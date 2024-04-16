Versie 4.1.1 van het crossplatform- en opensourceprogramma Blender is uitgekomen. Deze applicatie is bedoeld voor 3d-modelling, animatie, rendering, postproduction, interactive creation en playback. Meer informatie over de uitgebreide mogelijkheden van Blender kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Met dit programma zijn onder meer de korte opensource-animatiefilms Elephants Dream, Big Buck Bunny, Sintel, Tears of Steel, Cosmos Laundromat en Sprite Fright gemaakt. Versie 4.1 is weer een release met heel veel veranderingen, te veel om hier op te noemen. Deze eerste update bevat verder een kleine zestig verbeteringen.
Blender 4.1.1 features 58 bug fixes:
- Active curve vertex/spline not visualizing properly #119907
- Anim properties are not highlighted in tree view #120278
- Anim: fix animation paths when renaming bone collections e2d2281b1f
- Anim/Drivers on Bone Collections created in 4.0 break in 4.1 #120447
- Area lamp artifacts in Cycles with light trees #120119
- Attach to root panel if new parent is null #120367
- Baking simulation only bakes a single frame 158b2fc28b
- Cage face normals overlay always draws original normals #120154
- Crash reading large jpeg #120113
- Crash rendering in sculpt mode with multires active #119969
- Crash rendering when using OptiX and Grease Pencil on recent drivers #120007
- Crash selecting in mask editor #119936
- Crash when baking during animation #119958
- Crash with single point NURBS curve #117709
- Custom group node remains undefined after registering node type #120084
- Cycles NEE not excluding self intersection #119813
- Cycles render issue with light tree and light linking #119692
- Cycles: Properly default to Metal-RT off unless GPU is a M3 or newer #120126 #120006
- Duplicate auto smooth modifier added by versioning in one case #120030
- Enabling "Distribute memory between devices" for Cycles results in error #119959
- Escape property name when keying 9b750f42b8
- File Output node always has inputs of type Color #120175
- File Output node has wrong BW output #120175
- File rename fails on Mac with certain filesystems #119966
- Fix buffer overflow from passing undersized buffers to BLI_path_abs 50aa9357ef
- Fix buffer overflow with BLI_str_format_uint64_grouped 776327832d
- Fix error copying a grease pencil strokes fill opacity a3817e9f88
- Fix sizeof(sizeof(...)) passed to BLI_path_slash_ensure 21031af49c
- Flip node produces artifacts #119973
- Geometry Nodes: Avoid repeated node tools lookup when empty #120494
- glTF Exporter: Crash exporting instanced collection when lamp option is enabled e08c38b025
- Invert Visible doesn't invert Face Sets properly #120144
- Keying Set export fails in python #120470
- Many Outliner operators crash running without a region #112618
- Mask property keyframes missing when reload the file #119925
- Memory leak in volume grid handling #120402
- NLA stack decomposition doesn't work with bones #119946
- Object transform ignored for shrinkwrap and flat shading #119992
- Over-allocation in multires sculpt undo nodes #120187
- Performance regression when adding output attribute #119938
- Persistent state not set when disabling add-ons #119664
- Remove cyclic dependency of pbvh type when building bmesh pbvh #120400
- Remove from Vertex Group operator broken #120309
- Remove links to and from unsupported socket types #119554
- Sculpt paint crash after converting active color attribute 2ece208f2e
- Sculpting is slow with modifier with driver #120200
- Set Object runtime matrices to identity when loading 4.2 files d66b42e382
- Texture paint sampling broken with modifiers #117338
- UI List search broken when class names >32 chars #114667
- Undoing a rename while in edit mode crashes Blender #120058
- Unhandled empty Optional in 'bounds_min_max()' f15314464c
- Unkeyable custom properties receive keyframes #119909
- USD animated primvar import ad193c6135
- USD Cache file operators now recognize USD as well as Alembic #99114
- UV Sync-select selects faces instead of just edges #117320
- Video output artifacts due to threaded YUV conversion #120077
- VSE crash rendering a scene strip with missing Editing data #120417
- Wrong node selection after duplicating node #120087