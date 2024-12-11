Versie 4.3.1 van het crossplatform- en opensourceprogramma Blender is uitgekomen, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, postproduction, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. De belangrijkste verandering in versie 4.3 is de geheel herschreven en verbeterde Grease Pencil. In versie 4.3.1 zijn verder nog een kleine honderd verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Blender 4.3.1 features 95 bug fixes: "Pulled string" visualizer while using Grease Pencil Stabilize stroke can't be turned off in 4.3. (#130813)

Blender crashes after saving with delay viewport updates enabled. (#130544)

Blender crashes when loading a scene that contains linked objects with overrides. (#131530)

Blender Python API gpu.types.buffer Always Returns Float Type Buffer Regardless of Declared Format. (#116551)

Blender shows a duplicated view of the grease pencil material properties on files with LineArt saved pre 4.3. (#130799)

Blender workspace switch Crash. (#130606)

Bug reporting: Install the Cycles debug script. (5e82875e41)

Build: Make MSIX architecture a template variable. (485e67fb64)

Can not use keyboard shortcut for bone eyedropper. (#130308)

Can't select bones in Weight Paint Mode with Grease Pencil in Blender 4.3. (#130748)

Cannot 'un-isolate' collection when a linked collection is also present. (#130579)

Clone brush missing from image texture paint. (612852e245)

Correct error printing error in f03fba614d354c0a3a5d952798803715488679e6. (8e43ecdfe7)

Crash on enter edit mode. (#130808)

Crash opening a file when asset shelf is set for non-paint modes. (#130583)

Crash renaming a modifier in the Outliner and then toggling its "Realtime" / "show_viewport" property. (#130536)

Crash When Clicking Custom Color Palette in Object/Edit/Pose Modes in 3D View. (#130998)

Cycles randomly stopping rendering - MetalRT. (#130641)

Cycles: CPU / GPU difference. (#130389)

Cycles: Reintroduce noinline keyword for oneAPI device. (#130299)

Depth option in navigation not considering camera and light type objects. (#120778)

Dragging on bone transform property won't go below zero. (#131045)

Error installing extension - Acess is denied, os.rename(filepath_local_pkg_temp, filepath_local_pkg) . (#130211)

Error with import of glTF file in Blender 4.3 (missing extern_draco.dll). (#130545)

Extensions python wheels incompatible with 3.11 error in Blender 4.3 and 4.2.4 LTS (Extensions disabled). (#130561)

Extensions: fix building packages containing macos universal wheels. (ead4f5a898)

Extensions: suppress noisy prints for extension wheel filtering. (fc9108ded9)

Extensions: use replace exists with lexists to check a path can be used. (776b05fd98)

FBX Normals export issue (IndexToDirect interpreted wrong in Unity). (#123088)

Fill tool stroke projection incorrect in ortho mode. (#130918)

Filter Mesh crash when using operator panel. (150b503dd3)

Fix 3D text styling buttons in edit-mode. (bca32f4d39)

Fix error enabling extensions with an empty wheel list. (be6a84136d)

Fix failure to reinstall an extension uninstalling the extension. (8622917874)

Fix: Mesh Filter undo panel not undoing previous change. (548c85293a)

Geometry Nodes: Broken selection state inside geometry nodes. (#130369)

Grease Pencil: In edit mode, the context menu is absent on segment mode. (#130533)

Grease Pencil: "Boundary -> Edit Lines" setting for fill tool behaves the same as "Strokes". (#130571)

Grease Pencil: Blender crashes when lock a layer in a Grease Pencil object with Line Art modifier. (#131049)

Grease Pencil: Build modifier in natural drawing speed does not finish drawing before next key. (#130198)

Grease Pencil: cannot modify "Grease Pencil Vertex" theme color. (#130992)

Grease Pencil: Crash when moving vertices. (#131451)

Grease Pencil: Edit Mode: Selection not working when everything is selected. (#130521)

Grease Pencil: Fill tool opacity low when freehanding with tablet (only with Wintab API). (#130570)

Grease Pencil: Grouping channels in the dope sheet crashes Blender. (#130760)

Grease Pencil: Pin mode between Material and Vertex Color overrides Pin mode in other tools. (#130513)

Grease Pencil: Running repeat on duplicate and shift keyframe does not work. (#130793)

Grease Pencil: Sample weight crash. (7256a9dc6b)

Grease Pencil: Sculpt Mode: Locked layers still create keyframes. (#130792)

Grease Pencil: Sculpt Smooth Stroke Mode doesn't respect Smooth brush settings. (#130309)

Grease Pencil: Subdivision modifier need to be disabled/activated to properly show changes in viewport. (#130475)

Grease Pencil: Tint brush shows wrong color in header. (#130651)

Grease Pencil: Tint modifier gradient for stroke does not respect alpha channel. (#130569)

Grease Pencil: Trace Image to Grease Pencil has Holdout areas inverted. (#130271)

Grease Pencil: Vertex Groups aren't transferred to frames generated with Interpolate Sequence. (#130771)

Grease Pencil: with Bézier type stroke ignores Offset modifier and origin transformations. (#130691)

Gradient Brush - Weight Paint Mode Behaviour Change in 4.3. (#130707)

Grease pencil multiframe does not turn off in object mode. (#131367)

Grease pencil subdivide icon is not consistent. (#131374)

Hard Crash when doing Grease Pencil Surface Reproject. (#131107)

IC keymap: Click drag not invoking sequencer select box tool. (#130944)

Image editor toolbar brush not work. (#130783)

Importing/exporting FBX with lights fails on Blender 4.3. (#130705)

Installer: Windows: Various tweaks and updates to the installer. (197215bc6b)

Line Art will not update automatically when changing camera unless you move the camera view or change shading mode. (#129389)

Locked Grease Pencil materials always editable in sculpt mode, no matter layer lock materials settings. (#130725)

Make license: mention Blender Foundation copyright for the bundle. (68dd7b72b3)

Make license: Tweak on generated comments. (163620c63c)

Mirror vertex groups lose their value when bringing a 4.2 Grease Pencil object into 4.3. (#130840)

MMB to confirm Grease Pencil primitives does not work. (#130739)

Multiframe Editing not applying Falloff graph while in Grease Pencil Edit Mode. (#130688)

NLA hotkey K adding value. (#130556)

Paint mode in Image editor breaks in files saved in older versions of Blender. (#130548)

Painting face sets does not work with hidden faces. (#130719)

Quick explode Python error due to removal of EEVEE Legacy API. (#130822)

Relax Slide Smooth Topology (shift mode) can not Affect Vertex/Edge Along the Mesh Boundary. (#130692)

Release: Update copyright.txt pointing to new license.md. (d4bf19c82d)

Scrape Multiplane brush is too aggressive. (#130704)

Sculpt brush hot keys not importing into 4.3 properly. (#130527)

Sculpt Redo Broken with transfer mode operator. (#130420)

Sculpt Undo don't revert multi-res modifier, sometimes crashes. (#131478)

Sculpting on a dense mesh after an undo step in 4.3 is much slower than in 4.2. (#130636)

Size Sensitivity with Brush Alpha Completely Tanks Performance. (#131139)

Snap stays enabled. (#130864)

Snapping to grid disabled when toogle x-ray. (#131215)

Software crashing instantly on Texture Paint. (#131210)

Tests Correct hard coded version string in extensions test. (35c53bc3a5)

The new join system causing Blender to crash. (4.3). (#130732)

Toolbar tooltips have uncentered vertical padding. (#130478)

Tools Add cleaner of bpy install folder for wheel. (bcb0488787)

UI Show File Name on Recent Item Tooltip. (67da1937fb)

VSE Rendering a scene from the VSE takes double than normal. (#130742)

Vulkan Crash compiling OpenGL GLSL. (#130555)

Wavefront OBJ import with vertex normals causes shading artifacts in some duplicate vertex positions. (#130969)