Versie 4.4.1 van het crossplatform- en opensourceprogramma Blender is uitgekomen, een versie met extra lange ondersteuning. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, postproduction, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Ook Flow, wat dit jaar onder meer een Oscar en Golden Globe voor beste animatiefilm in de wacht sleepte, is met Blender gemaakt. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen en versie 4.4 zijn op deze pagina te vinden; in deze eerste update zijn ruim honderd verbeteringen aangebracht:

Blender 4.4.1 "Merge Group" on empty grease pencil layer group will crash. (#136755)

Anim: Converting bone rotation with Rigify crashes Blender. (#136706)

Anim: Keying slotless NLA strip does not update the strip's slot. (#136596)

Anim: versioning after #136347 fixed keyframe interpolation flags. (f15257ae3c)

Assets Reload After each Save which makes it Invisible in the Search List for a second. (#136254)

Blender 4.4.0 Reference images draw in front of meshes while render engine is set to Cycles. (#136185)

Blender crash when entering a number in remesh modifier. (#136637)

Bugs with Slotted Actions and the Available Keying Set. (#137041)

Canceling sculpt transform tool leads to invalid display of mesh. (fa2eee6f70)

Cannot edit any texts when file comes from blender translated in Chinese . (#136829)

Cannot select objects inside View Clipping Region (ALT+B). (#136273)

Changed legacy node types. (#136891)

Collection Line Art is distorted. (#136868)

Color management settings can't be animated in 4.4. (#136415)

Color sample only works as "merge". (#136105)

Compilation error with XCode 16.3. (2a4303a1cb)

Crash 'Select Linked' after 'Select Boundary Loop' in multiobject editmode. (#136491)

Crash drawing poly-line gesture. (fe8e7618f4)

Crash loading & saving large Iris images. (ac5b00a453)

Crash on Mac arm64 trying to draw an empty batch for shader. (#136831)

Crash on Merge Animation when Slot has no Channelbag. (#136967)

Crash open a file in early versions with a closure node output. (#136949)

Crash saving large Cineon images. (44a91fd528)

Crash saving large WebP images. (7ce866e3c0)

Crash when deleting tools Measure. (#136402)

Crash when hiding a collection referenced by Geometry Nodes. (#136269)

Crash when left click after deleting light. (#136563)

Crash when using both viewport and normal compositor with fog glow. (#136557)

Crash with certain compositor setups. (#136360)

Crash with object info node. (#137114)

Crash with Select "Shortest path" in the UV editor. (#136280)

Crashed while using Interpolate tool in Grease Pencil. (#136646)

Cycles HIP RDNA2 white and blue render artifacts. (#136138)

Cycles OSL: Window texture coordinate is wrong for panoramic cameras. (#135955)

Cycles: Disable MNEE on RDNA4 GPUs. (6dbecf1fdb)

Cycles: Principled BSDF renders incorrectly in specific setup. (#137420)

Difficulty to select pose bones when in Weight Paint mode. (#136098)

Edges become occluded in Edit Mode when they line up with the viewport grid. (#136501)

ERROR (gpu.shader): gpu_shader_2D_widget_base FragShader. (#132968)

Error reading RLE compressed Iris images. (2cbb07d7ad)

Exception showing touch-pad preferences. (c0c76b34b5)

Failure to save an existing Cineon file. (23c7ca6e39)

FCurve noise modifier offset affected by scale. (f1e829a459)

Fix crash from a missing check for an environment variable on macOS. (e0244cb2cb)

Fix missing topology cache in during node tree updates. (e4e4d642bd)

Geometry Nodes: Fill Caps + Resample Curves Count result in crash. (#136668)

Geometry Nodes: Segfault when deleting one of multiple Group Output nodes. (#136327)

glTF export: Fix NLA animation mode export. (d5fc1b070e)

Graph Editor: copy/pasting a single keyframe pastes on unselected curves when channels are collapsed. (#136736)

Grease Pencil corrupted strokes turn black and can't be colorized any more. (#136844)

Grease Pencil Edit Mode does not apply low Multiframe Falloff properly. (#137043)

grease pencil materials duplicating on custom brushes. (#137197)

Grease Pencil SVG export - wrong export resolution (should be Output > Resolution X,Y). (#136312)

Grease Pencil: "AutoMerge" Destroys weight paining on strokes. (#136243)

Grease Pencil: Assert when weight painting rigged GP object and some layers hidden. (#134517)

Grease Pencil: Channel color versioning. (fa29eef109)

Grease Pencil: Crash when exporting PDF/SVG with sampling. (97fe0a3aac)

Grease Pencil: Crash when using selection tools in edit mode. (#137227)

Grease Pencil: Interpolation changing static strokes. (#128769)

Grease Pencil: SVG export uniform width option. (85657e36a0)

Grease Pencil: Thickness modifier affects strokes that are not part of the vertex group. (#137385)

GreasePencil: Layer visible when loading in Blender 4.5. (#137152)

H.265 / HEVC Codec ID incompatible with Apple's apps such as Final Cut Pro. (#136651)

Hard Crash when second UV Map has big Islands. (#136235)

Inconsistent Bézier Curve to Grease Pencil Conversion and Stroke Thickness Issue. (#134098)

Integer overflows calculating the number of pixels in imbuf. (358d4b8e02)

Integer overflows calculating the number of pixels. (8cacf61568)

Intel OpenGL: Camera gizmo can not be shifted with gizmo while Drag Select box is active. (#132196)

Interface: Division by zero exception opening a enum menu. (#136206)

Interface: Edge slide and Mesh Shear Status Bars Incorrectly Overridden. (#136061)

Interface: various minor fixes/changes to file BUTTONS_OT_file_browse. (d0157b0b70)

Internal mode in IES texture node flagged in missing file report. (#134756)

Inversion Mode of the Fill/Deepen and Scrape/Fill brushes is weaker than expected. (#136204)

Keyframe interpolation behavior changed for BoolProperty. (#136347)

Knife Tool Cut through not working after enabling Angle Constraint. (#136867)

macOS: Disable OpenMP when using Xcode 16.3 / LLVM 17. (12ae5630dc)

Mantaflow moving Collision not detected. (#136317)

Material set from geometry nodes with a texture does not display in edit mode. (#136175)

Messed up Buttons with Spacemouse Pro. (#136401)

Missed Update when node Tool is removed. (#113215)

Missing BLI_endian_switch_uint32(&val) leads to failure on s390x architecture. (#136860)

Motion path keyframe number not showing on bones. (#136728)

Move slots to new action not maintaining animation data. (#136388)

My blender is crashing randomly when I change the glare in the composition. (#136310)

Name Filter/Search in Dope Sheet and Timeline editors do not hide channels properly. (#136887)

New render slots could contain truncated UTF8 byte sequences. (898c840480)

Opening files from Splash executes scripts even from excluded folders. (#137314)

Orbit & Pan Auto Depth affected by transparent geometry when Viewport Shading is set to Material Preview or Rendered. (#136335)

Pasted curves on multiple selected objects only visible after deselecting. (#136830)

Plane brush symmetry passes do not use the stabilized normal. (04db7df4ef)

Potential stack use after free with Plane brush. (74d14e2588)

Potential use of invalid IME window pointer on Wayland. (d0ef007134)

Python: Limit numpy version for bpy wheel. (#134551)

python3.dll dependency in extensions cant be loaded from subprocesses..? leads to import issues in extension. (#126782)

QuadriFlow Remesh gets stuck in a specific case. (#136593)

Regression: Geometry Nodes: "Set Curve Normal" -> "Free" corrupts normals (?). (#136378)

Regression: Stereoscope Output Images Wrong Color. (#136619)

Regression: VSE: Playhead jumps to start frame on Mac. (#136155)

Retain slot name when baking actions. (a89d6e0544)

Sculpt: Improve smooth brush performance with small radius. (b38ecd5148)

Shadow Loss on Non-manifold Meshes in Solid Viewport Mode with Backface Culling Enabled. (#136422)

Slotted Actions - Duplicate Slot doesn't duplicate animation data. (#136947)

The presence of a hidden panels affects the text weight of sided tabs. (#135742)

UV maps can render incorrectly in certain situations. (#136810)

Viewport render in 4.4 beta does not match the viewport render of 4.3.2. (#135841)

VSE crash when moving retiming key. (983f0ba086)

VSE Inconsistent retiming key UI over audio waveform (and a crash). (#136724)

When marking multiple objects as assets, only the last asset automatically generates a preview thumbnail. (#136645)