Software-update: TeamViewer 15.52.3

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.52.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • The Device Dock details page has been improved. Users now have a better overview of supported connection options.
  • It is now possible to copy messages from the in-session chat or export the entire chat as a .txt file.
  • It is now possible to close the in-session audio and video panel (or to open another functionality in the side panel) without interrupting the conversation.
  • The status and messaging restriction option is now available in Account settings.
Improvements
  • The device details "Connect" tab now shows connection options, that are supported but not yet configured, as "disabled".
  • The search field content of Device Groups in now kept. This allows the user to navigate to a search result and then back.
  • Column and view settings are now stored per group in device list.
  • When adding a new user, the UI validation will now be processed before submitting the user details. This adjustment provides users with the opportunity to update values in case of errors, eliminating the need to redo the entire form.
  • Apply a device policy to upload your session recordings into a custom storage for centralized access to recordings for quality control, training, and auditing purposes.
Bugfixes
  • Minor fixes and Improvements.

TeamViewer

Versienummer 15.52.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website TeamViewer
Download https://download.teamviewer.com/full
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 26-03-2024 16:55
18 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

26-03-2024 • 16:55

18

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TeamViewer

Update-historie

08-'25 TeamViewer 15.69.4 20
07-'25 TeamViewer 15.67.5 18
06-'25 TeamViewer 15.67.3 23
05-'25 TeamViewer 15.66.5 4
04-'25 TeamViewer 15.65.4 0
03-'25 TeamViewer 15.64.3 14
02-'25 TeamViewer 15.63.4 5
01-'25 TeamViewer 15.62.4 6
01-'25 TeamViewer 15.61.4 18
12-'24 TeamViewer 15.61.3 1
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Reacties (18)

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Dacuuu 26 maart 2024 17:00
Ik gebruik het niet meer sinds dat ze me na 3x even gebruiken voor familie al betichten van commercieel misbruik.
Hetisweergezell @Dacuuu26 maart 2024 17:05
Klopt! Ik ben overgeschakeld naar AnyDesk. Dat werkt tot nu te prima. En als iets anders eenmaal werkt dan switch je niet snel terug...
Snowman_sir @Hetisweergezell26 maart 2024 17:49
Tja, hetzelfde zag ik bij anydesk, nadat ik teamviewer had gebruikt met de zelfde problemen. Nomachine werkte echter wel voor mij.
Hetisweergezell @Snowman_sir27 maart 2024 07:50
hm dat is wel jammer. Maar goed om te weten dat Nomachine een goed alternatief is zodra anydesk bij mij ook moeilijk gaat doen.
tommiedepommie 26 maart 2024 17:06
Hier idem ditto.

na enkele mensen geholpen te hebben met hun computer, gratis uiteraard, werd ook ik geblokkeerd.
Ik heb verschillende keren gevraagd waarom ik als particulier geblokkeerd werd maar ze reageren gewoonweg niet.

Je kunt wel je mac adres veranderen en vervolgens opnieuw beginnen maar ik heb daar geen zin meer in.

Ik zoek wel een goed alternatief.
Franckey @tommiedepommie26 maart 2024 17:22
Ik zoek wel een goed alternatief.
Tip: Quick Assist, gratis en werkt prima.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Franckey op 22 juli 2024 16:23]

tommiedepommie @Franckey26 maart 2024 19:02
bedankt voor de tip maar helaas, ik ben Linux gebruiker.

:)
VincentvdBergh @tommiedepommie26 maart 2024 19:54
Rustdesk
tommiedepommie @VincentvdBergh27 maart 2024 08:00
ga ik naar kijken. Thx/
Freee!! 26 maart 2024 23:34
Na bovenstaande gelezen te hebben, vraag ik me af of er nog iemand TeamViewer gebruikt. Ook ik ben vanwege de valse beschuldigingen van commerciëel gebruik afgehaakt. En met dank aan die ervaringen zal ik het betaalde gebruik in commerciële omgevingen ook afraden.
tommiedepommie @Freee!!27 maart 2024 08:06
Ik ben van mening dat als je Teamviewer gebruikt om mensen te helpen die jou ervoor betalen, dat je zelf ook dient te betalen voor het produkt dat je gebruikt.
Maar als zovelen hier, gebruik ik het om mijn vrienden in binnen en buitenland te helpen met hun vaak simpele probleempjes.
Teamviewer was een goed produkt om gratis mensen op afstand te helpen maar sinds ze de 'commercial use' detectie aan hebben staan, is die 'commercial use' veel te kritisch.
Dus, ga ik ook een alternatief gebruiken.
joostman 26 maart 2024 23:50
Ik zie hier een hoop dezelfde klachten over commercieel gebruik (ik ook) en dan een minuut geblokkeerd. Ook eerder al het deblokkeerformulier ingevuld maar alsnog dit.

Daarnaast zie ik een hoop alternatieven:
- Anydesk
- Nomachine
- Rustdesk
- Google remote desktop
- Quick assist

Zijn deze allemaal voor eigen gebruik en makkelijk bij ouders te installeren? Zijn er reviews geschreven over vergelijk en pro/cons?
pbk @joostman27 maart 2024 07:00
Als je Windows gebruiker bent en met een Microsoft account bent ingelogd (en de andere partij ook) werkt Quick Assist heel fijn. Is namelijk al standaard geïnstalleerd.
da_PSI 26 maart 2024 17:05
Ik heb precies hetzelfde... Ik gebruik TeamViewer 2x per maand oid en het is eigenlijk onbruikbaar geworden.

Quick Assist werkt prima, maar soms niet altijd even makkelijk. De 15 euro license is voor 3 apparaten... Wat eigenlijk gewoon BS is. Anydesk is meg 12.90 nog te doen & rustdesk met 9USD ook prima te doen :)
kdekker 26 maart 2024 17:21
Ik had dat probleem van commercieel gebruik ook (voor hulp aan familie). Er is daar een deblokkeringsformulier voor en dat werkte goed bij mij (direct). URL: https://www.teamviewer.com/en/reset-management/ (die heb ik nu opgezocht, weet niet meer 100% zeker dat dit de juiste URL was, waar ik het een paar weken geleden mee voor elkaar kreeg).

Overigens is het wel redelijk irritant dat je perse een account moet hebben, ook voor free use. Dat was bij oudere versies niet zo. Maar goed, als het eenmaal werkt, dan is het een redelijk product. Soms kun je remote niet altijd windows verkleinen/vergroten omdat muis focus kennelijk niet helemaal lekker loopt (je kunt wel met de performance/optimaal/speed settings spelen, waardoor het soms weer wel werkt).
verocom 26 maart 2024 18:19
Bij mij hetzelfde paar jaar geleden, werd na 2x niet commercieel gebruik al geblokt. Na invullen van het deblokkeringsformulier kon ik het weer gebruiken echter na 6 maanden gebruikte ik het 1x en werd meteen weer geblokt. Was er meteen helemaal klaar mee, voor de weinige keren dat ik nu een verbinding moet maken met familie o.i.d. gebruik ik nu remotedesktop van Google dat gaat ook prima.
Lennyz 26 maart 2024 21:00
Ik ben geswitched naar Rustdesk. Werkt super voor mijn doeleinden. Je kunt ook een eigen server hosten als je dat wil.

Teamviewer ben ik helemaal klaar mee nadat zogenaamd commercieel gebruik werd gedetecteerd.
mrooie 27 maart 2024 07:44
Vergeet de shortcut niet voor Microsoft Quick Assist: CTRL+𐌎+Q
Nu nog een Mac versie zodat ik vanaf een Mac ook een Windows kan bedienen ipv alleen hulp ontvangen.

Je kan wel hulp op afstand krijgen met de webversie van Quick Asssist:
https://remoteassistance....crosoft.com/roleselection

[Reactie gewijzigd door mrooie op 22 juli 2024 16:23]


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