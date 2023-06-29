Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.11 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

So this is the end of life release for the 23.1 series which includes the recent FreeBSD advisories as well as plugin support for Zabbix 6.4.

We have finished the OpenVPN MVC "instances" for anyone who is interested in a preview using the current development release. FreeBSD 13.2 side looks ready so we will be releasing 23.7-RC1 some time in the second half of July. The final 23.7 release is scheduled for July 31. The upgrade path from 23.1 will be enabled shortly after the new major release, but can take up to 24 hours due to testing and mirror propagation. Please do not despair. ;)