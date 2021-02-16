Software-update: Camtasia 2020.0.13

Camtasia logo (79 pix)TechSmith heeft versie 2020.0.13 van Camtasia voor Windows uitgebracht, de macOS-versie zit al op 2020.0.12 die twee weken geleden verschenen is. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. De lijst met veranderingen sinds versie 2020.0.8 ziet er als volgt uit:

Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.13
  • Added additional options to the TechSmith Smart Player
  • Removed the temporary track at the top of the timeline; a new track now appears when media is dragged to that location.
  • Added tooltip to Start Voice Narration button.
  • Admins can now remove Export destinations when using the Deployment Tool.
  • Startup crashes now give users more information about what led to the crash.
  • Fixed bug that caused projects exported to Knowmia to include project duration that included disabled tracks.
  • Fixed UI alignment in Behaviors Properties menu.
  • Fixed bug that could prevent Camtasia from detecting that an update was available.
  • Fixed bug that prevented a .trec file from being imported when the webcam had been in use by another application.
  • Fixed bug that could cause some media to be missing from productions when producing to Video Review or Knowmia.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when turning off auto-normalization.
  • Fixed bug that could cause captions to fail to import from Powerpoint
  • Fixed hang that could occur when playing the same media on the Canvas and the Media Bin preview at the same time.
  • Fixed bug that could prevent some valid mp4 files from being imported.
  • Fixed bug that could cause unexpected caption alignment.
  • Fixed bug that led to users' Event Logs being generated too often by logging.
  • Fixed bug that could prevent Quiz/Marker tray state from being remembered.
  • Fixed crash when double clicking in the recent project list in the Welcome Window.
  • Fixed bug that allowed marketing messages to appear during recordings.
  • Fixed bug that caused the canvas not to update when a color change is canceled.
  • Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur during production.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if a user tried to make a thumbnail before Camtasia fully loaded.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent Transitions' name from being shown when multiple media are selected.
  • Fixed a problem that could cause audio and video to become desynchronized when recording only a webcam and a microphone.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause Noise Reduction to behave in unexpected ways on stitched media.
  • Localization fixes.
Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.12
  • Fixed bug that could lead to poor performance on complicated projects.
Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.11
  • "Jump to next/previous animation" now considers all media on the timeline, not just selected media.
  • Added message informing users when they try to enter a license key that was not created correctly.
  • Improved startup performance.
  • When sharing to Knowmia the project name is now suggested as the production title.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented adding a media to the timeline when doing so would create more than one track.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when opening or upgrading some projects.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent animated cursors from macOS recordings from displaying correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented files with incorrect audio channel metadata from loading into upgraded projects.
  • Fixed a hang that could occur when closing the application.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the preview scale to change when previewing Transitions.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the transition thumbnail to play the media preview when previewing a transition at the same time.
Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.10
  • Fixed a user-reported startup crash that could occur when fonts were missing certain metadata.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Behavior preset previews to be empty in some scenarios.
  • The prompt for trial activation now respects monitor DPI correctly.
  • Fixed a bug that could prevent transparent ProRes videos from rendering correctly.
Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.9
  • Added ability to set Width/Height of media in the Properties panel.
  • Pressing Play when at the end of the timeline will now move the playhead to the beginning of the view instead of the beginning of the project.
  • Improved user experience when recovering an auto-saved project.
  • Fixed a user-reported startup crash.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when extending a frame on videos with an audio stream longer than the video stream.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when playing stitched audio media.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Speech-to-Text from being launched.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some AVI files to look blurry when rendered.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the empty track zone to be moved between tracks.
  • Fixed a bug that that caused transitions to be hidden after undoing a replace operation.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed timeline zooming to place the playhead out of view.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented some visual effects from being included when exporting a frame.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented old projects from upgrading when they included audio files with more than two channels.
  • Fixed a bug that prompted the user to close unrelated applications when installing or uninstalling Camtasia.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented users from using Elgato Wave 3 microphones.
  • Localization fixes.

Camtasia Studio

Versienummer 2020.0.13
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website TechSmith
Download https://www.techsmith.com/download/camtasia/
Bestandsgroottes 529,14MB - 606,16MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-02-2021 08:54
10 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

16-02-2021 • 08:54

10 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: TechSmith

Update-historie

08-06 Camtasia 2022.0.0 0
20-04 Camtasia 2021.0.19 15
24-03 Camtasia 2021.0.18 0
18-02 Camtasia 2021.0.16 0
10-12 Camtasia 2021.0.15 0
29-11 Camtasia 2021.0.14 9
17-11 Camtasia 2021.0.13 1
13-10 Camtasia 2021.0.12 1
18-09 Camtasia 2021.0.10 0
08-'21 Camtasia 2021.0.7 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Camtasia

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (10)

-Moderatie-faq
-110010+16+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2Uruk-Hai

16 februari 2021 10:04
Ik vind Camtasia veel te duur voor wat ik er mee doe. Het enige voordeel boven OBS Studio dat ik zo 1-2-3 kan zien is dat je muispijl super duidelijk in beeld is met Camtasia, maar dat kan ook gratis met een andere app:

https://screencast-o-matic.com/
Ik heb alleen Windows, dus kan het alleen voor Windows uitleggen:
Je moet eerst de app downloaden als losse .exe. Het duurt even voordat je de download link in beeld ziet verschijnen.
Met die .exe kun je een sessie incl ingesproken audio opnemen met 25 frames per seconde.
De opname wordt opgeslagen als .mp4 en kort daarvoor kun je met een super simpele editor nog de overbodige stukken er uit knippen.

Wil je toch liever Camtasia en je werkt in het onderwijs: via slim.nl wordt Camtasia Studio 2019 voor personeel aangeboden voor 155 euro. Nadeel van slim.nl is wel dat je na kopen wel de licentiecode hebt, maar niet de setupbestanden. De installatie verloopt namelijk volledig geautomatiseerd via een speciale webinstaller van slim.nl.

Update:
Tekst over screen-o-matic moeten aanpassen omdat de makers met een kersverse update hebben voorkomen dat je zonder inlog nogmaals kunt recorden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 16 februari 2021 23:43]

+1Wisher
@Uruk-Hai16 februari 2021 11:17
Ik ben HEEL erg te spreken over de manier waarop je met Camtasia ondertiteling kunt maken.
Ook key-presses kunnen automatisch in beeld worden gebracht. Gebruik ik veel bij tutorials.
Andere handigheidjes vind ik de usability. Het zit allemaal redelijk makkelijk in elkaar. Ik werk ook met Premiere Pro en daar kan ik veel meer, maar toch zit ik vaker in Camtasia voor een simpele training :)


NB: Ik heb nog geen gratis tools die zo fijn tekst kunnen synchen (door gewoon in een tekstbestandje op de juiste tijd op het juiste woord te klikken. Als iemand die een heeft houd ik me aanbevolen :)
+1Uruk-Hai

@Wisher16 februari 2021 12:52
Ik neem aan dat je verschillende alternatieven hebt geprobeerd. Wat heb je te zeggen over Bandicam?

Die ken ik zelf niet hoor, heb hem net gevonden via alternativeto.net en ik hoop dat jij er ervaring mee hebt en er iets over kunt vertellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 16 februari 2021 12:54]

+1Anoniem: 588024
@Wisher16 februari 2021 13:07
Je bedoelt misschien Subtitle Edit (open source) - werkt super.
0Wisher
@Anoniem: 58802416 februari 2021 14:06
Ik ga deze en bandicam eens proberen. Ben erg fan van 'tooltjes' :)
Dank!
0Uruk-Hai

@Wisher16 februari 2021 23:45
Ik ben er vanavond achter gekomen dat je in de screen-o-matic editor tekst kunt inladen onderaan een filmpje. Je hoeft alleen maar een .txt bestandje als source te gebruiken. Ik heb het heel even getest met één woordje en dat zag er wel goed uit. Voor details zul je er zelf even mee moeten spelen.
+1StarWolfer
16 februari 2021 10:18
Ik vind Camtasia een fijn pakket, maar heb een zeer oude versie (edit: van 2014, waarvan de updates stopten in 2015).

Ik wil wel upgraden naar de nieuwste versie, maar het probleem is inderdaad dat (net als Uruk-Hai dat al aangeeft) ik het veels te duur vind. Bijna 250,- euro. Dat is veel geld voor een programma dat ik maar af en toe gebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door StarWolfer op 16 februari 2021 10:23]

+1Cergorach
@StarWolfer16 februari 2021 10:54
Een upgrade kost €137. Annual maintainance €50/jaar.

Zelf een keertje voor €18 in een Humble Bundle gekocht (juli 2018) samen met oa. Snag-it, was versie 9 (van 2016, in 2019 nog een update). Anders is die €245 inderdaad wat aan de hoge kant voor wat het doet...
0bdbfz
@StarWolfer16 februari 2021 10:30
Voor die prijs (en minder) heb je ook een standalone HDMI recorder, waarmee je een video kan maken van wat je op een extern scherm afbeeldt. pricewatch: Elgato Game Capture HD60s .
0DefaultError
16 februari 2021 10:25
Met alle webinars is Camtasia een van de vele video-bewerking mogelijkheden. Onderwijs maak er veelvuldig gebruik van. Een cursus/opleiding editen kan kwaad trouwens.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee