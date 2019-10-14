PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is een populair online battle-royalespel. Het is beschikbaar voor Windows via Steam, de Xbox One, Android, iOS en de PlayStation 4. Tweakers heeft alweer behoorlijk wat tijd geleden een preview van de Xbox One-uitgave online gezet, die nog steeds een goede indruk geeft van het spel. PUBG Corp, de ontwikkelaar van het spel, heeft nieuwe versies voor de PlayStation 4 en de Xbox One uitgebracht. De versieaanduiding is vastgezet op Console Update 4.3 en voorzien van de volgende aankondigingen:

Console Update 4.3



We’re kicking off Update 4.3 for consoles with a bang! Cross Platform Play is finally here, which will allow for our players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to be matched into the same matchmaking pool. We are thrilled to unify our two console platforms and are looking forward to your feedback on Cross Platform Play.



In addition, we’re introducing the DBS’ bullpup style double barrel shotgun action to the Battlegrounds, and launching the second phase of our mastery system called Survival Mastery. For a closer look at Survival Mastery, you can read the Dev Letter from our Mastery Team here.



As always, we are continuously striving to address bugs and make quality of life improvements. You can find a detailed list of the adjustments and improvements in the patch notes.



Survivor Pass 4: AFTERMATH runs until October 22nd PDT ending with the live server maintenance. Take these final weeks to finish any missions you have yet to complete. After the close of the Pass, there will be a Claimant Period for you to collect remaining rewards. You can still unlock premium rewards you’ve earned so far by purchasing Survivor Pass 4: AFTERMATH.



Thanks and we’ll see you on the Battlegrounds!



Console Update 4.3 patch notes



Cross Platform Play Players can now be matched with players from the other console platform with Cross Platform Play. Cross party feature which allows players to party up with players from different platform is currently not supported. Cross party feature is scheduled to be developed and details will be shared at a later date.

Cross Platform Play option can be turned on/off in “Settings – Gameplay – General Settings”.

If a match cannot be found after a certain time with Cross Platform Play option “off”, players will be prompted if they want to switch the Cross Platform Play option “on”. Platform identification icon Players playing on the same platform will show the platform logo in front of their ID when played on Cross Platform Play option “on”.

Players will be able to identify the platform of other users in loot box, when spectating, on user status message, etc. Leaderboard The leaderboard will be shown differently depending on the status of the Cross Platform Play option. Cross Platform Play option on: Leaderboard will show both console platform players Cross Platform Play option off: Leaderboard will show only the players from the same platform

Survivor Title System Season 4 Survival Title System Season 4 has arrived with new season rewards!

Survival Title System Season 4 begins once Console Update 4.3 hits live servers.

Survival Points (SP) earned from the preseason are transferred.

UPDATE: Players will receive a 1000 SP bonus in each mode they’ve participated in during the pre-season. The bonus no-longer applies exclusively to those who have achieved 1970 SP due an unexpected technical difficulty.

SP gains have been increased significantly in Erangel, Miramar and Vikendi to make SP earned more fair across all maps with a similar time played.