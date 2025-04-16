Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 137 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Nieuw in deze uitgave zijn onder meer de mogelijkheid om tabbladen te groeperen, diverse verbeteringen in het gebruik van de adresbalk die het zoeken naar informatie eenvoudiger moeten maken, de mogelijkheid om HEVC-mediabestanden nu ook onder Linux af te spelen en de mogelijkheid om formulieren in pdf-bestanden te ondertekenen. In versie 137.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Fixed file picker not being displayed when exporting passwords on macOS in about:logins for some users. (Bug 1956266) Bug 1956110 and Bug 1952571)

Fixed an issue where using the context menu to paste in the Style Editor would insert the code twice. (Bug 1955854)

Fixed functional regressions in our XSLT support introduced in 137. (Bug 1954841)

Fixed a tooltip flickering issue on Windows that affected some users when hovering. (Bug 1958631)

Fixed an issue where Firefox would not respond to clicks in some HTML5 video players. (Bug 1959251)

Fixed an issue where radio inputs behaved incorrectly when preventDefault() was called on the click event. (Bug 1957956)

was called on the click event. (Bug 1957956) Fixed an issue that caused some Firefox users to restart their browser multiple times to complete an update. (Bug 1959492)

Security fix.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)