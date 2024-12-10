Software-update: Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.4

Serato heeft versie 3.2.4 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide programma's zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-versies is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

New Features:
  • Serato DJ Pro support for the AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ
  • Tracks now load faster when loaded from folders with many files in them
  • A popup notification is now shown when there is no internet connection and a subscription has expired
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a bug that could cause waveforms to disappear on the Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 display
  • Fixed a crash that could occur on startup or device connection
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when using Beatport/Beatsource and the streaming account is used on another device
  • Fixed a bug that caused Stem FX to be disengaged on deck 2 when loading a track to deck 1 with the AlphaTheta DDJ-GRV6
  • Fixed a bug that prevented an FX slot from being armed on start up of the DDJ-REV5

Serato DJ Pro

Versienummer 3.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serato
Download https://serato.com/dj/pro/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Serato

DefaultError 11 december 2024 09:41
Eindelijk weer eens een audio onderdeel. Leuk ja, voor King King King of de camping!
DIY DJ'en mag, klaar voor de feestdagen stemmingmakers. In combinatie met een Pioneer DJM is dat wel bijzonder collectors item onder de kerstboom.
mangahuisman @DefaultError11 december 2024 16:58
En Rekordbox?
En Rekordbox?
Jee-Bee @mangahuisman11 december 2024 17:13
Of Mixxx (https://mixxx.org/)
hatross 12 december 2024 23:45
DJ Lite is free, DJ pro en DJ suite zijn betaald. Het is dus niet helemaal freeware, of zie ik dat verkeersd?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

