Serato heeft versie 3.2.0 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide programma's zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

New Serato FX Experience a Full Suite of New FX: Powerful, custom-built enhancements are here. Dive into the mix with high-quality FX you know and love—now significantly upgraded and carefully crafted by Serato.

Create Your Signature Sound With Custom FX: For the first time in Serato DJ, take full control over your FX. Exclusively available to Suite, Expansions, and FX license holders, create, save, name, and manage an unlimited amount of custom presets, tailored exactly to your style.

Creative Channel FX: Assign four different sounds with a new Channel FX section, allowing you to move beyond a default filter knob effect.

Enhanced View Modes: Explore our redesigned interface with advanced parameters, designed to enhance your control and flexibility. Utilize the slim view mode for more library viewing. Native Apple Silicon Support For Mac users, Serato 3.2.0 introduces native support for Apple Silicon processors (M1, M2, M3 machines). This update ensures optimal performance and full utilization of your device's processing power. New Features Native Apple Silicon Support.

New Serato FX. New Effect Presets. A New FX Panel including 3 view modes: Slim View, Default View and Advanced View. Advanced View mode is exclusively available to Suite, Expansions, and FX licence holders. This mode unlocks sophisticated parameter adjustments and the ability to save custom FX presets. 4x Favourite FX Banks. Channel FX (for supported hardware) gives you the ability to change the effect applied using your hardware's Filter knob.

Other Changes Manual Loops now respect Quantize value.

Improved Unicode support.

Improved international character handling.

Removed support for Serato Remote & Remote Mini apps.

Stopped Serato DJ Pro trying to launch when being run on a Mac that does not have Metal Rendering.

Improved crash reporting for Windows users.

CPU & memory optimisations.

Performance & stability optimisations.

Added Rane FOUR 1.0.3 Mac Audio Driver to Serato DJ Pro installer Hardware Changes to FX Hardware with FX MODE buttons now toggle between Slim and Default FX views.

Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX6 Merge FX presets have been updated: Preset 1: Slot 2 is now Echo instead of Tape Echo. Slot 4 is Stretch instead of Time Freeze. Preset 2: Slot 1 is now Infinity Tone instead of Noise Sweep. Slot 4 is Roll instead of Looper. Preset 3: Slot 1 is now Infinity Tone instead of Noise Sweep. Slot 5 is Ping Pong Delay instead of Side Delay. Preset 4: Slot 3 is now Vast Reverb instead of Space Reverb.

MASTER FX channel assign is now supported for the following devices: Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10 Roland DJ-202 Roland DJ-505

Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 can now apply Smart CFX and Smart Fader FX simultaneously.

Denon DJ MC6000MK2 now has independent On/Off control for Channel FX.

Vestax VFX-1 FX now selects Tremolo when Tremolo is selected via hardware. Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the Rane MP2015 would not connect to Serato DJ Pro at its default 48khz sample rate

Fixed an issue where Sticker Lock was occasionally not respecting the vinyl position

Fixed an issue where Mono Output was not being respected when using Serato Stem features

Fixed an issue where there was a brief increase in Stem Output volume when turning on/off a stem part for some DJs

Fixed an issue where connecting a CDJ in HID mode would cause playback to toggle between forward and reverse

Fixed an issue where the limiter warning light could get stuck on for some DJs

Fixed an issue where some DJs could not add tracks to their Beatport locker after attempting to overfill it

Fixed an issue where the cue audio output volume was not set correctly for some devices

Fixed an issue where there was a coloured block being shown on Denon DJ SC6000 screens before the start of the waveform

Fixed an issue where the Enter Keyboard Key was not controlling the playback of Deck 2 when used in Serato DJ 2 deck offline mode

Fixed an issue where some DJs were seeing missing waveform data in the Rane 72 screen displays

Fixed an issue where some DJs were getting a crash while holding shift and moving the platter on a Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX10.

Fixed an issue where tracks were not being marked as played and added to history when using the Pioneer DJ DJM-V10 or DJM-V10-LF.

Fixed an issue where the Serato Video preview windows did not scale correctly when moving between output displays.

Fixed an issue where the Pioneer DJ XDJ-RX3 4 beat loop button would start the loop at the incorrect position when long pressed.

Fixed an issue where some MP3 files were being marked corrupt incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where TAP tempo was not being translated when Serato DJ's language was set to Japanese.

Fixed an issue where PHASE units would not be available if they were connected to Serato DJ Pro before primary hardware was connected.

Fixed an issue where Serato DJ Pro was not setting the vinyl speed start and stop time correctly for some devices when connected.

Fixed an issue where Quantize was not working when in Dual Deck mode.

Fixed an issue where shift+pitch fader movements were not applying BPM changes correctly for some devices.