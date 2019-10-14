Sulu is een contentmanagementsysteem dat is gebouwd op Symfony, een php-webapplicatieframework. Voor meer informatie over het hoe en wat verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam van Sulu heeft enkele dagen geleden versie 2.0 uitgebracht. De bijbehorende aankondiging en lijst met aanpassingen zien er als volgt uit:

Sulu 2.0 is here! The Symfony CMS, New and Improved



Sulu 2.0 is out! Version two of the Symfony CMS builds and improves on the strengths of version one and strives to be an ideal combination of PHP developer experience and agency platform. It is built to deliver enterprise-level functionality within complex websites and business-logic-driven applications, robust application development tools, and great user experiences for the content and marketing teams who work in the backend of your site every day.



Version 2.0.0 (#4783) Update version of MassiveSearchBundle

(#4774) Rename routes to views

(#4779) Make array serializer service public

(#4776) Make webspace manager environment variable optional

(#4781) Fix deprecated RestController viewHandler

(#4760) Add rest routes to api endpoint

(#4775) Fix localization serialization in webspaces request

(#4770) Refactor deprecated REST controllers to use constructor injection

(#4766) remove check in javascript if a request is fired

(#4772) Refactor deprecated controllers to use dependency injection

(#4767) Refactor deprecated controllers to use constructor injection for its dependencies

(#4742) Upgrade jms serializer to newest version

(#4773) Rename store to request in Route options

(#4769) Fix deprecation for dispatch method

(#4762) Extend WebsiteController from AbstractController instead of deprecated Controller class

(#4771) Check token and generate one if not exist

(#4763) Resolve various deprecation warnings

(#4768) Fix test stalling of ContactBundle tests

(#4765) Fix account contacts route

(#4740) Add ContactAccountSelection

(#4748) Improve TestUserProvider, Voter and Traits for easier usage in projects

(#4743) Add location field-type

(#4764) Upgrade DoctrineFixturesBundle to newest verison

(#4724) Update dependencies pagerfanta, php-http, toflar/psr6-symfony-http-cache-store, php-ffmpeg

(#4761) Drop support for symfony 3.4

(#4756) Remove symfony/force-lowest and fix some min requirements

(#4759) Test building of container and update config files

(#4753) Fix link in upgrade for skeleton

(#4745) Fix container build with unused media environment parameters