Versie 15.52.3 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features The Device Dock details page has been improved. Users now have a better overview of supported connection options.

It is now possible to copy messages from the in-session chat or export the entire chat as a .txt file.

It is now possible to close the in-session audio and video panel (or to open another functionality in the side panel) without interrupting the conversation.

The status and messaging restriction option is now available in Account settings. Improvements The device details "Connect" tab now shows connection options, that are supported but not yet configured, as "disabled".

The search field content of Device Groups in now kept. This allows the user to navigate to a search result and then back.

Column and view settings are now stored per group in device list.

When adding a new user, the UI validation will now be processed before submitting the user details. This adjustment provides users with the opportunity to update values in case of errors, eliminating the need to redo the entire form.

Apply a device policy to upload your session recordings into a custom storage for centralized access to recordings for quality control, training, and auditing purposes. Bugfixes Minor fixes and Improvements.