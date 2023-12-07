Versie 4.0.2 van het crossplatform- en opensourceprogramma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, postproduction, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 4.0 is weer een release met heel veel veranderingen, te veel om hier op te noemen. Een overzicht is in deze video te vinden. Sinds versie 4.0 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Blender 4.0.2 features 41 bug fixes:
Blender 4.0.1 features 11 bug fixes:
- Adjust Real Snow addon to Principled BSDF changes #105040
- Blender 4.0 crashes when trying to render scene strips #114982
- Boolean behaves as if the object is on it's origin #115715
- BSurfaces: 'ToolSettings' object has no attribute 'use_snap_project' #105026
- Compose key sequences includes continuation keys on Wayland #114609
- Crash deleting tool node group from outliner #115037
- Crash opening files with particle boid goal objects #115471
- Crash undoing painting on linked image from 3DView #115140
- Crash when creating transition from last reiming key #115007
- Crash when using snap to volume and clipping region #115570
- Cycles: Avoid long wait times of compile-gpu step fe904e9ff9
- Draw: Buffers never shrink #114742
- Edge Crease Doesn't Transfer #115105
- Error when trying to create texture with VDM Brush Baker #105028
- FBX IO: Fix import of shape key animations without any keyframes db7a31b51f
- File selector shrinks on each display under KDE#113059
- Fix "make doc_man" not working 175991df4f
- Fix Blender 4.01 crash "EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION" #115144
- Fix build error on architectures without SSE or sse2neon 641b7808f2
- Fix rare crashes when reading files with multi-levels of libraries. 6f625cedf1
- Fix shape_key_remove operator leaves shared normals #115572
- Fix VSE crash when editing retiming 4d0de9022f
- FModifier.type enum 'NULL' item was renamed to 'nullptr' #115279
- ID property's id_type enum is missing the SCREEN type #115151
- Image Editor - Fill Tool doesn't work as expected #114963
- Increase thread stack size for musl libc a33d2ce7bf
- Keyboard layout sometimes ignored on Wayland #115160
- Man page generation fails with Python error 90d4364b35
- Man-page fails to build with non-portable install#115056
- Missing normals on first chunk of array modifier #115526
- OpenGL: Mark Legacy Intel Drivers Unsupported #115228
- PyAPI: call 'sys.excepthook' for text editor exceptions #115090
- RMB Select sometimes to enter pose mode when selected #115181
- Scrollbars for template_lists in popups update issue #115363
- Sheen renders incorrectly when viewed head on #115206
- Snap Base in Camera View crashes Blender #115153
- Snap to face nearest failing with transformed objects #114596
- Transform operations not working in particle edit mode #115025
- VSE offset drawing not working 6d324dbaec
- Workbench: Negative scaled sculpt mesh artifacts #114918
- Zero-sized curve leads to OptiX error #113325
- Crash opening old files with text objects #114892
- Crash when adding specular texture slot in texture paint mode #114848
- Cycles: MetalRT compilation errors on base M3 MacBook Pros with factory installed OS #114919
- glTF: Fix regression in image quality option e5ad2e2c16
- Incorrect display of Rec.1886 and Rec. 2020 view transforms #114661
- Node Wrangler: Principled Textures Setup emissive texture #104999
- Sculpt Multires drawing broken with no mask #114841
- Sequencer: bpy.ops.sequencer.split ignores passed frame #114891
- UI: Keep text field empty for global search #114758
- Windows: Crash Loading Win32 Quick Access #114855
- Windows: Invalid reuse of shell_link #114906