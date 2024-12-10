Serato heeft versie 3.2.4 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide programma's zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-versies is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

New Features: Serato DJ Pro support for the AlphaTheta XDJ-AZ

Tracks now load faster when loaded from folders with many files in them

A popup notification is now shown when there is no internet connection and a subscription has expired Bug Fixes: Fixed a bug that could cause waveforms to disappear on the Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 display

Fixed a crash that could occur on startup or device connection

Fixed a crash that could occur when using Beatport/Beatsource and the streaming account is used on another device

Fixed a bug that caused Stem FX to be disengaged on deck 2 when loading a track to deck 1 with the AlphaTheta DDJ-GRV6

Fixed a bug that prevented an FX slot from being armed on start up of the DDJ-REV5