Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars achter OPNsense hebben de vijfde update voor versie 25.1 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 25.1.5 released
This release improves overall RADIUS support, moves the captive portal from IPFW to PF, creates visibility of external certificate sources in the system and offers a glimpse into the filter automation GUI revamp which could one day replace the remaining static firewall rules edit pages. Speaking of static pages: MVC/API conversions are almost 80% complete now and we would really like to continue that trend. Also brace for impact as we crash-land Dnsmasq DHCP support in a stable release within the next 90 days!Here are the full patch notes:
- system: extend XMLRPC "nosync" support to keep backup items for new cases
- system: improved RADIUS RFC alignment and use Message Authenticator by default
- system: prevent recursion loop when CAs are cross-referencing each other
- system: fix URL hash in certificate link so redirection shows the correct menu path
- system: fix off by one error due to line ending at the end of a log file
- system: offer config directory to store locations for external certificates and support it in the certificates widget
- system: allow multiple manual DNS search domains
- system: fix gateway watcher backoff
- system: minor code cleanups in auth.inc
- reporting: move NetFlow backend single_pass to command line parameters for easier debugging
- reporting: use client time in traffic dashboard widget
- firewall: automation filter UI revamp
- firewall: fix presentation when alias name overlaps group name
- firewall: fix regression in alias table in JSON format
- firewall: move pipe and queue configuration to "dnctl" service
- firewall: replace update_params for argparse in filter log reader
- captive portal: migrate backend from IPFW to PF
- firmware: ignore dashboard check for updates link automation if user clicks check for updates too
- firmware: fix reboot flag handling due to changed BooleanField default in 25.1.4
- firmware: add cleanup audit script
- ipsec: move mobile clients charon attributes to "Advanced settings"
- ipsec: pre-shared key permission fix
- kea-dhcp: add missing ACL privileges
- kea-dhcp: allow manual configuration for advanced scenarios
- openvpn: add "Enable static challenge (OTP)" option in client export
- openvpn: display virtual IPv6 addresses for clients in dashboard widget (contributed by cs-1 and lucaspalomodevelop)
- router advertisements: fix list of source addresses on overlapping link-locals (contributed by Robin Müller)
- unbound: drop "exclude" phrase from plugin log entry
- unbound: add optional TTL field
- mvc: prefer ui/user_portal above system_usermanager_passwordmg.php in ACLs
- mvc: implement "ignore" field type in forms
- ui: include "all" instead of only "solid" and "brands" Font Awesome styles
- ui: ensure fields stay aligned relatively to another when headers are used in forms
- ui: add fetch_options() which can build grouped selectpickers
- ui: improve and extend Bootgrid behaviour
- plugins: os-caddy 1.8.5
- plugins: os-sftp-backup 1.1 adds hostname prefix and filedrop-only support (contributed by beposec)
- src: ifconfig: fix reporting optics on most 100g interfaces
- src: igc: fix attach for I226-K and LMVP devices
- src: inpcb: assorted changes for upcoming FIB support
- src: ipfw: fix dump_soptcodes() handler
- src: ixgbe: add support for 1000BASE-BX SFP modules
- src: ixgbe: fix mailbox ack handling
- src: netinet6: add the missing lock acquire to nd6_get_llentry
- src: netinet: fix getcred sysctl handlers to do nothing if no input is given
- src: netinet: if mb_unmapped_to_ext() failed, return directly
- src: netlink: fix getting route scope of interface IPv4 addresses
- src: ovpn: fix use-after-free of mbuf
- src: pf: improve pf_state_key_attach() error handling
- src: pf: only force state failure logging if logging was requested
- src: pfkey2: use correct value for a key length
- src: routing: do not allow PINNED routes to be overriden
- src: sctp: fix double unlock in case adding a remote address fails
- src: tcp: clear sendfile logging struct
- src: udp: do not recursively enter net epoch
- src: wg: remove overly-restrictive address family check
- ports: lighttpd 1.4.79
- ports: openvpn 2.6.14
- ports: phalcon 5.9.2
- ports: py-duckdb 1.2.2