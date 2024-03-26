Software-update: Blender 4.1

Blender logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1 van het crossplatform- en opensourceprogramma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, postproduction, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 4.1 is weer een release met heel veel veranderingen, te veel om hier op te noemen. Een overzicht is in deze video te vinden. Bij 80 level hadden ze het volgende te melden over deze uitgave:

Blender 4.1 Officially Released

Following months of development and a one-week delay, the Stable version of Blender 4.1, the biggest update to the software since the launch of Blender 4.0 back in November 2023, has finally been released, introducing a slew of new features and improvements. With the new release come the long-awaited updates to the software's animation and rigging pipeline, with the highlight being the introduction of a new hierarchical structure for Bone Collections. These collections are now displayed in a tree format instead of a flat list, allowing for easy rearrangement and nesting through drag-and-drop actions.

Visibility is determined by the bone collection itself and its ancestors: a bone collection is visible only when its parent, grandparent, etc., are visible. Moreover, the Bone Properties' Relations panel now indicates the Bone Collections to which a Bone is assigned. Blender's Compositor has also been enhanced, now incorporating support for Vector Blur, Defocus, Cryptomatte, and Keying Screen nodes. Furthermore, a new Split node has been introduced, replacing the Split Viewer node with identical functionality, except that it now provides its output as a node output.

Moreover, the Keying Screen node was changed to use a Gaussian Radial Basis Function Interpolation, which produces smoother temporally stable keying screens, while the Inpaint node was changed to use Euclidean distance instead of Manhattan distance, resulting in more uniform filled regions. Scaling and Rotation in the Viewport Compositor have been upgraded as well and are now immediately realized, which means scaling up an image will now actually produce more pixels.

Blender 4.1 also comes with improvements to its Cycles render engine, which now features GPU-accelerated OpenImageDenoise, making full-quality denoising available at interactive rates in the 3D viewport. It is enabled automatically when using GPU rendering in the 3D viewport. It can be disabled in the denoising settings panel, to reduce GPU memory usage at the cost of slower denoising. Other updates include:

Geometry Nodes
  • The Bake node allows the saving and loading of intermediate geometries.
  • Baking no longer loses materials.
  • The Musgrave Texture node was replaced by an extended Noise Texture node.
  • The Menu Switch node allows creating custom "enum" menus to allow switching between options in the group interface.
  • The Split to Instances node allows separating a geometry into multiple pieces based on a group ID.
  • Node panels are now displayed in the modifier interface, making it much simpler to organize.
  • The panels in the Geometry Nodes modifier have been reorganized.
  • The mesh "Auto Smooth" option has been replaced by a modifier node group asset.
Modeling
  • A render "simplify" setting adds the ability to turn off the calculation of face corner and custom normals in the viewport.
  • Shape Keys can now be locked to protect them from accidental edits via sculpting or edit mode transformation tools and operators.
  • Face corner normals are cached and are recalculated in fewer cases.
  • The creation of mesh topology maps used in Geometry Nodes and normals calculation is parallelized and elsewhere and can be over 5 times faster,
  • The new Curves type supports new operators.
Rendering & Lighting
  • Point and Spot lights have a new Soft Falloff option, that makes the lights render the same as in Blender 3.6 and earlier. This behavior is not physically based but helps avoid sharp boundaries when the light intersects with other geometry.
  • The Musgrave Texture node was replaced by the Noise Texture node.
  • Support rendering particle system hair, in addition to the existing geometry node hair curves.
  • Improved support for shader conversion to MaterialX, including math node.
Sculpting
  • Voxel remesh attribute preservation has been changed to propagate all attributes and to improve performance.
  • Add brush settings for view and normal automasking values.
  • Add brush setting for input samples.
  • Add scene setting for automasking propagation step value.

And much more!

Versienummer 4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blender
Download https://www.blender.org/download/releases/4-1/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-03-2024 18:30 4

26-03-2024 • 18:30

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Bron: Blender

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Uruk-Hai
26 maart 2024 21:01
Ik als absolute leek op het gebied van Blender heb dit programma onder de aandacht gebracht van de gymnasium leerlingen bij ons op school. Op zich hebben ze wel interesse en een enkeling maakt er echt mooie dingen mee, maar vanwege tijdgebrek modelleren ze meestal toch liever in Tinkercad.

Voordeel van Blender is in elk geval wel dat je er ook hele simpele dingen in kunt doen. Als je bijvoorbeeld een berg wilt maken (dat kan in Tinkercad alleen met een kant en klaar model) dan vergt het niet heel veel moeite om er achter te komen hoe je dat met Blender kunt doen. Het is ook wel een leuke oefening.

Waar ik persoonlijk van gecharmeerd ben is dat ik de interface van Blender op die van Tinkercad kan laten lijken door middel van de asset browser. Ik heb een aantal standaard modellen van Tinkercad met een omweg overgeheveld naar de asset browser van Blender. In mijn asset browser staat ook bewerkbare tekst klaar om versleept te worden naar het 3D werkvlak. Zodoende kan ik de werkwijze van Tinkercad min of meer toepassen in Blender.

De verbeteringen in 4.1 die in de video worden benoemd hebben geen van allen mijn persoonlijke interesse. Daarvoor doe ik te weinig met Blender. Het staat wel op mijn taakbalk, maar alleen om af en toe even snel mee te spelen.

Wat ik een nadeel vind van Blender is dat geëxporteerde STL bestanden vaak eerst even gerepareerd moeten worden in Prusa Slicer voordat Cura er succesvol in slaagt de modellen te slicen. Reden waarom we het slicen niet alleen doen met Prusa Slicer is omdat we Ultimaker printers hebben en Cura over het algemeen makkelijker is dan Prusa Slicer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 19:33]

Ischium @Uruk-Hai27 maart 2024 00:41
Wat ik een nadeel vind van Blender is dat geëxporteerde STL bestanden vaak eerst even gerepareerd moeten worden in Prusa Slicer voordat Cura er succesvol in slaagt de modellen te slicen.
Er zit een groot verschil tussen vertex/mesh-based modeleren (Blender), en CAD/CAM-based modeleren zoals Tinkercad. Dat je niet het gewenste resultaat krijgt met een Tinkercad werkwijze proberen te forceren in blender is dan ook niet zo gek, en geen 'nadeel van blender'. ;) (waar je tegenaan loopt met exporteren uit blender is via andere handelingen ook na te bootsen in Tinkercad :P)

Ik heb de transitsie andersom moeten maken van Blender>Fusion360, dus ken je pijn enigzinds. Niks zo frustrerend als uren bezig met iets simpels voor elkaar proberen te krijgen wat ik in blender in 5 seconden en twee klikken klaar heb. Maar op een gegevenmoment valt het kwartje en kan je met allebij overweg. Bijde hebben hun sterke en zwakke punten, maar als je eenmaal bijde manieren van modeleren beheerst ben je niet meer te stoppen.

Als basis is dit een aardige tutorial die het concept 'vertex-modeling' uitgebreid uitlegt binnen blender. :)
Uruk-Hai
@Ischium27 maart 2024 07:08
Dat je niet het gewenste resultaat krijgt met een Tinkercad werkwijze proberen te forceren in blender is dan ook niet zo gek
Dat zei ik niet. Wat ik zei is dat het niet altijd lukt. Heel vaak lukt het vanuit Blender prima met File > Export > STL en dan gaan slicen. Soms lukt het slicen in Cura zelfs direct zonder tussenkomst van Prusa Slicer.

Daarom heb ik geen boodschap aan dat verschil in modelleringswijzen tussen Blender en Tinkercad. Dat wist ik namelijk al, maar als het voor de dagelijkse praktijk niet veel uitmaakt heeft het mijn interesse gewoon niet.

Fusion 360 kennen we ook, maar dat wordt door de meesten bij ons op school niet gebruikt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 19:33]

Ischium 27 maart 2024 00:57
Ik ben persoonlijk heel erg blij met de improved STL-export tijd die drastisch sneller is. Dit leek altijd exponentieel trager te worden naarmate de bestands grootte toen nam. (250+MiB stl's voor gebruik met resin-printing zijn geen uitzondering hier)

Alsmede de Drag-and-Drop support voor file-import. Het is soms wel een beetje een meme met blender, maar elk menu dat je moet aanraken in blender is er mij een teveel. (Ik kijk naar jou, Maya, waar alles standaard achter 3 sub-menus zat)

Nu nog standaard de STL-exporter op 'selection only' zetten, en dan is * Ischium een hele Happy camper. Voor de rewrite in C++ was dit in ieder geval makkelijk aan te passen in de .py file, maar het ziet er naar uit dat dat verleden tijd is. :( En het is ook weer niet zo'n setting die je kan vast zetten door het in je start-up.blend op te nemen...

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