.
  • MASTER FX channel assign is now supported for the following devices:
    • Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10
    • Roland DJ-202
    • Roland DJ-505
  • Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 can now apply Smart CFX and Smart Fader FX simultaneously.
  • Denon DJ MC6000MK2 now has independent On/Off control for Channel FX.
  • Vestax VFX-1 FX now selects Tremolo when Tremolo is selected via hardware.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the Rane MP2015 would not connect to Serato DJ Pro at its default 48khz sample rate
  • Fixed an issue where Sticker Lock was occasionally not respecting the vinyl position
  • Fixed an issue where Mono Output was not being respected when using Serato Stem features
  • Fixed an issue where there was a brief increase in Stem Output volume when turning on/off a stem part for some DJs
  • Fixed an issue where connecting a CDJ in HID mode would cause playback to toggle between forward and reverse
  • Fixed an issue where the limiter warning light could get stuck on for some DJs
  • Fixed an issue where some DJs could not add tracks to their Beatport locker after attempting to overfill it
  • Fixed an issue where the cue audio output volume was not set correctly for some devices
  • Fixed an issue where there was a coloured block being shown on Denon DJ SC6000 screens before the start of the waveform
  • Fixed an issue where the Enter Keyboard Key was not controlling the playback of Deck 2 when used in Serato DJ 2 deck offline mode
  • Fixed an issue where some DJs were seeing missing waveform data in the Rane 72 screen displays
  • Fixed an issue where some DJs were getting a crash while holding shift and moving the platter on a Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10.
  • Fixed an issue where tracks were not being marked as played and added to history when using the Pioneer DJ DJM-V10 or DJM-V10-LF.
  • Fixed an issue where the Serato Video preview windows did not scale correctly when moving between output displays.
  • Fixed an issue where the Pioneer DJ XDJ-RX3 4 beat loop button would start the loop at the incorrect position when long pressed.
  • Fixed an issue where some MP3 files were being marked corrupt incorrectly.
  • Fixed an issue where TAP tempo was not being translated when Serato DJ's language was set to Japanese.
  • Fixed an issue where PHASE units would not be available if they were connected to Serato DJ Pro before primary hardware was connected.
  • Fixed an issue where Serato DJ Pro was not setting the vinyl speed start and stop time correctly for some devices when connected.
  • Fixed an issue where Quantize was not working when in Dual Deck mode.
  • Fixed an issue where shift+pitch fader movements were not applying BPM changes correctly for some devices.

Serato DJ Pro

Versienummer 3.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serato
Download https://serato.com/dj/pro/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

MazDaMan1970 30 juli 2024 10:49
Fijn dat er nu ook native support is voor Apple Silicon.

Ik ben benieuwd hoe het nu verder gaat met Serato, aangezien de overname-deal van PioneerDJ/Alpha Theta niet meer mag doorgaan. Ik zou het iig niet verkeerd vinden als ze door VirtualDJ, of InMusic (oa. Denon DJ & Numark) worden overgenomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MazDaMan1970 op 30 juli 2024 10:50]

gadgetgoeroe @MazDaMan197030 juli 2024 11:09
Ja, ik begrijp niet waarom InMusic niet doorpakt. VirtualDJ heeft geen hardwarelijn en zal die waarschijnlijk ook nooit starten. Er hangt teveel van af, lijkt me, voor InMusic.

Roland heeft overigens ook de middelen om Serato over te nemen.
MazDaMan1970 @gadgetgoeroe30 juli 2024 11:48
Ja, Inmusic zou dan een serieuze concurrent kunnen worden, van PioneerDJ die nu nog de markt domineert. Dan zou men nu een goede desktop-versie kunnen maken van Engine, met Serato technologie (vooral de STEMS).

Roland zou idd ook nog een goede kandidaat zijn & dan zou men serieus de DJ markt kunnen veroveren.
YouriHL 8 augustus 2024 11:29
Wat een verschrikkelijk slechte update.
Ik gebruik meer dan 10 jaar Serato DJ Pro en sinds de overnamedeal begon, is het niet meer wat het geweest is. De website ligt er geregeld uit, updates zijn slecht gecodeerd, klantenservice is niet om over naar huis te schrijven en als klap op de vuurpijl, met update 3.2.0 zijn de meest gebruikte oude effecten die ik plezierig vond, verdwenen. Letterlijk weg. Ik heb Serato DJ Pro unlocked via mijn Roland DJ-505 en o.a. Filter Dub Echo, die ik eigen heb gemaakt en i.c.m. STEMS een eigen draai heb kunnen geven voor mijn eigen stijl, is compleet verdwenen. Staat NIET in de lijst. Ook Dub Echo, die ergens op hun website vermeld staat (onder de noemer, beschikbaar voor alle gebruikers van SDJPro 3.2.0), staat niet in mijn lijst van FX.

Er zijn er meer die klagen over de effecten. Serato kondigde groots aan dat Pioneer DJ's noise effect z'n weg heeft gevonden naar Serato DJ Pro vanaf versie 3.2.0, maar die is alleen voor mensen die de subscriptie-versie van Serato DJ Pro gebruiken. Bizar. Dat is niet zoals het op hun website staat en ook niet in hun changelog van de update. Ik weet dat Tweakers hier niets mee kan, maar ik wil toch mensen waarschuwen niet zomaar te updaten als je veelvuldig gebruik maakt van de oude FX Packs.

Dat gezegd hebbende, ik wacht inmiddels 8 dagen op een reactie van Serato op mijn ticket. De vorige vier keer (in de afgelopen 10 jaar) dat ik een ticket verstuurde, duurde het tussen de 10 en 48 dagen eer er een reactie kwam.

[Reactie gewijzigd door YouriHL op 8 augustus 2024 11:30]



