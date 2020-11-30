Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Sulu 2.2.2 / 2.1.6 / 1.6.38

Sulu is een contentmanagementsysteem dat is gebouwd op Symfony, een php-webapplicatieframework. Voor meer informatie over het hoe en wat verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam van Sulu heeft versies 2.2.2, 2.1.6 en 1.6.38 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen zien er als volgt uit:

Sulu Release 1.6.38, 2.1.6 & 2.2.2

In accordance with our release guidelines, the 2.0.x version will no longer be published, but we are releasing Sulu 1.6.38, 2.1.6 and 2.2.2 today. So now you should update to at least Sulu 2.1 in order to receive further bug fixes, including those described in this blog post.

In addition to bug fixes, we have also snuck in a mini-feature, which enables content managers to filter content within a smart content by a type. So a smart content can now be configured to only return pages with a certain template, or media of a certain type. Examples of media types include image or document.

Release 1.6.38
This release fixes an issue with redirects. If a page is requested in a format other than HTML (e.g. JSON or XML), and the response redirects to another URL, then the format is lost. That means if you’ve originally requested a JSON page, you might have received HTML after a redirect! Alexander Schoonderwaldt has reported and fixed this issue, thank you very much for that!

Release 2.1.6
This is the release containing the new mini-feature mentioned above. With types, a new possibility to filter the result of a smart content has been introduced. This way the editor can filter pages and snippets by their template and media by their type (whether the file is a document, image, video or audio).

Unfortunately, we had to introduce a breaking change in order to introduce that feature. With the new feature there was an error when clearing the cache if a database connection had not yet been configured. We fixed that, but now each SmartContent DataProvider has to correctly enable the audience targeting filter on its own. Read more about that in our UPGRADE.md file.

Sulu 2.1.6 not only includes this new feature, but also some bug fixes. The following list only includes the most important ones, but there are more, including some annotation fixes for PHPStan.
  • The account and media list did not work in combination with filters
  • The administration interface logs an error message if its version does not match the Sulu version on the server
  • As another DX improvement error messages thrown by our registries include the available options now
  • The selection and single selection form fields will also display the publishing information now
  • In some situations, an empty tab view was shown, which also has been fixed, and thank you Jordy Groote for reporting it with good reproduction steps!
  • Sections can now be used within blocks
  • A fix in order to properly support UTF8 in routes has been implemented
  • The resource locator fields now replaces invalid characters
  • Subscript, Superscript and code functionality have now been added to our text editor
Release 2.2.2
A few of the newer features we introduced in Sulu 2.2.0 did not always behave as expected. Therefore, some of the bug fixes only apply to this release:
  • The generation of resource locators in the administration interface append a suffix to make them unique, although not necessary
  • The new image map field type did not work properly in a block with a default value
  • Pages can now reset to no segment, which was not possible before because of a bug
Upgrade
So unless you have been using a custom smart content dataprovider in combination with our audience targeting feature, this upgrade should be pretty easy to apply. Our documentation on upgrading a Sulu 2 installation should also help with that.

And as usual: please test this release, and tell us about any issues on Slack or via an issue on our GitHub repository.
Versienummer 2.2.2 / 2.1.6 / 1.6.38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Sulu
Download https://github.com/sulu/skeleton
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 30-11-2020 08:376

30-11-2020 • 08:37

6 Linkedin

Bron: Sulu

Update-historie

06-'21 Sulu 2.3.0 0
02-'21 Sulu 2.2.4 / 2.1.8 0
11-'20 Sulu 2.2.2 / 2.1.6 / 1.6.38 6
06-'20 Sulu 2.1.0 / 2.0.9 0
06-'20 Sulu 1.6.34 / 2.0.8 / 2.1.0-RC2 1
04-'20 Sulu 2.0.6 2
10-'19 Sulu 2.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sulu

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+11+21+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
0YouriHL
30 november 2020 10:31
Ik ken het hele SULU CMS niet. Gebruik zelf al jaren WordPress en daarvoor XOOPS.
Hoe verhoudt SULU zich t.o.v. WordPress m.b.t. snelheid, caching en overall user experience ?
Ik kan het er uit de website van de ontwikkelaar en de via daar te bereiken demo niet echt uithalen.

Ik zie graag een reactie van mensen die dit CMS gebruiken. V.w.b. WordPress word ik een beetje flauw ervan dat na iedere major update, het hele systeem trager wordt. Ik heb een kleinschalige website voor mijn kleine record label, daarom wil ik niet tientallen euro's per maand/jaar betalen voor een snelle(re) webhoster. Mijn huidige webhost is vrij goedkoop en een stuk sneller dan Strato en Versio.

Ik ben altijd wel geïnteresseerd in andere CMS'n, om eens uit te proberen. Gedurende de hele Covid-19 pandemie ligt de website toch op 'zwart', mede omdat er geen gigs zijn waarvoor ik of een aantal andere producer/dj's voor worden geboekt.

Alvast dank.
+2Gomez12
@YouriHL30 november 2020 11:45
Als je het graag bij een kleine webhoster wilt hebben en houden kan je beter gaan kijken naar een static site generator.

Met iets als wordpress heb je nu eenmaal dat als er functionaliteit bijkomt dat dat complexiteit is en dat dat snelheid kost. Omdat alles elke page-view weer opnieuw berekend / uit de database gehaald wordt.

Heel simplistisch gezegd, met 5000 pageviews per dag, dan berekent wordpress 5000 x hoe die pagina eruit moet zien voor de klant (wat elke keer gelijk is, alleen dat weet wordpress van te voren niet, dus die berekent het elke keer), terwijl een static site generator gewoon 1x berekend hoe die pagina eruit moet zien voor de klant en die upload je, waarna je webserver niets meer berekent maar alleen nog maar de pagina terugstuurt.
0YouriHL
@Gomez1230 november 2020 16:22
Mja, dat ken ik, maar dat vind ik niks. Ik draai WordPress al jaren en de toentertijd gekocht thema heb ik geheel naar eigen wens aangepast en dat werkt goed. Beter dan de standaardversie van het thema hehe.
Ik heb hem stabiel draaien op mijn webhost en dat werkt prima, want 5000 views heb ik niet. Per maand wellicht. Het is een kleinschalig label en dat vind ik prima.

Maar nogmaals, ik zou graag wat voorbeelden van websites zien die op SULU draaien.
0Jogai
@YouriHL30 november 2020 20:46
Eerst zeg je "Ik ben altijd wel geïnteresseerd in andere CMS'n, om eens uit te proberen.", maar als @Gomez12 dan daarop een goed onderbouwde reactie schrijft zeg je "Mja, dat ken ik, maar dat vind ik niks.". Dat vind ik dan weer een beetje kort door de bocht. Waarom vind je dat? Ik snap dat je wp nu naar je hand hebt gezet, maar dat is nog geen min-punt voor het ssg kamp.
0Jogai
@Gomez1230 november 2020 20:46
Dit, en bijvoorbeeld icm azure cdn sites is het ook nog eens kosteneffectief!
0MotorLum
30 november 2020 10:08
jammer dat Sulu nog niet zoveel gebruikers heeft. Met name de ingebouwde cms onderdelen maken sulu iets aantrekkelijker dan symfony.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

