TechSmith heeft versie 2020.0.13 van Camtasia voor Windows uitgebracht, de macOS-versie zit al op 2020.0.12 die twee weken geleden verschenen is. Dit programma maakt het mogelijk om op een eenvoudige manier video's te maken voor trainingen en presentaties. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een video over de werking van een bepaalde applicatie die met een voice-over wordt toegelicht, of een PowerPoint-presentatie samengevoegd met een opname van een lezing. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina, waar de mogelijkheden op een rijtje worden gezet. De lijst met veranderingen sinds versie 2020.0.8 ziet er als volgt uit:

Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.13 Added additional options to the TechSmith Smart Player

Removed the temporary track at the top of the timeline; a new track now appears when media is dragged to that location.

Added tooltip to Start Voice Narration button.

Admins can now remove Export destinations when using the Deployment Tool.

Startup crashes now give users more information about what led to the crash.

Fixed bug that caused projects exported to Knowmia to include project duration that included disabled tracks.

Fixed UI alignment in Behaviors Properties menu.

Fixed bug that could prevent Camtasia from detecting that an update was available.

Fixed bug that prevented a .trec file from being imported when the webcam had been in use by another application.

Fixed bug that could cause some media to be missing from productions when producing to Video Review or Knowmia.

Fixed crash that could occur when turning off auto-normalization.

Fixed bug that could cause captions to fail to import from Powerpoint

Fixed hang that could occur when playing the same media on the Canvas and the Media Bin preview at the same time.

Fixed bug that could prevent some valid mp4 files from being imported.

Fixed bug that could cause unexpected caption alignment.

Fixed bug that led to users' Event Logs being generated too often by logging.

Fixed bug that could prevent Quiz/Marker tray state from being remembered.

Fixed crash when double clicking in the recent project list in the Welcome Window.

Fixed bug that allowed marketing messages to appear during recordings.

Fixed bug that caused the canvas not to update when a color change is canceled.

Fixed a user-reported startup crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur during production.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a user tried to make a thumbnail before Camtasia fully loaded.

Fixed a bug that could prevent Transitions' name from being shown when multiple media are selected.

Fixed a problem that could cause audio and video to become desynchronized when recording only a webcam and a microphone.

Fixed a bug that could cause Noise Reduction to behave in unexpected ways on stitched media.

Localization fixes. Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.12 Fixed bug that could lead to poor performance on complicated projects. Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.11 "Jump to next/previous animation" now considers all media on the timeline, not just selected media.

Added message informing users when they try to enter a license key that was not created correctly.

Improved startup performance.

When sharing to Knowmia the project name is now suggested as the production title.

Fixed a bug that prevented adding a media to the timeline when doing so would create more than one track.

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening or upgrading some projects.

Fixed a bug that would prevent animated cursors from macOS recordings from displaying correctly.

Fixed a bug that prevented files with incorrect audio channel metadata from loading into upgraded projects.

Fixed a hang that could occur when closing the application.

Fixed a bug that caused the preview scale to change when previewing Transitions.

Fixed a bug that caused the transition thumbnail to play the media preview when previewing a transition at the same time. Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.10 Fixed a user-reported startup crash that could occur when fonts were missing certain metadata.

Fixed a bug that caused Behavior preset previews to be empty in some scenarios.

The prompt for trial activation now respects monitor DPI correctly.

Fixed a bug that could prevent transparent ProRes videos from rendering correctly. Camtasia (Windows) 2020.0.9 Added ability to set Width/Height of media in the Properties panel.

Pressing Play when at the end of the timeline will now move the playhead to the beginning of the view instead of the beginning of the project.

Improved user experience when recovering an auto-saved project.

Fixed a user-reported startup crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when extending a frame on videos with an audio stream longer than the video stream.

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing stitched audio media.

Fixed a bug that prevented Speech-to-Text from being launched.

Fixed a bug that caused some AVI files to look blurry when rendered.

Fixed a bug that allowed the empty track zone to be moved between tracks.

Fixed a bug that that caused transitions to be hidden after undoing a replace operation.

Fixed a bug that allowed timeline zooming to place the playhead out of view.

Fixed a bug that prevented some visual effects from being included when exporting a frame.

Fixed a bug that prevented old projects from upgrading when they included audio files with more than two channels.

Fixed a bug that prompted the user to close unrelated applications when installing or uninstalling Camtasia.

Fixed a bug that prevented users from using Elgato Wave 3 microphones.

Localization fixes.