Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een tweede update voor versie 137 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. Nieuw in deze uitgave zijn onder meer de mogelijkheid om tabbladen te groeperen, diverse verbeteringen in het gebruik van de adresbalk die het zoeken naar informatie eenvoudiger moeten maken, de mogelijkheid om HEVC-mediabestanden nu ook onder Linux af te spelen en de mogelijkheid om formulieren in pdf-bestanden te ondertekenen. In versie 137.0.2 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed
  • Fixed file picker not being displayed when exporting passwords on macOS in about:logins for some users. (Bug 1956266) Bug 1956110 and Bug 1952571)
  • Fixed an issue where using the context menu to paste in the Style Editor would insert the code twice. (Bug 1955854)
  • Fixed functional regressions in our XSLT support introduced in 137. (Bug 1954841)
  • Fixed a tooltip flickering issue on Windows that affected some users when hovering. (Bug 1958631)
  • Fixed an issue where Firefox would not respond to clicks in some HTML5 video players. (Bug 1959251)
  • Fixed an issue where radio inputs behaved incorrectly when preventDefault() was called on the click event. (Bug 1957956)
  • Fixed an issue that caused some Firefox users to restart their browser multiple times to complete an update. (Bug 1959492)
  • Security fix.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 137.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 137.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/all/#product-desktop-release
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-04-2025 07:30
8 • submitter: shaswin

16-04-2025 • 07:30

8

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

04-08 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.3 4
28-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0.1 19
21-07 Mozilla Firefox 153.0 22
08-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.5 0
02-07 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.4 7
26-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.3 0
20-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0.1 26
16-06 Mozilla Firefox 152.0 25
09-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.4 3
03-06 Mozilla Firefox 151.0.3 3
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Reacties (8)

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dvdmeer 16 april 2025 09:08
Ik werk echt al jaren met Firefox en vind het nog steeds een fijne browser.
De laatste tijd heb ik echter wat rare issues hiermee. Het geheugengebruik valt mij erg op. Over het algemeen heb ik vaak een bepaalde set aan tabs die ik open heb staan. Momenteel neemt dit 5.2GB in gebruik, wat ik al behoorlijk veel vind, maar het zal ook niet veel minder worden. Sterker nog, als ik volgende week check (ik reboot niet vaak mijn Mac) zal het geheugengebruik met diezelfde tabs een flink stuk hoger liggen en het zal mij niet verbazen als ik ergens begin volgende maand op het dubbele zit.
Daarnaast, wat mij nog meer irriteert is het laden van websites.
Sinds een tijdje (denk ongeveer een maand) heb ik het fenomeen dat plotseling sites er heel erg lang over doen om te laden. Ik dacht eerst dat het aan mijn DNS lag maar dat is niet het probleem aangezien alles meteen resolved is. Stel, ik heb 4 tabs open staan en in iedere tab open ik een andere website. Dan kan het gebeuren dat ze alle 4 een paar minuten alleen maar aan het laden zijn. En na die paar minuten openen ze allemaal tegelijk.
Als ik daarnaast Safari open met diezelfde website dan openen ze meteen.
En het maakt niet uit of het interne websites zijn (bijvoorbeeld naar mijn NAS) of externe, op basis van ip adres of hostname.
Het probleem is niet altijd. Soms heb ik het een uurtje niet en dan begint het opeens weer.
HTTPS-Only mode staat uit en ook DNS over HTTPS heb ik uit staan.

Uiteindelijk heb ik mijn profiel helemaal weggegooid en het probleem leek even weg te zijn maar is nu weer terug. Heel lang had ik gedacht dat het aan mijn interne netwerk lag of mijn router maar heb afgelopen weekend een aantal dingen opnieuw geinstalleerd en de oorzaak lijkt hier niet te liggen (Safari laadt de website(s) meteen terwijl Firefox nog steeds aan het laden is - ook als ik daarna een refresh doe dan is deze nog steeds aan het laden).
Overigens zorg ik dat ik iedere keer de laatste versie van Firefox gebruik. Heb daarnaast ook al verschillende plugins uitgezet om te kijken of dit een verschil maakt maar niets lijkt te helpen.

Ik vraag mij af of meer mensen hetzelfde probleem hebben want ik word er langzamerhand een beetje gek van.
Zidane007nl @dvdmeer16 april 2025 17:10
Heb je al gekeken met about:processes of het misschien een bepaald proces is die zoveel geheugen pakt?

Jira was bij mij de boosdoener vanochtend dat mijn laptop snel leeg liep. 1 proces nam 27 GB in beslag met CPU steeds op 100% belasting ... |:(
desalniettemin
@dvdmeer16 april 2025 16:52
Auto Tab Discard extension werkt bij mij heel goed.
William_H @desalniettemin16 april 2025 20:38
Wat doet die?
desalniettemin
@William_H16 april 2025 23:05
Zet niet gebruikte tabs na 10 minuten in slaap, zodat die tabs geen geheugen gebruiken. Nu met 18 tabs open 2.72G geheugengebruik.
beerse
@dvdmeer16 april 2025 16:35
Het is al jaren (sinds de vorige eeuw) een gevecht tusen de browsers en de websites die toch weer worden gemaakt voor de ' meest gebruikte' webbrowser. En daarbij zijn er helaas altijd websites die dat zo ver doortrekken dat ze de andere browsers bewust niet ondersteunen of zelfs bewust tegenwerken. Zo af en toe wordt dat weer eens aangetoond door de browser-herkennings-regel aan te passen...

Uiteindelijk zijn er meer zanken die de websites er niet sneller op maken. En zo ook de manier waarop de sites werken met jouw instellingen zoals koekjes van vreemden aannemen en zo.

Kort antwoord van mij als mozilla-netscape-firefox gebriuker: Helaas ligt het mogelijk aan mijn instellingen maar vooral aan anderen die daar dan weer omheen werken.
William_H @beerse16 april 2025 20:39
Voornamelijk komt dit door populaire browsers die zich niet aan de standaarden houden, waar Firefox dat wel doet.
Uruk-Hai @dvdmeer16 april 2025 12:31
Ik heb met Firefox op Linux sinds een aantal maanden last van dubbelposts in mijn favoriete phpBB forum.

Het gekke is dat ik met het Linux Mint forum (volgens mij ook phpBB) geen enkel probleem ervaar.

Dus tja, ik ben het met je eens dat Firefox er niet beter op wordt, maar voorlopig blijft het nog wel mijn main browser omdat het met 99% van de websites die ik gebruik nog steeds goed werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 16 april 2025 12:36]


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