Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars achter OPNsense hebben de vijfde update voor versie 25.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This release improves overall RADIUS support, moves the captive portal from IPFW to PF, creates visibility of external certificate sources in the system and offers a glimpse into the filter automation GUI revamp which could one day replace the remaining static firewall rules edit pages. Speaking of static pages: MVC/API conversions are almost 80% complete now and we would really like to continue that trend. Also brace for impact as we crash-land Dnsmasq DHCP support in a stable release within the next 90 days!