Er is met versienummer 9.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.309 titels, wat er 37 minder zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Mailslots reimplemented using server-side I/O.

More support for ODBC Windows drivers.

Still more user32 data structures in shared memory. Bugs fixed in 9.14 (total 20): #11268 Civilization I for Windows (16-bt) incorrectly displays some dialogues

#32679 cmd.exe Add support for || and &&

#48167 1000 Mots V4.0.2 freeze when 3 words are pronounced - Underrun of data

#48455 Multiple .inf driver installers hang due to missing handling of architecture-specific SourceDisks{Names,Files} .inf sections (Native Instruments Native Access 1.9, WinCDEmu 4.1)

#49944 Multiple games fail to detect audio device (Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction, I Am Alive)

#50231 Ys: Origin shows black screen during video playback

#54735 AOL (America Online) Desktop Beta fails when installing .net 4.8

#54788 AOL 5.0 Installation fails

#55662 Different behaviour of "set" command

#55798 Unreal Engine 5.2: Wine minidumps take hours to load into a debugger

#56751 New WoW64 compilation fails on Ubuntu Bionic

#56861 Background color of selected items in ListView(or ListCtrl) is white

#56954 Regression causes wine to generate ntlm_auth processes

#56956 MSVC cl.exe 19.* fails to flush intermediate file

#56957 CEF application (BSG Launcher) freezes on mouse hover action

#56958 ChessBase 17 crashes after splash screen

#56969 Act of War (Direct Action, High Treason) crashes in wined3d when loading the mission

#56972 Warlords III: Darklords Rising shows empty screen in virtual desktop

#56977 accept()-ed socket fds are never marked as cacheable

#56994 mbstowcs for UTF8, with an exact (not overallocated) output buffer size fails