Serato heeft verleden week versie 3.0.7 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht en inmiddels is er ook alweer een opvolger verschenen. Beide programma's zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

Changes in Serato DJ Pro version 3.0.8: Added support for the Numark Mixstream Pro Go

Fixed a persistent crash on start up for some Windows users. Changes in Serato DJ Pro version 3.0.7: Added support for the Hercules DJControl Inpulse 200MK2

Added a mapping for the Reloop MIXON 8 to toggle View modes with SHIFT + BACK

Added a popup notification to let people know if OS microphone permissions are not enabled

Added a popup notification to prompt people to login to Serato DJ on application start up so all licenses are activated

Bundled new MacOS Ventura drivers for the Pioneer DJ DJM-850, DJM-900NXS and DJM-900SRT

Bundled new Windows drivers for the Hercules DJControl series

Fixed a bug where during certain conditions If SHIFT is pressed while SLIP is engaged active loop playback is broken

Fixed a bug to stop ID3 tags being mistakenly written on track eject

Fixed a bug affecting pad colours in Pitch Play mode for the Reloop MIXON 8

Fixed a bug that prevented toggling of Vinyl / CDJ options in the Setup Screen for the Pioneer DJ DDJ-SZ

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Serato DJ to hang on startup if tracks were in the prepared stems crate

Fixed a bug that could overwrite or move set cue points on certain systems with slow filesystems if triggered under certain conditions