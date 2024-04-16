Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 125 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser vereist sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15. Nieuw in deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning voor de av1-codec in versleutelde videostreams en worden downloads van twijfelachtige bronnen nu proactief geblokkeerd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox now supports the AV1 codec for Encrypted Media Extensions (EME), enabling higher-quality playback from video streaming providers.
  • The Firefox PDF viewer now supports text highlighting.
  • Firefox View now displays pinned tabs in the Open tabs section. Tab indicators have also been added to Open tabs, so users can do things like see which tabs are playing media and quickly mute or unmute across windows. Indicators were also added for bookmarks, tabs with notifications, and more!
  • Firefox now prompts users in the US and Canada to save their addresses upon submitting an address form, allowing Firefox to autofill stored address information in the future.
  • Firefox now more proactively blocks downloads from URLs that are considered to be potentially untrustworthy.
  • The URL Paste Suggestion feature provides a convenient way for users to quickly visit URLs copied to the clipboard in the address bar of Firefox. When the clipboard contains a URL and the URL bar is focused, an autocomplete result appears automatically. Activating the clipboard suggestion will navigate the user to the URL with 1 click.
  • Users of tab-specific Container add-ons can now search in the Address Bar for tabs that are open in different containers. Special thanks to volunteer contributor atararx for kicking off the work on this feature!
  • Firefox now provides an option to enable Web Proxy Auto-Discovery (WPAD) while configured to use system proxy settings.
Fixed Changed
  • In a group of radio buttons where no option is selected, the tab key now only reaches the first option rather than cycling through all available options. The arrow keys navigate between options as they do when there is a selected option. This makes keyboard navigation more efficient and consistent.
Enterprise Developer
  • Developer Information
  • Following several requests, we have reintroduced the option to disable the Pause Debugger Overlay (devtools.debugger.features.overlay). This overlay appears over the page content when the debugger pauses JavaScript execution. In certain scenarios, the overlay can be intrusive, making it challenging to interact with the page, for instance, evaluating shades of color underneath.
  • We've added a new drop-down menu button at the bottom of the source view in the Debugger panel, specifically designed for Source Map related actions. Users can now easily disable or enable Source Maps support, open the Source Map file in a new tab, switch between the original source and the generated bundle, toggle the "open original source by default" option, and view the Source Map status such as errors, loading status, etc.
Web Platform
  • Firefox now supports the popover global attribute used for designating an element as a popover element. The element won't be rendered until it is made visible, after which it will appear on top of other page content.
  • WebAssembly multi-memory is now enabled by default. Wasm multi-memory allows wasm modules to use and import multiple independent linear memories. This enables more efficient interoperability between modules and provides better polyfills for upcoming wasm standards, such as the component model.
  • Added support for Unicode Text Segmentation to JavaScript.
  • Added support for contextlost and contextrestored events on HTMLCanvasElement and OffscreenCanvas to allow user code to recover from context loss with hardware accelerated 2d canvas.
  • Firefox now supports the navigator.clipboard.readText() web API. A paste context menu will appear for the user to confirm when attempting to read clipboard data not provided by the same-origin page.
  • Added support for the content-box and stroke-box keywords of the transform-box CSS property.
  • The align-content property now works in block layout, allowing block direction alignment without needing a flex or grid container.
  • Support for SVGAElement.text was removed in favor of the more widely-implemented SVGAElement.textContent method.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 125.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 125.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-04-2024 18:35

16-04-2024 • 18:35

10

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (10)

atthias 16 april 2024 18:55
eindelijk AV1 support mooi
elmuerte @atthias16 april 2024 19:25
Firefox heeft al een behoorlijke tijd AV1 support, maar mag sinds nu van Google het ook in DRM vorm gebruiken.
atthias @elmuerte16 april 2024 19:56
aaha das een verschil inderdaad balen

Google bepaald veel te veel helaas
SiGNe @atthias17 april 2024 02:36
Als eigenaar van Youtube, logisch,
atthias @SiGNe17 april 2024 09:40
waarom zou een browser voor dit toestemming nodig hebben van de eigenaar? dat ontgaat me even
SiGNe @atthias18 april 2024 03:06
Meer dat Google steeds meer AV1 wil gebruiken (scheelt bandbreedte) en dat het daardoor logischer voor browsers wordt om ook AV1 te ondersteunen.
Dus google bepaalt de standaard die gebruikt moet worden, Firefox en andere browsers passen zich er maar aan.
atthias @SiGNe18 april 2024 05:35
Dan zou de onderneming die FF hiervoor bood toch voldoende moeten zijn of mis ik iets? Sorry dit is allemaal nieuw voor mij
.MaT 17 april 2024 00:55
IEmand anders problemen om deze update te downloaden?
De updater faalt om te downloaden en bij manueel te proberen van de website krijg ik volgende error:
An error occurred during a connection to download.mozilla.org. The server uses key pinning (HPKP) but no trusted certificate chain could be constructed that matches the pinset. Key pinning violations cannot be overridden.

Error code: MOZILLA_PKIX_ERROR_KEY_PINNING_FAILURE
Dan maar gedownload met Edge, het enige waarvoor die nog dient hier :)
SiGNe @.MaT17 april 2024 02:41
Ik klik altijd op Help>about om te updaten, ik gebruik geen externe links.
Falco @SiGNe17 april 2024 08:19
Check, ik ook, ging zoals gewoonlijk weer feilloos hier.



